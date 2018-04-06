Shooter captured and held under $1.5 million bail

A twice-prior convicted felon was arrested this week, and he remains in custody at the St Johns County Detention Facility in lieu of over $1.5 million bail. Anthony Terrell Williams, Jr who resided at 135 Gilbert Street, was arrested on warrants charging him with three-counts of attempted murder and one-count of possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

On April 1, 2018 at approximately 9:33 p.m., deputies responded to the area near the intersection of Pearl Street and Mclaughlin Street to investigate a report of three people hit by gunfire. Officers arrived to discover that a large verbal dispute had escalated to violence.

Two victims, 16-year-old Hasan Anderson and 28-year-old Keith Cullings,

sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to Flagler Hospital by private vehicle. They were treated for their injuries and released.

The third victim, 26-year-old Jontae Anderson, suffered life threatening injuries and required transportation by air ambulance to UF Health Trauma Center in Jacksonville.

The shooter was positively identified by witnesses at the scene, then he fled the area in his vehicle before law enforcement arrived. Officers conducted a Florida criminal background check on 26-year-old Anthony Terrell Williams, Jr and were able to confirm prior felony convictions; the first on May 1, 2012 and the second on February 11, 2015.

Between physical evidence collected at the scene and sworn witness testimony, deputies were able to obtain a warrant for Williams arrest.

According to evidence gathered at the scene, the most seriously injured victim, Jontae Anderson, attempted to break away and disengage Williams after he revealed that he was in possession of a firearm. All three victims received treatment for the gunshot injuries they received.

Three 9mm shell casings were recovered at the scene, which is consistent with witnesses’ statements of three shots being fired.

