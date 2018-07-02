St Johns County Independence Day Holiday Beach Tips

Historic City News readers will welcome a record number of visitors expected to experience St Johns County beaches during the 2018 Independence Day holiday.

To improve parking, traffic, and access conditions for residents and visitors, St Johns County is offering the following Reach the Beach tips.

Free Reach the Beach Shuttles

St Johns County is offering free shuttle services to Mickler’s Beachfront Park and the St Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. July 3 and July 4. The Mickler’s Beachfront Park shuttle will transport beach visitors between Cornerstone Park, 1046 A1A North, and Mickler’s Beachfront Park. The Pier shuttle will transport beach visitors between St Augustine Beach City Hall, 2200 A1A South, and the Pier parking lot. The shuttles will run every 20 minutes with final shuttles departing at 4:00 p.m.

Porpoise Point Open to 4WD Vehicles on Independence Day

Porpoise Point will be opening to four-wheel-drive vehicular access on July 4 for beachgoers to enjoy the fireworks show. The park will close upon completion of the fireworks show.

On-Beach Parking and Vehicle Access

The Vilano Beach access ramp, Crescent Beach Park access ramp, and Ft. Matanzas access ramp are all closed to vehicular access through the Independence Day holiday. All beaches remain open to pedestrians.

Additional Beach Access and Public Safety Information

Vehicular beach access is subject to weather and tide conditions and may be restricted without prior notice to ensure a safe experience for all beach visitors.

Possession of fireworks and alcohol on St Johns County beaches is illegal.

The St Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier offers chair and umbrella rentals, and sells bait, beach and fishing supplies, and a variety of refreshments.

Beach wheelchairs are available for reservation by calling 904.209.0752.