Son and Grandson participate in mayor’s investiture

The delay in commencing tonight’s regular meeting of the St Augustine City Commission is due to its special purpose. Under the city’s charter, the first meeting in December following a November General Election is called for 7:30 p.m. at which time alternating commission seats and the next mayor are installed.

The 2018-2020 St Augustine City Commission will hold tonight’s special meeting in the Alcazar Room at City Hall, 75 King Street during which the oath of office will be administered for re-elected Mayor Nancy Shaver (Seat 3) and Commissioner (Seat 5) Nancy Sikes-Kline and newly elected Commissioner (Seat 4) John Valdes. The public is invited to attend or watch live via www.CityStAugTV.com.

Shaver was first elected in November 2014 after she defeated former Chairman of the St Johns County Board of Commissioners, Ken Bryan, in the Primary Election, and then incumbent-mayor Joseph L. Boles, Jr. She chose her daughter, Jenn Mintz, to stand with her during the investiture ceremony conducted by Florida Supreme Court Justice Peggy Quince.

In 2016, Shaver won re-election against a sole challenger, WFOY Radio owner Kris Phillips. During the December 2016 investiture, her former husband, John Bennett, Esq., joined her at the podium as she completed her oath.

Tonight, Mayor Nancy Shaver will be returned to serve her third two-year term after she defeated Jackie Rock-Wise in the August Primary Election and Bill McClure in the November General Election.

Three generations, including her son, Sean Bennett, MD PhD , and grandson, Graham Bennett, of Half Moon Bay, California, will stand with Shaver before Fifth District Court of Appeal Judge Wendy Williams Berger.

Dr. Bennett directs clinical trials for Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. as an immunologist. He told Historic City News that his wife Heidi and the mayor’s granddaughter, June Bennett, weren’t able to attend tonight’s ceremony in person; but they are in St Augustine in spirit.