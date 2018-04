St Johns County restaurant inspections

Public Safety reporters for Historic City News periodically obtain the results of physical inspections of public food service establishments from the records of the Florida Division of Hotels and Restaurants located in Tallahassee.

The Division of Hotels and Restaurants conducts regular, un-announced inspections of both seating and non-seating establishments; as well as caterers, mobile food dispensing vehicles, hot dog carts, theme park food carts and vending machines to assure the public that each establishment adheres to all state sanitation and safety laws.

Agents of the Division conduct routine inspections, new licensing inspections, and full inspections after a complaint has been received.

Violations reported in District 5 fall into one of three categories. High Priority food service violations are those which could contribute directly to a foodborne illness or injury. Intermediate food service violations are those which, if not addressed, could lead to risk factors that contribute to foodborne illness or injury. Basic violations are those which are considered best practices to implement.

Each inspection report is a “snapshot” of conditions present at the time of the inspection. On any given day, an establishment may have fewer, or more, violations than noted in their most recent inspection. Therefore, an inspection conducted on any given day might not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment.

NEW LICENSING INSPECTIONS Name Address Result Date 44 SPANISH STREET INN 44 SPANISH ST Inspection Completed 1/22/2018 AMENITY FOOD & BEVERAGE 160 RIVERGLADE RUN Inspection Completed 3/19/2018 BELGIAN SWEET HOUSE 445 SR 13 #5 Inspection Completed 3/12/2018 BRISKY’S BBQ 3009 N PONCE DE LEON BLVD Inspection Completed 2/20/2018 DANGELO PIZZERIA ITALIANA 4255 US1 SOUTH STE 8 Inspection Completed 3/15/2018 DONOVAN’S IRISH PUB 7440 US 1 N STE 108 Inspection Completed 1/22/2018 EL AGAVE AZUL 2700 STATE ROAD 16 Inspection Completed 1/29/2018 EXTREME BURGERS & SHAKES 225 W DAVIS INDUSTRIAL DR Inspection Completed 3/13/2018 FIONN MACCOOL’S IRISH PUB 145 HILDEN RD STE 111 Inspection Completed 1/4/2018 ISLAND CHICKEN HUT 855 ANASTASIA BLVD Warning Issued 3/13/2018 ISLAND CHICKEN HUT 855 ANASTASIA BLVD Call Back – Complied 3/21/2018 KAZU SUSHI BURRITO 1000 S PONCE DE LEON BLVD STE 5 Inspection Completed 2/15/2018 KEKES BREAKFAST CAFÉ 135 JENKINS ST Inspection Completed 1/10/2018 KING WOK 445 SR 13 #7 Inspection Completed 2/16/2018 MAGIC BUFFET OF ST AUG 2185 US HWY 1 S Inspection Completed 3/15/2018 MEAN KUIZINES 609 W KING ST Inspection Completed 3/16/2018 MEMPHIS JAX BBQ 10870 US-1 UNITS 101-103 Inspection Completed 1/10/2018 MI CARNAL RESTAURANT 2471 US HWY 1 S Inspection Completed 2/21/2018 PIERRE’S EATERY 500 OUTLET MALL BLVD Inspection Completed 1/19/2018 REESE COOKOUT 863 W KING ST Inspection Completed 2/28/2018 RUFINO’S PIZZA 2700 SR 16 #207 Inspection Completed 3/9/2018 SHARKY’S 2 FAIRFIELD BLVD STE 2 Inspection Completed 3/19/2018 FULL INSPECTION AFTER COMPLAINT Name Address Result Date 2 DUDES-PLAYERS 262 SOLANA RD Warning Issued 3/20/2018 210 HURRICANE GRILL & WINGS 3055 CR 210 W, #101 Warning Issued 1/22/2018 210 HURRICANE GRILL & WINGS 3055 CR 210 W, #101 Call Back – Complied 1/31/2018 210 HURRICANE GRILL & WINGS 3055 CR 210 W, #101 Warning Issued 3/12/2018 210 HURRICANE GRILL & WINGS 3055 CR 210 W, #101 Call Back – Admin. complaint recommended 3/14/2018 210 HURRICANE GRILL & WINGS 3055 CR 210 W, #101 Call Back – Complied 3/20/2018 BORRILLOS PIZZA & SUBS 88 SAN MARCO AVE Warning Issued 3/5/2018 BORRILLOS PIZZA & SUBS 88 SAN MARCO AVE Call Back – Complied 3/12/2018 CAFE DEL HIDALGO 35 HYPOLITA ST #101 Warning Issued 2/14/2018 CAFE DEL HIDALGO 35 HYPOLITA ST #101 Call Back – Extension given, pending 2/16/2018 CAFE DEL HIDALGO 35 HYPOLITA ST #101 Call Back – Complied 2/19/2018 CANES BEACH GRILL 2700 SR 16 STE 206 Warning Issued 3/8/2018 CANES BEACH GRILL 2700 SR 16 STE 206 Warning Issued 3/8/2018 CASABLANCA ON THE BAY 24 AVENIDA MENENDEZ Inspection Completed 3/16/2018 CHILI’S GRILL & BAR #475 215 SR 312 Inspection Completed 1/2/2018 CHILI’S GRILL & BAR #475 215 SR 312 Inspection Completed 2/5/2018 DAIRY QUEEN 2375 SR 16 Inspection Completed 1/9/2018 DE LEON PIZZA 84 THEATRE DRIVE Inspection Completed 3/20/2018 DOMINO’S #3140 2220 CR 210 W #103 Call Back – Admin. complaint recommended 1/2/2018 DOMINO’S #3140 2220 CR 210 W #103 Admin. Complaint Callback Complied 2/26/2018 GOURMET HUT 17 CUNA ST Warning Issued 3/13/2018 GOURMET HUT 17 CUNA ST Call Back – Extension given, pending 3/16/2018 HARRY’S SEAFOOD BAR & GRILL 46 AVENIDA MENENDEZ Inspection Completed 1/9/2018 HURRICANE PATTYS 69 LEWIS BLVD Inspection Completed 1/30/2018 JAX WINE & SPIRITS 16 CASTILLO DR S Warning Issued 2/26/2018 KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN 1805 S US 1 Administrative complaint recommended 2/12/2018 KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN 1805 S US 1 Call Back – Complied 2/13/2018 LONGHORN STEAK 166 SR 312 Inspection Completed 2/15/2018 MCDONALDS #11155 2431 US HWY 1 S Inspection Completed 1/4/2018 MCDONALD’S #33505 37 EPIC BOULEVARD Inspection Completed 1/16/2018 MELLOW MUSHROOM 410 ANASTASIA BLVD Inspection Completed 1/29/2018 MEMPHIS JAX BBQ 10870 US-1 UNITS 101-103 Inspection Completed 2/2/2018 OLD CITY SUBS 3501 N PONCE DE LEON BLVD STE A Warning Issued 3/12/2018 OLD CITY SUBS 3501 N PONCE DE LEON BLVD STE A Call Back – Extension given, pending 3/13/2018 PANAMA HATTIES 361 A1A BEACH BLVD Call Back – Complied 3/8/2018 PIEOLOGY 8077 641 CROSSWATER PKWY STE E Call Back – Complied 1/19/2018 SCHMAGEL’S BAGELS 69 HYPOLITA ST Call Back – Complied 1/5/2018 SUBWAY #32116 8804 W CHURCH ST Inspection Completed 1/4/2018 SUMO SUSHI 107 NATURE WALK PKWY STE 109 Warning Issued 3/19/2018 SUMO SUSHI 107 NATURE WALK PKWY STE 109 Call Back – Admin. complaint recommended 3/20/2018 SUNSET GRILLE 421 A1A BEACH BLVD Inspection Completed 3/5/2018 THE TIDES OYSTER CO 641 A1A BEACH BLVD Warning Issued 3/19/2018 TUPTIM THAI RESTAURANT 242 SOLANA RD Warning Issued 3/20/2018 ZAXBY’S 1107 NORTH PONCE DE LEON BLVD Inspection Completed 2/23/2018 ROUTINE INSPECTIONS Name Address Result Date 180 VILANO GRILL 180 VILANO RD Warning Issued 2/14/2018 180 VILANO GRILL 180 VILANO RD Call Back – Extension given, pending 2/15/2018 2Q 500 OUTLET MALL BLVD #530 Call Back – Admin. complaint recommended 1/8/2018 44 SPANISH ST INN 44 SPANISH ST Administrative complaint recommended 1/19/2018 63 ORANGE STREET 63 ORANGE ST Administrative complaint recommended 2/8/2018 A STEP ABOVE CATERING 233 SR 16 STE B Inspection Completed 2/20/2018 A. CHEF’S COOKING STUDIO 145 HILDEN RD #119 Inspection Completed 1/30/2018 A1A BURRITOWORK TACO SHOP 671 A1A BEACH BLVD Warning Issued 3/22/2018 A1A BURRITOWORK TACO SHOP 671 A1A BEACH BLVD Call Back – Complied 3/23/2018 ALICE & PETE’S PUB 1000 PGA TOUR BLVD Inspection Completed 1/30/2018 AMERICAN GATOR CLUB 1000 PGA TOUR BLVD Inspection Completed 1/30/2018 ANASTASIA DINER 1770 A1A S STE A & B Inspection Completed 3/22/2018 ANASTASIA INN 218 ANASTASIA BLVD Inspection Completed 2/22/2018 ANASTASIA LANES SR 3 Warning Issued 2/6/2018 ANTONIO’S NEW YORK STYLE PIZZA 934 SANTA MARIA BLVD Inspection Completed 3/21/2018 ANTONIOS PIZZA & GRILL 9155 CR 13 N Warning Issued 1/18/2018 APPLEBEE’S 225 STATE RD 312 Warning Issued 1/2/2018 APPLEBEE’S 225 STATE RD 312 Call Back – Complied 3/15/2018 ARNOLD’S LOUNGE 3912 N PONCE DE LEON BLVD Warning Issued 2/5/2018 ARNOLD’S LOUNGE 3912 N PONCE DE LEON BLVD Call Back – Complied 2/6/2018 ASIAN DELI 1935 A1A S Inspection Completed 3/22/2018 AT JOURNEY’S END 89 CEDAR STREET Warning Issued 2/13/2018 AT JOURNEY’S END 89 CEDAR STREET Call Back – Complied 3/16/2018 ATHENA RESTAURANT 14 CATHEDRAL PL Warning Issued 3/19/2018 AUNT KATE’S 612 EUCLID AVENUE Inspection Completed 2/13/2018 BABYBELLA PIZZA 132 EVEREST LANE STE 1 Warning Issued 3/12/2018 BABYBELLA PIZZA 132 EVEREST LANE STE 1 Call Back – Complied 3/13/2018 BAI TONG THAI SUSHI 3915 A1A S STE 101 Warning Issued 1/11/2018 BAI TONG THAI SUSHI 3915 A1A S STE 101 Call Back – Extension given, pending 1/16/2018 BAI TONG THAI SUSHI 3915 A1A S STE 101 Call Back – Extension given, pending 1/31/2018 BAI TONG THAI SUSHI 3915 A1A S STE 101 Call Back – Extension given, pending 3/15/2018 BANQUET KITCHEN 25655 MARSH LANDING PKWY Inspection Completed 2/1/2018 BARB & WALLY’S BBQ 830 A1A N STE-16 Inspection Completed 1/24/2018 BARBARA JEANS 15 S ROSCOE BLVD Warning Issued 2/1/2018 BARBARA JEANS 15 S ROSCOE BLVD Call Back – Complied 2/2/2018 BARLEY REPUBLIC 48 SPANISH ST Admin. Complaint Callback Not Complied 1/22/2018 BARLEY REPUBLIC 48 SPANISH ST Administrative complaint recommended 1/22/2018 BARLEY REPUBLIC 48 SPANISH ST Call Back – Admin. complaint recommended 2/21/2018 BARNACLE BILLS 14 W CASTILLO DR Warning Issued 1/5/2018 BARNACLE BILLS 14 W CASTILLO DR Call Back – Complied 1/8/2018 BAYFRONT WESTCOTT HOUSE 146 AVENIDA MENENDEZ Warning Issued 1/8/2018 BAYFRONT WESTCOTT HOUSE 146 AVENIDA MENENDEZ Call Back – Complied 2/12/2018 BEACH DINER 880 A1A NORTH Inspection Completed 3/19/2018 BEACHES AT VILANO BEACH 254 VILANO RD Inspection Completed 1/22/2018 BEACHFRONT BED 1 F ST Inspection Completed 2/12/2018 BEN & JERRY’S 128 ST GEORGE STREET Inspection Completed 3/1/2018 BEST WESTERN HISTORICAL INN 2010 