Saint Augustine Film Festival will have US premiere of Heartbeats

It’s not often that the movie-going public has a chance to attend a Premiere of a film and meet its lead actress and producer. But Saturday, January 20th, Historic City News readers are in for a treat when Heartbeats has its US premier in St. Augustine at Flagler College’s Lewis Auditorium.

Star Krystal Ellsworth (who was in the Academy Award-winning La La Land last year) plays the lead character in the film, a feisty American hip hop dancer who travels to India with her family for a wedding and falls in love – both with a new style of dance, and with the determined young man who introduces it to her. She’ll attend the Premiere, along with Producer Andrea Chung. The films screens at 4:15 p.m. Saturday, January 20th and tickets are available to purchase in advance. A short film called Pear Shaped precedes it at 4:00 p.m.

The Festival runs January 18-21, 2018 at three venues: The Corazon Cinema and Café with three screening rooms; the large Lewis Auditorium at Flagler College that seats nearly 800, and the intimate Gamache-Koger Theater in the Ringhaver Student Center at Flagler College that seats just over 100.

The “All Lewis Films” Pass is available for sale until end of day January 17th and individual tickets for all 11 Lewis Auditorium films can be purchased in advance for $10 each. Film-goers can join any standby line for a film, with any available seats sold 10 minutes prior to its screening.

Share a link to this Historic City News article Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Comments

comments