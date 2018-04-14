St Augustine’s Civil Rights history commemorated

Mayor Nancy Shaver presided over dedication ceremonies on April 4th at Riberia Pointe when the initial phase of the Chimes Project at Hayling Freedom Park was opened to the public.

The public art exhibit features interactive chimes, and a stone bench titled “Toward” that was crafted by local Lincolnville sculptor, Joe Segal. In a published interview, Segal said that the bench was inspired by Dr. King’s quote “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice”.

“Wonderful dedication of the Let Freedom Ring chimes in Dr. Robert B. Hayling Freedom Park,” Mayor Shaver told local Historic City News reporters. “Make sure to visit the most serene and beautiful view in the City.”



Incarcerated boys at the St Johns Youth Academy created the hand-decorated tiles for Segal’s bench with assistance designing and completing their drawings provided by Flagler College students under the direction of assistant art professor Leslie Robison.

Speakers at the dedication of the Chimes Project included St. Augustine Mayor, Nancy Shaver, Compassionate St. Augustine Executive Director, Caren Goldman, and Cash McVay, a founding member of Keep Riberia Pointe Green, among others.

The mayor also thanked Jorge Rivera for the images of the glorious day that she described as a commemoration to St. Augustine’s Civil Rights history.