N PONCE DE LEON BLVD Inspection Completed 1/22/2018 BEST WESTERN OF ST AUGUSTINE 2445 SR 16 Warning Issued 1/17/2018 BEST WESTERN OF ST AUGUSTINE 2445 SR 16 Call Back – Complied 1/24/2018 BLACKSTONE GRILL 112 BARTRAM OAKS WALK STE 102 Inspection Completed 1/30/2018 BLONDI’S OASIS DINER 2639 SR 16 Call Back – Complied 1/8/2018 BOGEY GRILLE 150 VALLEY CIR Inspection Completed 1/9/2018 BONO’S 2420 US 1 S Warning Issued 3/22/2018 BREWZ N DAWGZ 1974 US1 SOUTH Inspection Completed 1/10/2018 BRICKSTONE PIZZA & SUBS 445 SR 13 #11 Warning Issued 2/8/2018 BRICKSTONE PIZZA & SUBS 445 SR 13 #11 Call Back – Complied 2/15/2018 BRUCCI’S PIZZA 74 CAPULET DR SUITE 205 Warning Issued 1/17/2018 BRUCCI’S PIZZA 74 CAPULET DR SUITE 205 Call Back – Complied 1/24/2018 BRUCCI’S PIZZERIA 540 SR 13 Inspection Completed 2/6/2018 BURGER KING #9-2131 1725 US HWY 1 S Inspection Completed 2/16/2018 BURGER KING AT SR 207 2455 SR 207 Inspection Completed 2/24/2018 CAFE ALCAZAR 25 GRANADA STREET Call Back – Complied 2/5/2018 CAFE CORDOVA 95 CORDOVA ST Inspection Completed 2/28/2018 CAFE GENOVESE 1515 COUNTY RD 210 W SUITE 108 Inspection Completed 1/8/2018 CAFFE ANDIAMO 500 SAWGRASS VILLAGE Warning Issued 3/13/2018 CANES BEACH GRILL 2700 SR 16 STE 206 Warning Issued 2/19/2018 CAPS ON THE WATER 4325 MYRTLE ST Warning Issued 2/27/2018 CAPS ON THE WATER 4325 MYRTLE ST Call Back – Complied 3/1/2018 CASA BENEDETTOS RISTORANTE 165 VILANO ROAD Warning Issued 2/14/2018 CASA BENEDETTOS RISTORANTE 165 VILANO ROAD Call Back – Complied 2/15/2018 CASA DE SOLANA 21 AVILES ST Inspection Completed 2/19/2018 CASA DE SUENOS 20 CORDOVA ST Inspection Completed 2/6/2018 CASA MAYA 22 HYPOLITA ST Call Back – Complied 1/19/2018 CASTLE GARDEN BED & BREAKFAST 15 SHENANDOAH ST Warning Issued 1/22/2018 CASTLE GARDEN BED & BREAKFAST 15 SHENANDOAH ST Call Back – Complied 2/8/2018 CEDAR HOUSE INN 79 CEDAR ST Inspection Completed 2/13/2018 CELLAR 6 6 AVILES ST Warning Issued 2/5/2018 CELLAR 6 6 AVILES ST Call Back – Extension given, pending 3/14/2018 CENTENNIAL HOUSE BED & BREAKFAST 26 CORDOVA ST Warning Issued 1/4/2018 CENTENNIAL HOUSE BED & BREAKFAST 26 CORDOVA ST Call Back – Complied 1/9/2018 CHIANTI ROOM 60 CHARLOTTE ST Warning Issued 3/1/2018 CHIANTI ROOM 60 CHARLOTTE ST Call Back – Complied 3/13/2018 CHICK FIL A 1752 US 1 S Inspection Completed 3/21/2018 CHINA KING 2 7458 US 1 N STE 107 Call Back – Complied 1/4/2018 CHINA ONE 2750 RACE TRACK RD #307 Warning Issued 1/30/2018 CHINA ONE 2750 RACE TRACK RD #307 Call Back – Complied 2/6/2018 CHINA WOK 4255 US #1 SOUTH #17 Call Back – Complied 1/2/2018 CHINA WOK 3501 N PONCE DE LEON BLVD Warning Issued 2/9/2018 CHINA WOK 3501 N PONCE DE LEON BLVD Call Back – Complied 2/16/2018 CINEMA BEVERAGE SERVICES 112 THEATRE DR Warning Issued 2/22/2018 CITY BISTRO TEA HOUSE & COFFEE CO 1280A N PONCE DE LEON Call Back – Complied 1/24/2018 COLD COW 938 SANTA MARIA BLVD Inspection Completed 3/21/2018 COLLAGE RESTAURANT 60 HYPOLITA ST Inspection Completed 3/21/2018 CONRAD’S STEAKHOUSE 4010 US 1 SOUTH UNIT 121 Inspection Completed 1/11/2018 COOL BREEZE ICE CREAM SHOPPE 162 ST GEORGE ST #16 Inspection Completed 3/1/2018 COUNTRY INNS & SUITES DOWNTOWN HISTORIC DISTRICT 231 SAN MARCO AVE Inspection Completed 1/31/2018 COUNTY ROAD PROVISIONS 279 ST GEORGE ST Inspection Completed 1/31/2018 COUNTY ROAD PROVISIONS 279 ST GEORGE ST Inspection Completed 2/2/2018 COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT ST AUGUSTINE BEACH 605 A1A BEACH BLVD Inspection Completed 2/1/2018 COUSTEAU’S WAFFLE & MILKSHAKE BAR 15 HYPOLITA ST Warning Issued 2/6/2018 COUSTEAU’S WAFFLE & MILKSHAKE BAR 15 HYPOLITA ST Emergency order recommended 2/21/2018 COUSTEAU’S WAFFLE & MILKSHAKE BAR 15 HYPOLITA ST Emergency Order Callback Complied 2/21/2018 COUSTEAU’S WAFFLE & MILKSHAKE BAR 15 HYPOLITA ST Call Back – Complied 2/21/2018 CRAVE 647 A1A BEACH BLVD Inspection Completed 2/19/2018 CREEKSIDE DINERY 160 NIX BOATYARD RD Admin. Complaint Callback Complied 3/6/2018 CRISPERS 200 CBL DR STE# 101 Warning Issued 2/1/2018 CRISPERS 200 CBL DR STE# 101 Call Back – Complied 2/12/2018 CUCINA GIOVANNI 2730 SR 16 UNIT 101 Warning Issued 1/17/2018 CUCINA GIOVANNI 2730 SR 16 UNIT 101 Call Back – Complied 2/1/2018 CULINARY OUTFITTERS 9 SOUTH DIXIE HWY Warning Issued 1/26/2018 CULINARY OUTFITTERS 9 SOUTH DIXIE HWY Call Back – Extension given, pending 2/2/2018 CULINARY OUTFITTERS 9 SOUTH DIXIE HWY Call Back – Extension given, pending 2/27/2018 DE LEON PIZZA 84 THEATRE DRIVE Warning Issued 1/12/2018 DE LEON PIZZA 84 THEATRE DRIVE Call Back – Complied 1/24/2018 DELSI’S 1000 PGA TOUR BLVD Inspection Completed 1/30/2018 DENNY’S #8003 2455 SR 16 Warning Issued 1/11/2018 DENNY’S #8003 2455 SR 16 Call Back – Complied 1/12/2018 DICKS WINGS & GRILL 4010 US HWY 1 S #101 Warning Issued 1/8/2018 DICKS WINGS & GRILL 4010 US HWY 1 S #101 Call Back – Admin. complaint recommended 1/10/2018 DICKS WINGS & GRILL 4010 US HWY 1 S #101 Call Back – Extension given, pending 1/11/2018 DICKS WINGS & GRILL 4010 US HWY 1 S #101 Call Back – Complied 1/24/2018 DILLY DALLY DELI 1943 A1A SOUTH Inspection Completed 2/6/2018 DOLCE CAFÉ 210 ST GEORGE ST STE C3 Warning Issued 3/1/2018 DOS COFFEE & WINE 300 SAN MARCO AVE Warning Issued 2/14/2018 DOS COFFEE & WINE 300 SAN MARCO AVE Call Back – Complied 2/15/2018 DUNKIN DONUTS 2274 SR 16 Warning Issued 1/12/2018 DUNKIN DONUTS 2274 SR 16 Call Back – Complied 1/19/2018 DUNKIN DONUTS 2523 RACE TRACK RD STE A Warning Issued 1/24/2018 DUNKIN DONUTS 180-1 CAPULET DR Inspection Completed 2/13/2018 DUNKIN’ DONUTS 7440 US HWY 1 NORTH SUITE 100 Warning Issued 1/19/2018 EL POTRO MEXICAN REST 226 SAN MARCO AVE Warning Issued 1/23/2018 EL POTRO MEXICAN REST 226 SAN MARCO AVE Call Back – Complied 1/24/2018 EPIC THEATRES OF ST AUGUSTINE 112 THEATRE DR Warning Issued 2/22/2018 EUREST DINING SERVICES 5000 US HWY 1 NORTH Inspection Completed 1/23/2018 FIESTA FALLS MINI GOLF 818 A1A BEACH BLVD Inspection Completed 2/12/2018 FIREHOUSE SUBS 2245 W CR 210 SUITE #111 Warning Issued 1/22/2018 FIREHOUSE SUBS 2245 W CR 210 SUITE #111 Call Back – Extension given, pending 1/24/2018 FIREHOUSE SUBS 465 SR 13 N STE 13 Inspection Completed 2/2/2018 FIRST ACCESS 303 A1A BEACH BLVD Inspection Completed 1/11/2018 FIVE FLAGS CAFÉ 11 MAGNOLIA Inspection Completed 1/28/2018 FIVE STAR PIZZA 987 S PONCE DE LEON BLVD Warning Issued 2/16/2018 FIVE STAR PIZZA 987 S PONCE DE LEON BLVD Call Back – Complied 2/27/2018 FLAVORS EATERY 125 KING ST UNIT- C Inspection Completed 1/26/2018 FUSION POINT 237 SAN MARCO AVE Inspection Completed 1/31/2018 GATORS DOCKSIDE AT MURABELLA 105 MURABELLA PKWY 14 Warning Issued 1/18/2018 GATORS DOCKSIDE AT MURABELLA 105 MURABELLA PKWY 14 Call Back – Complied 1/24/2018 GCH/WEN #52012 2710 SR 16 Inspection Completed 2/19/2018 GOLF CLUB DINING ROOM 200 PONTE VEDRA BLVD Inspection Completed 1/29/2018 GOURMENT SHOP 200 PONTE VEDRA BLVD Inspection Completed 2/8/2018 GREEN TEA 340 CBL DR STE 105 Warning Issued 2/24/2018 GREEN TEA 340 CBL DR STE 105 Call Back – Complied 2/28/2018 GRILLE & GROG 860 S A1A BEACH BLVD Warning Issued 2/22/2018 GYPSY CAB CO 828 ANASTASIA BLVD Warning Issued 2/1/2018 GYPSY CAB CO 828 ANASTASIA BLVD Call Back – Complied 2/8/2018 HARBOR VIEW CAFE 16 AVENIDA MENENDEZ #A Inspection Completed 2/12/2018 HARBOR VIEW CAFE 16 AVENIDA MENENDEZ #A Administrative complaint recommended 3/12/2018 HASZARD’S OPEN PIT BEEF AT THE BEACH 5633 A1A S Call Back – Complied 2/14/2018 HASZARD’S OPEN PIT BEEF AT THE BEACH 5633 A1A S Inspection Completed 2/14/2018 HAZEL’S HOT DOGS 2400 N US HWY Inspection Completed 3/7/2018 HEMINGWAY HOUSE BED AND BREAKFAST INN 54 CHARLOTTE STREET Inspection Completed 2/2/2018 HILTON GARDEN INN 401 A1A BEACH BLVD Warning Issued 2/19/2018 HILTON GARDEN INN 401 A1A BEACH BLVD Call Back – Complied 2/27/2018 HILTON HISTORIC BAYFRONT 32 AVENIDA MENENDEZ Call Back – Complied 1/19/2018 HONG KONG CAFÉ 4660 US 1 N Emergency order recommended 1/22/2018 HONG KONG CAFÉ 4660 US 1 N Emergency Order Callback Complied 1/23/2018 HONG KONG CAFÉ 4660 US 1 N Inspection Completed 2/19/2018 HOPTINGER ST. AUGUSTINE 200 ANASTASIA BLVD. Administrative complaint recommended 2/6/2018 HOPTINGER ST. AUGUSTINE 200 ANASTASIA BLVD. Call Back – Complied 2/9/2018 HOUSE OF SEA & SUN 2 B STREET Inspection Completed 1/31/2018 HURRICANE GRILL AND WINGS 4255 A1A SOUTH STE 13 & 14 Inspection Completed 1/29/2018 HYDRO ALUMINUM FAB BREAKROOM 200 RIVIERA BLVD Inspection Completed 3/22/2018 HYDRO ALUMINUM MAIN BREAKROOM 200 RIVIERA BLVD Inspection Completed 3/22/2018 ICE PLANT BAR & BOTTLE SHOP 110 RIBERIA ST Warning Issued 1/8/2018 ICE PLANT BAR & BOTTLE SHOP 110 RIBERIA ST Call Back – Complied 1/16/2018 IGGY’S GRILL & BAR 104 BARTRAM OAKS WALK #101 Warning Issued 1/31/2018 IGGY’S GRILL & BAR 104 BARTRAM OAKS WALK #101 Call Back – Complied 2/6/2018 INN DINING ROOM 200 PONTE VEDRA BLVD Inspection Completed 1/29/2018 ISLAND BEACH GRILL 1340-A A1A S Inspection Completed 3/15/2018 JAX WINE & SPIRITS 16 CASTILLO DR S Inspection Completed 1/25/2018 JAYBIRD’S INN 2700 NORTH PONCE DE LEON BLVD Inspection Completed 2/22/2018 JIMMY JOHN’S 1000 SOUTH PONCE DE LEON BLVD UN 1 Inspection Completed 2/5/2018 KAMIYA 86 2 FAIRFIELD BLVD #8 Warning Issued 2/20/2018 KAMIYA 86 2 FAIRFIELD BLVD #8 Call Back – Admin. complaint recommended 2/27/2018 KC’S KITCHEN 4510 PALM VALLEY RD Administrative complaint recommended 3/7/2018 KC’S KITCHEN 4510 PALM VALLEY RD Call Back – Extension given, pending 3/13/2018 KILWINS CHOCOLATES 140 ST