Speeders are not going to like the Christmas Grinch

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Motor Unit reported to Historic City News that midway through the holiday weekend, they are continuing to conduct traffic enforcement operations at high crash locations to deter speeding and running red lights.

The Grinch was assisting the Motor Unit on Palm Coast Parkway Saturday by pulling over speeders and aggressive drivers.

“We have increased patrols on the roads this weekend,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Please slow down, drive alert and be aware of your surroundings. Never text and drive or drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”

DUI Units will be enforcing sober driving every weekend through the remainder of 2018.

Message boards are displayed throughout the county with the message “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and the Sheriff’s Taxi Patrol car will be visible in various locations.

“We can’t be everywhere so let’s work together to make our roads safe for everyone,” added Sheriff Staly.

