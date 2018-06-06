Residential fire extinguished on Atlantic View without injury

Shortly after noon today, St Johns Count Fire Rescue responded to a residential structure fire in progress on Atlantic View.

Engine 7, Ladder 6, Rescue 7 and Battalion 2 arrived to find active fire located inside a utility room at the residence. While personnel fought and extinguished the fire, others on the team vented the house to minimize damage from the smoke.

Additional units that had been dispatched to the residence were canceled prior to arrival. No injuries were reported or identified.

St Johns County fire investigators will determine the cause of the blaze. No estimate was given for damage to the residence.

Advertisements

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing our articles with your friends and family on Facebook. Thank you. Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments