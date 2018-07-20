Series of meetings offer public input on City budget

Historic City News readers are encouraged to mark their calendar for a series of meetings coming in August. These meetings will provide an opportunity for the public to address city officials concerning the Fiscal Year 2019 budget.

These meetings will be held in the Alcazar Room of City Hall, located at 75 King Street, and will be available for live and on-demand viewing via www.CityStAugTV.com.

Residents of the City of St Augustine should plan to attend and participate if possible.

Monday, August 13, 3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. (Special Meeting): Discussion of the 2018 budget assumptions and the five-year Capital Improvement Plan.

Monday, August 13, 5:00 p.m. (Regular Meeting): Public hearing on budget-related resolutions as necessary.

Thursday, August 23, 9:00 a.m. (Special Meeting): Presentation of and discussion regarding the FY 2019 proposed budget and action items.

Friday, August 24, 9:00 a.m. (Special Meeting): Discussion and approval of proposed FY 2019 proposed budget and action items.

For more information about the budget process, contact Meredith Breidenstein, Director of Budget and Performance, at 904.825.1006.