Shaver seeks third term as St Augustine mayor

Already facing opposition from another local elected official, St Augustine Mayor Nancy Shaver made official her intention to seek a third term to the city’s highest elected office on Friday.

The 71-year-old Shaver, who lives at 82 South Street in Lincolnville, is a retired consultant. Despite the time she says is required to do the job, the position of mayor is considered by the city to be part-time employment.

In making her decision Wednesday evening, Shaver told Historic City News editor Michael Gold that she was “tending toward running not for any other reason than the good of the City.”

St Augustine mayors are paid a salary of $22,555.94 annually. According to human resources records obtained annually by Historic City News, office holders do not participate in the city’s pension plan nor do they receive other benefits afforded to full-time city employees. According to her 2015 Financial Disclosure Form 1, on file in the elections office, her only other source of income is from an investment account.

In the 2016 Election Cycle, Shaver defeated Kris Phillips in Phillips first run at public office. The mayor must stand for re-election every two years. Both candidates raised and spent more than a year’s salary in their 2016 campaigns. Shaver’s total spend was $26,072 vs $24,810 by Phillips.

Also, in the 2016 Election Cycle, Anastasia Mosquito Control District Commissioner (Seat 3) Jackie Rock, defeated Peter Royal to win a four-year term, expiring in 2020. Jacqueline C. Rock, who resides at 119 Moore Street in Lincolnville, states on her 2015 Financial Disclosure Form 1, on file in the elections office, her sole source of income is fees earned as a private art instructor at a studio on Old Dixie Highway.

On April 16, 2018, less than halfway through her term, Rock appeared at the election office to file disclosures declaring her intention to qualify for mayor. According to state election law, she is required to make an irrevocable resignation from her current office before she can run. The remaining two-years of her four-year term will be filled by an appointee selected by the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture.

There are two other known potential candidates for this seat. One is expected to file later this month and the other before the close of Primary Election qualifying week, Noon, June 18 – Noon, June 22, 2018.

The Charter of the City of St Augustine provides that all elections for City Office are non-partisan. Registered voters who are eligible to vote in city elections may vote for one candidate in each commission contest, regardless of their party affiliation. There are no write-in candidates or closed Primary Elections in the City of St Augustine.

If more than two candidates qualify for the same individual seat, there will be a Primary Election. If one of the three, or more, candidates vying for the single seat, gains more than half the votes cast in the Primary Election — they are declared the winner. Otherwise, the top two candidates will face each other in the General Election in November.

