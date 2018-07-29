St Augustine mobility office hosts neighborhood open houses

The city’s Mobility Office tells Historic City News local reporters that they will host two neighborhood “open house” events before finalizing their plans on such topics as parking, yellow curbing, sidewalks, speed management, cut through traffic, and many other issues.

These open house events will be opportunities for the public to provide input on their own residential mobility needs. City officials report that they will consider this input in developing their annual mobility plan.

Both events will be held in the Alcazar Room, City Hall, 75 King Street:

The first open house from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. will focus on the Oyster Creek Neighborhood and will be held on Wednesday, August 1.

The second open house from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. will focus on the North Davis Shores Neighborhood and will be held on Thursday, August 2.

For information on the city’s ongoing mobility initiatives, including a neighborhood-by-neighborhood list of projects, click on the Mobility icon at the top of the home page at www.CityStAug.com.