St Johns County preliminary 2018 tax roll submitted

The St. Johns County Property Appraiser reported to Historic City News that he has submitted the preliminary 2018 Tax Roll to the Florida Department of Revenue and the Local Taxing Authorities on June 29, 2018.

It is important to note that the increase in taxable values are inclusive of exemptions and associated value caps. The initial submission values are not final and may be adjusted through the TRIM and VAB process.

“Our team did an outstanding job valuing over 133,484 residential parcels, 8,444 commercial parcels and processing 3,221 tangible personal property returns as well as re-inspecting almost 2,000 properties due to damage from Hurricanes Matthew and Irma,” stated Property Appraiser Eddie Creamer. “It is truly a team effort, and I am very proud of every single individual in the Property Appraiser’s Office and their commitment to excellence in serving the citizens of St. Johns County.”

The 2018 tax roll is $25,998,444,816. This represents an 8.9% increase over the 2017 tax roll of $23,868,677,415.

Residential properties were valued at 21,963,107,928, a 9.6% increase over 2017.

Commercial properties were valued at 2,539,548,677, a 7.7% increase over 2017, and Tangible Personal Property was valued at 984,105,075 a 7.0% increase over 2017.