GEORGE ST Warning Issued 3/1/2018 KING & THE BEAR (THE) 1 KING & BEAR DR Warning Issued 1/18/2018 KING & THE BEAR (THE) 1 KING & BEAR DR Call Back – Complied 3/23/2018 KING WOK 445 SR 13 STE 7 Warning Issued 2/2/2018 KING WOK 445 SR 13 STE 7 Call Back – Admin. complaint recommended 2/8/2018 KINGFISH GRILL 252 YACHT CLUB DR Warning Issued 2/12/2018 KINGFISH GRILL 252 YACHT CLUB DR Call Back – Complied 2/13/2018 KINGS HEAD BRITISH PUB 6460 N U S HWY 1 Administrative complaint recommended 2/21/2018 KINGS HEAD BRITISH PUB 6460 N U S HWY 1 Call Back – Complied 2/23/2018 KRYSTAL JFL-03 2490 S US HWY 1 Inspection Completed 1/12/2018 LA COCINA INTERNATIONAL 530 A1A BEACH BLVD Inspection Completed 2/6/2018 LA NOPALERA MEXICAN RESTAURANT 111 BARTRAM OAKS WALKS Warning Issued 1/24/2018 LA NOPALERA MEXICAN RESTAURANT 111 BARTRAM OAKS WALKS Call Back – Admin. complaint recommended 1/29/2018 LA NOPALERA MEXICAN RESTAURANT 111 BARTRAM OAKS WALKS Call Back – Admin. complaint recommended 1/30/2018 LA NOPALERA MEXICAN RESTAURANT 111 BARTRAM OAKS WALKS Call Back – Admin. complaint recommended 1/31/2018 LA NOPALERA MEXICAN RESTAURANT 111 BARTRAM OAKS WALKS Call Back – Extension given, pending 2/8/2018 LA NOPALERA MEXICAN RESTAURANT 111 BARTRAM OAKS WALKS Call Back – Complied 2/16/2018 LA NOPALERA MEXICAN RESTAURANT #11 155 HAMPTON POINT DR STE 10 Warning Issued 3/20/2018 LARRY’S GIANT SUBS 830-6 AIA NORTH Inspection Completed 3/13/2018 LE PAVILLION 45 SAN MARCO AVE Inspection Completed 1/5/2018 LEROY’S CAFE 2555 US 1 S Warning Issued 2/23/2018 LEROY’S CAFE 2555 US 1 S Call Back – Complied 2/26/2018 LIKIT DOLE WHIP 9 ST GEORGE STREET Inspection Completed 2/6/2018 LODGE AT PONTE VEDRA BEACH RESTAURANT 607 PONTE VEDRA BLVD Warning Issued 1/24/2018 LODGE AT PONTE VEDRA BEACH RESTAURANT 607 PONTE VEDRA BLVD Call Back – Complied 1/25/2018 LODGE AT PONTE VEDRA OASIS SNACK BAR 607 PONTE VEDRA BLVD Inspection Completed 1/24/2018 LONGHORN STEAK OF ST AUGUSTINE 5098 166 SR 312 Inspection Completed 1/30/2018 LOW TIDE FOOD COMAPNY 1968 US HWY 1 SOUTH Inspection Completed 1/17/2018 LUCKY GARDEN 1079 A1A BEACH BLVD Inspection Completed 1/11/2018 LULU’S WATERFRONT CAFE 301 N ROSCOE BLVD Inspection Completed 1/10/2018 M SHACK 641 CROSSWATER PKWY STE H Inspection Completed 1/9/2018 MAMAS FOOD 5960 RICHARD ST Inspection Completed 3/15/2018 MANNYS CUBAN FOOD TRUCK 1333 ROBERTS RD. Inspection Completed 3/13/2018 MAPLE STREET BISCUIT COMPANY 39 & 41 CORDOVA ST Inspection Completed 1/25/2018 MAPLE STREET BISCUIT COMPANY 1627 RACE TRACK ROAD Warning Issued 3/20/2018 MAPLE STREET BISCUIT COMPANY 1627 RACE TRACK ROAD Call Back – Complied 3/23/2018 MARBLE SLAB CREAMRY 1053 A1A BEACH BOULEVARD Call Back – Extension given, pending 1/9/2018 MARBLE SLAB CREAMRY 1053 A1A BEACH BOULEVARD Call Back – Complied 1/29/2018 MARCOS PIZZA 2550 RACETRACK ROAD, SUITE-C Warning Issued 3/12/2018 MARSH LANDING COUNTRY CLUB 25655 MARSH LANDING PKWY Inspection Completed 2/1/2018 MCDONALDS #2535 1106 N PONCE DE LEON BLVD Inspection Completed 2/8/2018 MCDONALDS #26414 490 N SR 13 Warning Issued 2/8/2018 MCDONALDS #26414 490 N SR 13 Call Back – Complied 2/16/2018 MCDONALD’S 34349 103 TUSCAN WAY Inspection Completed 2/9/2018 METRO DINER 340 FRONT ST SUITE 700 Warning Issued 1/9/2018 METRO DINER 340 FRONT ST SUITE 700 Call Back – Complied 1/11/2018 MI CASA CAFE 69 ST GEORGE STREET Inspection Completed 2/21/2018 MICHAEL ARENAS 2395 SR 207 Inspection Completed 1/28/2018 MICHAEL’S TASTING ROOM 25 CUNA ST Inspection Completed 2/14/2018 MIKES PIZZA PASTA PANINI 197 BUCKFORD WAY Warning Issued 1/17/2018 MIKES PIZZA PASTA PANINI 197 BUCKFORD WAY Call Back – Extension given, pending 2/28/2018 MIKIE A’S TEX-MEX/DOGHOUSE 2493 SR 207 Warning Issued 1/28/2018 MIKIE A’S TEX-MEX/DOGHOUSE 2493 SR 207 Call Back – Complied 2/2/2018 MILAGRO ON 12 LATIN FUSION 12 AVENIDA MENENDEZ Warning Issued 2/26/2018 MILAGRO ON 12 LATIN FUSION 12 AVENIDA MENENDEZ Call Back – Extension given, pending 3/12/2018 MILLTOP TAVERN 19 ST GEORGE ST Inspection Completed 2/14/2018 MOCUP COFFEE 84 THEATRE DR STE 100 Inspection Completed 2/22/2018 MOON AND SUN CAFE 26 TOQUES PLACE Inspection Completed 1/25/2018 MOON DOG PIE HOUSE 116 BARTRAM OAKS WALK #105 Warning Issued 2/2/2018 MOON DOG PIE HOUSE 116 BARTRAM OAKS WALK #105 Call Back – Complied 2/6/2018 MURRAY BROS CADDYSHACK 455 S LEGGACY TRL E 106 Inspection Completed 1/5/2018 NAMASTE 2180 US1 SOUTH Warning Issued 1/9/2018 NAMASTE 2180 US1 SOUTH Call Back – Complied 1/10/2018 O C WHITES 118 AVENIDA MENENDEZ Call Back – Complied 1/19/2018 OBI’S FILLIN STATION 590 A1A BEACH BLVD Inspection Completed 3/15/2018 OCEAN SANDS BEACH INN 3465 COASTAL HWY Warning Issued 2/19/2018 OCEAN SANDS BEACH INN 3465 COASTAL HWY Call Back – Extension