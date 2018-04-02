San Marco Avenue resurfacing project Open House

The Florida Department of Transportation has invited all Historic City News readers to attend an informal construction project open house on Monday, April 30 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the St. Augustine Main Library located at 1960 North Ponce de Leon Boulevard.

The purpose of the open house is to provide the public with details regarding upcoming resurfacing improvements on SR-5A (San Marco Avenue/A1A) from King Street to SR-16.

The $1.8 million project is scheduled to begin in early May and is projected for a spring 2019 completion, weather and schedule permitting.

No presentation has been scheduled during the open house. FDOT personnel and the contractor will be available to provide information and answer any questions the public may have.

Public participation is solicited without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, disability or family status as FDOT complies with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Persons who require special accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act or persons who require translation services (free of charge) should contact Bianca Speights at 1-800-475-0044 or Bianca.Speights@dot.state.fl.us, prior to the meeting. (Si prefiere recibir esta carta en español, por favor contacte Esther Murray a las (904) 360-5348. Referencia: FM 436161-1 #).

For more information regarding construction projects, please visit www.nflroads.com or contact FDOT personnel at 904-831-FDOT.

