Six o’clock update on Hurricane Michael October 10, 2018

Historic City News was informed by media contacts at the St Johns County Emergency Operations Center that Hurricane Michael made landfall in the Florida Panhandle earlier this afternoon as a strong Category 4 major hurricane. The EOC remains at Activation Level 3 (Monitoring).

The eye of Michael is approaching extreme southeastern Alabama and South west Georgia. Life threatening storm surge and catastrophic winds continue. Michael is moving north/northeast at 16 mph with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, about 30 miles west of Bainbridge, Georgia.

On the forecast track, Michael will move across southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia through this evening. Michael will then move northeastward across the southeastern United States through Thursday,

POTENTIAL IMPACTS:

• Tropical Storm force wind gusts possible. May result in sporadic power outages.

• Rainfall of 1-2 inches.

• Coastal Flood Advisory in effect until Thursday, isolated coastal flooding possible.

• High Surf Advisory in effect. Extremely dangerous rip currents and rough surf are likely.

• Conditions may become favorable for tornadoes this evening and tonight as outer rain bands move through the area.

LOCAL ACTIVITIES:

• St. Johns County Parks and Recreation has canceled all activities at County Parks and Community Centers for this evening (Wednesday, 10/10) due to inclement weather.

• Beach driving is restricted on all St. Johns County beaches due to abnormally high tides and elevated surf related to Hurricane Michael.

St. Johns County Emergency Management is closely monitoring Hurricane Michael and is participating in conference calls with the Florida Division of Emergency Management, National Weather Service Jacksonville, and National Hurricane Center for the most up-to-date information.