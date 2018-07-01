Special adventures at the Anastasia Island Branch Library

Nicole Jebbia, Programming Coordinator for the Anastasia Island Branch Library, updated local Historic City News reporters on the upcoming activities planned for this month.

Summer is a special time for our local libraries and we encourage you to take advantage of these opportunities to be entertained and engaged. Our public libraries are one of our greatest treasures and are being rediscovered every day. You are invited to come and explore everything our local libraries have to offer.

While you are there, you should ask about The Friends of the Library and how you can be part of their vital contribution.

LOTUS YOGA:

Thursdays, July 5, 12, 19, 26 at 4:15p.m.

Space is limited to first 15 participants to sign the waiver at the Service Desk. Join us for Vinyasa Slow Flow Style Yoga, which emphasizes linking mindful movement with the breath. Slow yoga takes the emphasis off accomplishing something and puts it more on experiencing something. Wear some comfortable clothing and bring a mat, but, if you don’t have one, towels are fine to use. This class is free and open to the public. Lotus Yoga is led by Betty Hill and Helen Dorman, certified Yoga Instructors, and Yoga Alliance registered.

FRIDAY LITTLE ONES CLASSES

Baby/Spanish: Fridays, July 6, 13, 20, 27 at 10:15a.m.

Toddler / Spanish: Fridays, July 6, 13, 20, 27 at 11:00a.m.

Join us every Friday for fun Spanish/English storytimes in the Children’s Department. We will have lapsits for babies, rhymes, stories, music, and more. These storytimes are conducted in both English and Spanish and are geared toward children and parents learning Spanish, but all are welcome. Bienveniedos a todos!

TOONS & LEGOS

Fridays, July 6, 13, 20, 27 at 4p.m.

Come into the library to play with over 60 pounds of LEGO bricks and pieces. Build wondrous creations with thousands and thousands of LEGO bricks while honing your problem solving skills. We will have fun cartoons playing on the big screen to inspire building ideas. There is no registration or fee for this program. *Sponsored by the Friends of the Anastasia Island Library

HEARTFULNESS RELAXATION AND MEDITATION

Saturdays, July 7, 14, 21, 28 at 10:30a.m.

Heartfulness is a way of living. Whether you are seeking relaxation, an individual meditation practice, or the deepest connection to your inner being, we welcome you. Heartfulness Meditation is a simple, practical technique that you can use alongside to any other form of yoga, meditation or spiritual practice. In a few minutes, you will learn how to truly relax and feel the lightness and joy of your true nature. You don’t need to know how to meditate or to believe in a particular system or philosophy. Heartfulness technique shows us to gently turn our attention towards our heart and experience that inner presence for ourselves. For more information please visit: www.heartfulness.org. This program is limited to participants ages 15 and up only

RELAX WITH ESSENTIAL OILS

Thursday, July 5 at 6p.m.

Give your feet a treat by experiencing Raindrop Technique. Inspired by the Lakota Indians, Raindrop Technique uses therapeutic oils for balancing and rejuvenating the mind and body. When properly applied to the neck, back, and feet, these essential oils can bring about electrical alignment and help relieve a variety of discomforts caused by imbalances in the body. This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Anastasia Island Branch Library.

KIDS ART LAB: ORIGAMI

Friday, July 6 at 2:30p.m.

Kids (ages 5-11) can come into the library for an art class which includes a hands on activity where they can create their very own masterpiece. These classes are open to all Homeschoolers and for After School Kids! No reservations are necessary – just bring your imagination! *All supplies are xgenerously provided by the Friends of the Library.

WHAT MAKES IT ART? PICASSO

Tuesday, July 10 @ 2:00p.m.

Are you an enthusiast? Maybe you would just like to learn more about art? Join us for a lively discussion and documentary or docudrama each month on a different artist or art. All are welcome!

ST. AUGUSTINE SATSANG

Tuesdays, July 10, 17, 24, 31 at 4:30p.m.

The St. Augustine Satsang meditates in the style of Eknath Easwaran, which is a traditional style which has been skillfully put into western terms. People from all traditions are welcome, there is no charge for participation. To find out if Passage Meditation is right for you prior to your first visit, please take 10 minutes to go through this free online introduction: https://www.bmcm.org/workshop. For more information or to RSVP please contact Sarah Miller at semiller88@gmail.com or sign up for announcements at http://eepurl.com/coRqV5.

CRAFTY KIDS YOGA

Friday, July 13 and 27 at 2:30p.m.

Kids ages 5-12 can practice Kids Yoga with certified Cosmic Kids Yoga Instructor. Yoga is a great way to increase flexibility, lower stress, and improve energy. Learn to relax your mind and body with some simple, kid-friendly stretches, stories and a hands on activity. Arrive early, class starts promptly. Please wear loose clothing and bring your own towel or mat.

KIDS NATURE DETECTIVE CLASS: LIZARDS

Wednesday, July 18 at 2:00p.m. and 3:30p.m.

Do you love lizards? Children grades k-7 are invited to become a true Nature Hero and learn all about these amazing pollinators. These fun, educational workshops are hands-on with take-home gardening goodies for you, ending with a craft. The program will feature a hands on activity, free book, and more! The second workshop is a repeat of the first. These workshops are generously sponsored by the Friends of the Anastasia Island Branch Library and the Garden Club of St. Augustine. Space is limited, show up early for your spot!

FOUNDATIONS OF INVESTING

Thursday, July 19 at 10:30a.m.

Are you so confused or scared, you just never invest your hard earned money in anything? Come in and learn the rules for investing – develop a strategy, choose quality investments, diversify portfolio, invest for the long term and focus on what you can control. Join local financial advisor, Clayton Bush in this important seminar on learning the basics of investing.

THE MEYER’S FAMILY-ST. AUGUSTINE PHOTOGRAPHERS AND TIN CAN TOURISTS

Tuesday, July 24 at 2:00p.m.

Chief Librarian, Bob Nawarocki, of the St. Augustine Historical Historical Society will be lecturing on the Meyers Collection. The Meyers family photographic collection provides a visual history of St. Augustine during the 1880s and 1920s. Join us as we travel back through time to see and learn how St. Augustine has changed and developed. All are welcome!

MARK ALAN: MAGIC & MISCHIEF FOR KIDS

Wednesday, July 25 at 2:30p.m. and 3:30p.m.

Magician Mark Alan joins us again this summer to help celebrate our Summer of Roald Dahl and reading! This hilarious show is aimed at kids ages 6 and up and is always a hit year after year. The show is free, but seating is limited so be sure to ask at the children’s desk for your ticket. Tickets will be available starting at 3pm the day of the show. Mark Alan’s appearance is sponsored by The Friends of the Library.