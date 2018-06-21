Sixty-nine contestants qualified for election with one day to go

With less than 24-hours left to qualify to appear on the 2018 ballot for those candidates required to file with the St Johns County Supervisor of Elections Office, still only 69 candidates have done so.

Historic City News notes that St Johns County Commissioner Jeb Smith is running unopposed. He will be declared the winner of another four-year term if the District 2 commissioner draws no opponent by noon Friday June 22nd.

By contrast, the District 4 commission seat is hotly contested. Two candidates, Denver Cook and Tom Reynolds, have already withdrawn from the race. That leaves five candidates who have already qualified, as well as two more, Andrew Evener and Catherine Guevarra, who will have to qualify or drop out of the race by tomorrow.

Anastasia Mosquito Control District Commissioner Jeanne Moeller, has qualified for reelection to Seat 2, as have her two challengers; Karen Cornwell and Merrill Paul Roland. Commissioner Catherine Brandhorst has qualified for reelection to Seat 4, as have her two challengers; Peter Miele and Trish Becker. If no single candidate emerges with over 50% of the ballots in the Primary Election August 28th, the top two contestants advance to the General Election in November in a run-off.

But the real mystery at Mosquito Control is freshman commissioner Jacqueline Rock. Although she has not qualified, the first-time public official launched a recent social media blitz declaring her intention to run for mayor of the City of St Augustine. Her term of office does not expire until 2020.

In Florida, officials must submit resignations at least 10-days before qualifying to run, with the resignation effective not later than when the official would take their new office or when their successor would take office.

Although Rock was elected to a four-year term in the last election, she tendered her irrevocable letter of resignation on May 25, 2018. She has requested to continue in her position, and on the payroll at Mosquito Control, until December 2, 2018. Whether Rock is successful in her bid for mayor or not, her term on AMCD will end. However, Seat 3 does not appear on the ballot. The remaining two-years of her term will be appointed by the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Jeb Smith County Commission – Dist 2 Dick Williams County Commission – Dist 4 Erika Alba County Commission – Dist 4 Jeremiah Blocker County Commission – Dist 4 John C. (Jack) Gorman County Commission – Dist 4 Nicholas Michael Dudynskay County Commission – Dist 4 Beverly Slough School Board – Dist 1 Bill Mignon School Board – Dist 3 Abigail Levrini School Board – Dist 4 Kelly Barrera School Board – Dist 4 Undine C. George City of St. Aug. Beach Comm. – Seat 3 Margaret England City of St. Aug. Beach Comm. – Seat 4 Donald J. Samora City of St. Aug. Beach Comm. – Seat 5 Rosetta Bailey City of St. Aug. Beach Comm. – Seat 5 Suzanne W. Green Airport Authority Group 1 Victor Raymos Airport Authority Group 2 Bruce Maguire Airport Authority Group 3 Chaddon Levrini Soil & Water Conservation Dist. 1 Erica Connor Soil & Water Conservation Dist. 2 David M. Rogers Soil & Water Conservation Dist. 5 Jeanne Moeller Anastasia Mosq Control Dist. – Seat 2 Karen Cornwell Anastasia Mosq Control Dist. – Seat 2 Merrill Paul Roland Anastasia Mosq Control Dist. – Seat 2 Catherine Brandhorst Anastasia Mosq Control Dist. – Seat 4 Peter Miele Anastasia Mosq Control Dist. – Seat 4 Trish Becker Anastasia Mosq Control Dist. – Seat 4 Matt Brown Port Waterway and Beach – Group 3 Tom Rivers Port Waterway and Beach – Group 5 Gary Jurenovich Ponte Vedra MSD – Seat 1 Mack McCuller Ponte Vedra MSD – Seat 3 Alva A. Hollon, Jr. Ponte Vedra MSD – Seat 5 Dennis M. Clarke Aberdeen CDD – Seat 1 Peter E. Pollicino Durbin Crossing CDD – Seat 1 Scott J. Nyman Durbin Crossing CDD – Seat 3 Jason S. Harrah Durbin Crossing CDD – Seat 5 Brian Reese Glen St. Johns CDD – Seat 4 Darren Romero Glen St. Johns CDD – Seat 5 Alan Fernandez Heritage Landing CDD – Seat 2 Achara McNair-Tarfa Heritage Landing CDD – Seat 3 Johnny M. Kuca Heritage Landing CDD – Seat 3 April Lombardi Heritage Landing CDD – Seat 4 Robert Och Heritage Landing CDD – Seat 4 Mark J. Masley Heritage Park CDD – Seat 1 Robert Curran Heritage Park CDD – Seat 3 Thomas V. Ferry Heritage Park CDD – Seat 5 Cindy Howell Julington Creek Plantation CDD-Seat 1 Tom Chambers Julington Creek Plantation CDD-Seat 3 Kevin P. Gavin Julington Creek Plantation CDD-Seat 4 Howard Entman Marshall Creek CDD – Seat 1 Kathleen J. Moss Marshall Creek CDD – Seat 2 Howard Hoffman Marshall Creek CDD – Seat 3 Randy Schaublin Rivers Edge CDD – Seat 2 Ahmed (Mac) McIntyre Rivers Edge CDD – Seat 4 Carly Weddle St. Johns Forest CDD – Seat 3 William Hohmann Sampson Creek CDD – Seat 1 Morris Thomas Hudson Sampson Creek CDD – Seat 3 Flores Jill Sampson Creek CDD – Seat 5 Steve Sharpe Sampson Creek CDD – Seat 5 Daniel Stansky Sweetwater Creek CDD – Seat 1 Robert Lisotta Sweetwater Creek CDD – Seat 1 Ian Rankin Sweetwater Creek CDD – Seat 2 John V. Williams Sweetwater Creek CDD – Seat 2 Stephen J. Handler Sweetwater Creek CDD – Seat 2 Brian J. Wing Turnbull Creek CDD – Seat 1 Kathleen Venezia Turnbull Creek CDD – Seat 1 Chris DelBene Turnbull Creek CDD – Seat 3 Michael T. Murray Turnbull Creek CDD – Seat 3 Chuck Labanowski Turnbull Creek CDD – Seat 5 Karen L. McNairn World Commerce CDD – Seat 3