Secrets of Spanish Florida extended version at VIC gift shop

The Public Broadcasting System documentary, Secrets of Spanish Florida, tells the story of St. Augustine’s colonial years. It was delivered to a national audience in a two-hour documentary that premiered last December.

However, there is a lot more to St. Augustine’s colonial history than what can be told in two hours; so, now there is a four-hour version available in a two-disc DVD set.

Using additional footage and storylines not included in the originally released two-hour Secrets of the Dead Special, the four-hour long “America’s Untold Story” production, offers a lot more details about the first 256-years of the city’s history.

The film shares a story of America’s past that is not included in many textbooks; told through leading archaeologists, maritime scientists, and historians who share the story of Florida’s earliest settlers.

While many Historic City News readers are familiar with much of the city’s history, the film shares facts and background stories that may not be as well known in the St. Augustine community.

“America’s Untold Story” is available now for $29.95 in the gift shop located inside the St. Augustine and St. Johns County Visitor Information Center located at 10 South Castillo Drive, adjacent to the Historic Downtown Parking Facility. The gift shop and the visitor center are open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