given, pending 2/20/2018 OLD CITY MKT 604 ANASTASIA BLVD Call Back – Complied 1/31/2018 ONE THIRD ASIAN HOUSE 164 EVEREST LANE # 5 Warning Issued 3/14/2018 OSPREY TACOS 300 ANASTASIA BLVD Warning Issued 3/15/2018 PALM VALLEY FISH CAMP 299 NORTH ROSCOE BLVD Inspection Completed 1/10/2018 PANDA EXPRESS #2022 1934 US HWY 1 S Inspection Completed 2/28/2018 PANERA BREAD #1432 600 TINGLE COURT Inspection Completed 2/24/2018 PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #3086 2750 RACETRACK RD Warning Issued 3/14/2018 PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #3086 2750 RACETRACK RD Call Back – Admin. complaint recommended 3/19/2018 PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #3086 2750 RACETRACK RD Call Back – Admin. complaint recommended 3/20/2018 PAPA MURPHY’S TAKE ‘N’ BAKE PIZZA 2849 W CR 210 #108 Inspection Completed 2/26/2018 PDQ RESTAURANT – JACKSONVILLE, RACETRACK & SAN JOSE 194 STATE RD 13 Call Back – Complied 2/8/2018 PEACE AND PLENTY INN 87 CEDAR ST Inspection Completed 2/16/2018 PEACE PIE 8 AVILES STREET Administrative complaint recommended 3/12/2018 PELE’S WOOD FIRE / PELE’S FIRE PIZZA 1204 WILD PALM CT Warning Issued 3/2/2018 PENNY FARTHING INN 83 CEDAR ST Warning Issued 2/16/2018 PENNY FARTHING INN 83 CEDAR ST Call Back – Complied 3/16/2018 PGA TOUR HEALTHY CAFE 107 CHAMPIONSHIP WAY Inspection Completed 2/2/2018 PIZZA HUT #4282 1200 N PONCE DE LEON BLVD Inspection Completed 3/20/2018 PIZZA HUT #4285 52 TUSCAN WAY STE-208 Warning Issued 2/12/2018 PIZZA HUT #4288 119 BARTRAM OAKS WALK #107 Inspection Completed 3/19/2018 PIZZALLEY’S ON ST GEORGE 117 ST GEORGE ST Warning Issued 3/1/2018 PIZZALLEY’S ON ST GEORGE 117 ST GEORGE ST Call Back – Complied 3/13/2018 PLANTATION AT PONTE VEDRA GOLF 220 PLANTATION CIR Inspection Completed 2/6/2018 PLANTATION BEACH CLUB 1111 PONTE VEDRA BEACH BLVD Inspection Completed 2/6/2018 PLANTATION CC CLUBHOUSE 220 PLANTATION CIR Inspection Completed 2/6/2018 PONTE VEDRA CLUB CONVENTION CENTER 200 PONTE VEDRA BLVD Inspection Completed 1/29/2018 PONTE VEDRA INN & CLUB OCEAN DECK GRILL 200 PONTE VEDRA BLVD Inspection Completed 1/29/2018 PRESENT MOMENT CAFE 224 W KING ST Inspection Completed 2/8/2018 PRESERVED RESTAURANT 102 BRIDGE STREET Warning Issued 2/2/2018 PRESERVED RESTAURANT 102 BRIDGE STREET Call Back – Complied 2/14/2018 PUCCINI’S PIZZERIA 85 AVA WAY Warning Issued 2/8/2018 PUCCINI’S PIZZERIA 85 AVA WAY Call Back – Complied 2/14/2018 PVO BAR & GRILL 377 S ROSCOE BLVD Inspection Completed 1/10/2018 QUALITY INN 2625 SR 207 Warning Issued 1/16/2018 QUALITY INN 2625 SR 207 Call Back – Complied 1/24/2018 RAINTREE REST 102 SAN MARCO AVE Warning Issued 1/28/2018 RAINTREE REST 102 SAN MARCO AVE Call Back – Complied 2/14/2018 RELAMPAGO COFFEE LAB 74 SPANISH ST Administrative complaint recommended 1/18/2018 RELAMPAGO COFFEE LAB 74 SPANISH ST Call Back – Complied 1/19/2018 RENDEZVOUS WINE & FOOD BAR 106 ST GEORGE ST Warning Issued 1/18/2018 RENDEZVOUS WINE & FOOD BAR 106 ST GEORGE ST Call Back – Complied 2/2/2018 RESTAURANT MEDURE 818 A1A N Inspection Completed 1/11/2018 RIBS & CHICKEN & MORE 609 WEST KING ST Inspection Completed 2/28/2018 RING POWER KITCHEN 500A WORLD COMMERCE PKWY Warning Issued 1/24/2018 ROMANO’S PIZZA & GRILL 4010 S US HWY 1 UNITS 113-115 Call Back – Complied 2/13/2018 ROMEO’S CAFE OF ST AUGUSTINE 12 CATHEDRAL PL Warning Issued 2/20/2018 RUTH’S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE 814 N A1A Inspection Completed 1/24/2018 S W COWBOYS SEAFOODS 299 DONDANVILLE RD Warning Issued 2/1/2018 S W COWBOYS SEAFOODS 299 DONDANVILLE RD Call Back – Complied 2/2/2018 SALT LIFE FOOD SHACK 321 A1A BEACH BLVD Warning Issued 3/19/2018 SALT LIFE FOOD SHACK 321 A1A BEACH BLVD Call Back – Extension given, pending 3/21/2018 SANDWICHMAN DELI 1110 – 102 A1A N Warning Issued 1/19/2018 SARBEZ 115 ANASTASIA BLVD Warning Issued 1/16/2018 SARBEZ 115 ANASTASIA BLVD Inspection Completed 3/21/2018 SARBEZ 115 ANASTASIA BLVD Call Back – Complied 3/21/2018 SAUCY TACO 450 SR 13 STE 113 Inspection Completed 2/2/2018 SAWGRASS BEACH CLUB 9797 SUMMER PLACE Inspection Completed 2/5/2018 SAWGRASS COUNTRY CLUB INBETWEEN 10034 GOLF CLUB DR Inspection Completed 2/5/2018 SAWGRASS GOLF CLUBHOUSE 10034 GOLF CLUB DR Inspection Completed 2/5/2018 SAWGRASS MARRIOTT GOLF RESORT & SPA (STARBUCKS) 1000 PGA TOUR BLVD Inspection Completed 1/30/2018 SCHMAGEL’S BAGELS 69 HYPOLITA ST Call Back – Complied 1/5/2018 SCHOONER’S SEAFOOD HOUSE 3560 N PONCE DE LEON BLVD Inspection Completed 2/15/2018 SEA FOAM DINING ROOM 200 PONTE VEDRA BLVD Inspection Completed 1/29/2018 SEA OATS CAFFE 1075 A1A BEACH BLVD Warning Issued 1/11/2018 SEA OATS CAFFE 1075 A1A BEACH BLVD Call Back – Complied 3/13/2018 SEA OATS CAFFE 1075 A1A BEACH