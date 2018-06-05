Sons and Daughters of Italy awards 2018 scholarships

Steve Melnick, president of Sons and Daughters of Italy Chapter #2780, reported to Historic City News that a dual awards ceremony was recently held at Saint Anastasia Catholic Church where three $1,000 scholarships were awarded to St Johns County graduating seniors.

Mark Gregario, State Representative of Sons of Italy North East Florida was on hand to present Nick Farmularo with the statewide “Dante Award” and a check for $1,000. The Ponte Vedra High School student is going on to study Environmental Sciences at Yale University. While working his way through high school, Farmularo is credited with founding the Sierra Club of Northeast Florida.

Two local awards from Sons and Daughters of Italy Chapter #2780 were presented. The first award and a check for $1,000 was presented to Amber Elaine Kidd. The Pedro Menendez High School senior is going to attend the University of Florida and study Animal Sciences. She was dual-enrolled at St Johns River State College while attending classes at Pedro. She was able to receive her Associate Degree simultaneously with her high school diploma.

Florida School for the Deaf and Blind 2018 Class Valedictorian, DeanJames Garcia D’Angelo, received the third $1,000 scholarship. He says he will attend Gallaudet University in Washington, DC and will study Information Technology.

Melnick, Gregario, and Father Timothy Lindenfelser were on hand for the celebration and to present each student with their award. Family and friends were also in attendance.