BLVD Warning Issued 3/13/2018 SEBASTIAN HOTEL 333 S PONCE DE LEON BLVD Inspection Completed 1/18/2018 SHANGHAI NOBBY’S 10 ANASTASIA BLVD Admin. Complaint Callback Not Complied 3/16/2018 SHANGHAI NOBBY’S 10 ANASTASIA BLVD Administrative complaint recommended 3/16/2018 SHARKEY’S SNACK BAR 619 PONTE VEDRA BLVD Inspection Completed 1/30/2018 SHARKY’S 2 FAIRFIELD BLVD STE 2 Warning Issued 1/19/2018 SHARKY’S 2 FAIRFIELD BLVD STE 2 Call Back – Extension given, pending 3/7/2018 SHARKY’S 2 FAIRFIELD BLVD STE 2 Call Back – Complied 3/19/2018 SHAUGHNESSY’S SPORTS GRILL 4255 US 1 SOUTH, UNIT 11 Warning Issued 1/2/2018 SHAUGHNESSY’S SPORTS GRILL 4255 US 1 SOUTH, UNIT 11 Call Back – Extension given, pending 1/2/2018 SHAUGHNESSY’S SPORTS GRILL 4255 US 1 SOUTH, UNIT 11 Call Back – Complied 1/4/2018 SHAUGHNESSY’S SPORTS GRILL 4255 US 1 SOUTH, UNIT 11 Call Back – Complied 1/4/2018 SLAMMER & THE SQUIRE (THE) 2 WORLD GOLF PL Inspection Completed 1/5/2018 SLEEP INN 601 ANASTASIA BLVD Warning Issued 2/12/2018 SLEEP INN 601 ANASTASIA BLVD Call Back – Complied 2/14/2018 SLUGGERS SPORTS SALOON 3501 N PONCE DE LEON BLVD STE AA Inspection Completed 2/26/2018 SMOKIN D’S BBQ 110 SR 206 EAST Inspection Completed 2/13/2018 SNACK BAR 200 PONTE VEDRA BLVD Inspection Completed 2/8/2018 SNACK SHACK 100 ST GEORGE ST STE A Warning Issued 3/1/2018 SNACK SHACK 100 ST GEORGE ST STE A Call Back – Extension given, pending 3/12/2018 SONIC DRIVE IN #4975 704 E GEOFFREY Inspection Completed 2/24/2018 SONIC DRIVE-IN #4292 1500 FRUIT COVE RD Inspection Completed 2/6/2018 SOUTH A PHILLY STEAKS AND HOAGIES 1 KING ST #104 Warning Issued 3/19/2018 SOUTH BEACH GRILL 45 CUBBEDGE RD Inspection Completed 1/31/2018 SOUTHERN WIND INN 18 CORDOVA ST Inspection Completed 1/25/2018 SPANISH BAKERY & CAFE 42 1/2 GEORGE ST Warning Issued 1/18/2018 ST AUGUSTINE LIGHTHOUSE & MUSEUM KEEPERS CAFE. 81 LIGHTHOUSE AVE Inspection Completed 3/13/2018 ST AUGUSTINE SHORES GOLF COURSE 707 SHORES BLVD Inspection Completed 3/22/2018 ST FRANCIS INN 279 ST GEORGE ST Inspection Completed 1/26/2018 ST GEORGE INN 4 ST GEORGE ST #101 Inspection Completed 2/26/2018 ST MARYS SEAFOOD & MORE 705 HORTON’S TRACE Warning Issued 1/24/2018 ST MARYS SEAFOOD & MORE 705 HORTON’S TRACE Call Back – Complied 2/1/2018 STONER’S PIZZA JOINT AT ST AUGUSTINE BEACH 3915 A1A S STE 105 Warning Issued 2/27/2018 SUBWAY #10532 2480 SR 207 Inspection Completed 2/24/2018 SUBWAY #32570 100 GATEWAY CIR Inspection Completed 1/22/2018 SUBWAY #39086 2355 US 1 S Inspection Completed 2/22/2018 SUBWAY #66330 124 CAPULET DR. Inspection Completed 2/16/2018 SUBWAY 10528 254 SOLANA ROAD Inspection Completed 1/25/2018 SUBWAY 34092 119 BARTRAM OAKS WALK #105 Warning Issued 2/2/2018 SUBWAY 34092 119 BARTRAM OAKS WALK #105 Call Back – Extension given, pending 2/6/2018 SUBWAY 34092 119 BARTRAM OAKS WALK #105 Call Back – Complied 2/20/2018 SUBWAY 38974 135 KING STREET Inspection Completed 3/20/2018 SUNSET GRILLE 421 A1A BEACH BLVD Call Back – Complied 1/19/2018 SUPER 8 MOTEL 2550 SR 16 Inspection Completed 1/18/2018 SURF CLUB PATIO 200 PONTE VEDRA BLVD Inspection Completed 1/29/2018 SUSHI KING 2750 RACETRACK RD #106 Call Back – Complied 2/6/2018 TACO BELL- 26448 1820 S PONCE DE LEON BLVD Inspection Completed 2/27/2018 TACO BELL- 26464 2453 SR 16 Inspection Completed 1/24/2018 TEDI’S OLD TYME ICE CREAM 65 ST GEORGE ST Inspection Completed 2/26/2018 TERIYAKI HA HA 10440 US 1 N #123 Warning Issued 3/9/2018 TERIYAKI HA HA 10440 US 1 N #123 Call Back – Complied 3/13/2018 THE BACK 40 URBAN CAFE 40 S DIXIE HWY Warning Issued 2/27/2018 THE BACK 40 URBAN CAFE 40 S DIXIE HWY Call Back – Complied 2/28/2018 THE BLACK MOLLY GRILL 504 W GEOFFERY ST Warning Issued 1/17/2018 THE BLACK MOLLY GRILL 504 W GEOFFERY ST Call Back – Complied 1/24/2018 THE CHATSWORTH LLC 10 MARINE ST Call Back – Complied 1/19/2018 THE CHEESE WHEEL 223A W KING ST Warning Issued 1/24/2018 THE COLLECTOR – LUXURY INN & GARDENS (GENERAL STORE) 149 CORDOVA STREET Warning Issued 2/20/2018 THE COLLECTOR – LUXURY INN & GARDENS (THE WELL) 244A ST GEORGE ST Warning Issued 2/20/2018 THE CORNER BAR SPORTS BAR & GRILL 830 ANASTASIA BLVD Inspection Completed 2/1/2018 THE CUBAN CAFE AND BAKERY 100 ST GEORGE ST STE F Warning Issued 2/13/2018 THE ELK HOUSE EATERY 6357 A1A SOUTH Inspection Completed 2/14/2018 THE GIFTED CORK 64-A HYPOLITA ST Inspection Completed 2/6/2018 THE HYPPO CAFE 1765 TREE BLVD UNIT 5 Inspection Completed 2/1/2018 THE INN ON CHARLOTTE 52 CHARLOTTE STREET Inspection Completed 2/2/2018 THE KENWOOD INN 38 MARINE ST Inspection Completed 3/5/2018 THE KOOKABURRA 1835 US HWY 1 S STE 133-135 Call Back – Complied 2/1/2018 THE KOOKABURRA 647 A1A BEACH BLVD Inspection Completed 2/19/2018 THE LOOP PIZZA GRILL 101 MARKETSIDE AVENUE, SUITE 401 Call Back – Admin. complaint recommended 1/30/2018 THE METRO DINER 1000 S PONCE DELEON BLVD SUITE 15 Warning Issued 2/20/2018 THE METRO DINER 1000 S PONCE DELEON BLVD SUITE 15 Call Back – Extension given, pending 2/22/2018 THE MUSEUM CAFE 1 WORLD GOLF PL Inspection Completed 1/5/2018 THE OLD POWDER HOUSE INN 38 CORDOVA STREET Inspection Completed 1/11/2018 THE ORIGINAL CAFE ELEVEN 501 A1A BEACH BLVD Call Back – Complied 1/29/2018 THE PRESS 525 STATE ROAD 16 #101 Warning Issued 2/16/2018 THE PRESS 525 STATE ROAD 16 #101 Call Back – Complied 2/26/2018 THE RED FROG & MCTOADS GRUB & PUB 5545 A1A SOUTH #106 Call Back – Complied 2/13/2018 THE RED FROG & MCTOADS GRUB & PUB 5545 A1A SOUTH #106 Inspection Completed 2/13/2018 THE REEF 4100 COASTAL HWY Warning Issued 2/16/2018 THE REEF 4100 COASTAL HWY Call Back – Complied 2/19/2018 THE SAND BAR 9795 SUMMER PLACE Inspection Completed 2/5/2018 THE SECRET GARDEN OF SHI-SHA 23 CUNA ST Inspection Completed 1/25/2018 THE SPA AT PONTE VEDRA 302 PONTE VEDRA BLVD Inspection Completed 1/29/2018 THE SPOT CAFE 4508 US 1 N Admin. Complaint Callback Complied 3/7/2018 THE SWEET SPOT AKA FUDGEBUCKETS 32 ST GEORGE STREET Warning Issued 1/25/2018 THE SWEET SPOT AKA FUDGEBUCKETS 32 ST GEORGE STREET Call Back – Extension given, pending 2/26/2018 THE TIDES OYSTER CO & GRILL 641 A1A BEACH BLVD Warning Issued 2/12/2018 THE TIDES OYSTER CO & GRILL 641 A1A BEACH BLVD Call Back – Complied 2/14/2018 THE WORLD FAMOUS OASIS RESTAURANT 4000 A1A S Inspection Completed 1/29/2018 TIJUANA FLATS 41 SETTLEMENT DR STE 501 Inspection Completed 1/9/2018 TIJUANA FLATS 833 S PONCE DE LEON BLVD UNIT 3 Warning Issued 1/16/2018 TIJUANA FLATS 833 S PONCE DE LEON BLVD UNIT 3 Call Back – Admin. complaint recommended 1/19/2018 TIJUANA FLATS 833 S PONCE DE LEON BLVD UNIT 3 Call Back – Complied 1/24/2018 TONEY’S PIZZA 6975 A1A S STE 2 Warning Issued 2/22/2018 TONEY’S PIZZA 6975 A1A S STE 2 Call Back – Extension given, pending 2/26/2018 TONYS PIZZA 302 SOLANO RD Warning Issued 2/12/2018 TONYS PIZZA 302 SOLANO RD Call Back – Complied 2/13/2018 TOURNAMENT PLAYERS CLUB AT SAW 110 CHAMPIONSHIP WAY Inspection Completed 2/2/2018 TPC SAWGRASS – BANQUET KITCHEN 110 CHAMPIONSHIP WAY Inspection Completed 2/2/2018 TPC SAWGRASS – EMPLOYEE LOUNGE 110 CHAMPIONSHIP WAY Warning Issued 2/2/2018 TPC SAWGRASS – EMPLOYEE LOUNGE 110 CHAMPIONSHIP WAY Call Back – Complied 2/9/2018 TPC SAWGRASS – STADIUM TURNSTAND / PERCH 110 CLUB SERVICE DR Inspection Completed 2/2/2018 TPC SAWGRASS – VALLEY TURNSTAND 8138-A SEVEN MILE DR Inspection Completed 2/2/2018 TRADEWINDS TROPICAL LOUNGE 124 CHARLOTTE ST Inspection Completed 3/12/2018 TROPICAL SMOOTHIE CAFE 104 BARTRAM OAKS WALK #106 Warning Issued 2/20/2018 TROPICAL SMOOTHIE CAFE 104 BARTRAM OAKS WALK #106 Call Back – Extension given, pending 2/21/2018 TROPI-CALI CORPORATION 1070 BELLA VISTA BLVD APT 126 Inspection Completed 1/8/2018 UPTOWN SCRATCH KITCHEN 32 SAN MARCO AVE Call Back – Complied 1/9/2018 VALLEY SMOKE RESTAURANT 11 S ROSCOE BLVD Inspection Completed 3/7/2018 VERNON’S RESTAURANT 1000 PGA TOUR BLVD Inspection Completed 1/30/2018 VILLAGE INN #24 900 PONCE DELEON Warning Issued 2/1/2018 VILLAGE INN #24 900 PONCE DELEON Call Back – Complied 2/5/2018 VINO’S AT FRUIT COVE 605 SR 13 #103 Warning Issued 2/6/2018 VITO’S ITALIAN RESTAURANT 116 BARTRAM OAKS WALK #101 Warning Issued 1/24/2018 VITO’S ITALIAN RESTAURANT 116 BARTRAM OAKS WALK #101 Call Back – Extension given, pending 1/25/2018 VITO’S ITALIAN RESTAURANT 116 BARTRAM OAKS WALK #101 Call Back – Complied 1/30/2018 WASABI SUSHI 965 SR 16 #108 Warning Issued 2/5/2018 WASABI SUSHI 965 SR 16 #108 Call Back – Complied 2/6/2018 WENDYS #66 1830 US HWY 1 SOUTH Inspection Completed 1/30/2018 WENDYS #67 2040 A1A SOUTH Inspection Completed 3/22/2018 WILLIE JEWELL’S OLD SCHOOL BAR-B-Q 105 MURABELLA PARKWAY, SUITES 1 & 2 Warning Issued 1/18/2018 WILLIE JEWELL’S OLD SCHOOL BAR-B-Q 105 MURABELLA PARKWAY, SUITES 1 & 2 Call Back – Complied 1/24/2018 WINGATE BY WYNDHAM 2465 SR 16 Inspection Completed 1/17/2018 WOODPECKERS BACKYARD BBQ 4930 STATE ROAD 13 Inspection Completed 1/24/2018 WORLD GOLF VILLAGE RENAISSANCE ST AUGUSTINE RESORT 500 S LEGACY TRL Warning Issued 1/5/2018 WORLD GOLF VILLAGE RENAISSANCE ST AUGUSTINE RESORT 500 S LEGACY TRL Inspection Completed 1/5/2018 WORLD GOLF VILLAGE RENAISSANCE ST AUGUSTINE RESORT 500 S LEGACY TRL Call Back – Complied 1/17/2018 YAMATO JAPANESE STEAKHOUSE 601 TINGLE CT Inspection Completed 3/21/2018 YOBE FROZEN YOGURT 119 BARTRAM OAKS WALK #101 Inspection Completed 3/19/2018 YOUTH MOVEMENT CONCESSIONS 2 1300 DUVAL ST Inspection Completed 2/5/2018 ZABAS 701 A1A BEACH BLVD Warning Issued 1/31/2018 ZAHARIAS RESTAURANT 3945 S HWY A1A Call Back – Complied 1/29/2018

