St Johns County restaurant inspections

Public Safety reporters for Historic City News periodically obtain the results of physical inspections of public food service establishments from the records of the Florida Division of Hotels and Restaurants located in Tallahassee.

Electronic records of sanitation and safety inspections are for public food service establishments (i.e., seating and non-seating establishments, caterers, mobile food dispensing vehicles, hot dog carts, theme park food carts and vending machines).

Each inspection report is a “snapshot” of conditions present at the time of the inspection. On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment.

April – May – June 2018

INSPECTION AFTER COMPLAINT NAME ADDRESS RESULT DATE AUNT KATE’S 612 EUCLID AVENUE Inspection Completed – No Further 4/27 BRICKSTONE PIZZA & SUBS 445 SR 13 #11 Inspection Completed – No Further 4/26 BRUSTER’S 3501-G PONCE DE LEON BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further 6/11 CANES BEACH GRILL 2700 SR 16 STE 206 Call Back – Complied 4/24 CHINA WOK 3501 N PONCE DE LEON BLVD Warning Issued 6/4 CHINA WOK 3501 N PONCE DE LEON BLVD Call Back – Complied 6/11 DUNKIN DONUTS 171 SAN MARCO AVE Inspection Completed – No Further 6/7 FIREHOUSE SUBS 2245 W CR 210 SUITE #111 Warning Issued 6/27 GATOR BOBS CRACKER TRADING POST 167 SAN MARCO AVE Warning Issued 5/30 GOURMET HUT 17 CUNA ST Call Back – Extension given, pend 5/16 GOURMET HUT 17 CUNA ST Call Back – Admin. complaint reco 5/30 JAX WINE & SPIRITS 16 CASTILLO DR S Call Back – Complied 5/30 JENK’S PIZZA 2245 W CR 210 #112 Inspection Completed – No Further 6/27 KAZU SUSHI BURRITO 1000 S PONCE DE LEON BLVD Warning Issued 6/27 KRYSTAL RESTAURANT JAX026 2370 SR 16 Warning Issued 6/26 KRYSTAL RESTAURANT JAX026 2370 SR 16 Call Back – Complied 6/27 MCDONALD’S 2340 SR 16 Inspection Completed – No Further 5/17 MCDONALDS #2535 1106 N PONCE DE LEON BLVD Warning Issued 5/11 MCDONALDS #2535 1106 N PONCE DE LEON BLVD Call Back – Complied 5/16 MELLOW MUSHROOM RESTAURANT 410 ANASTASIA BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further 4/13 MOON DOG PIE HOUSE 116 BARTRAM OAKS WALK #10 Warning Issued 6/21 MOON DOG PIE HOUSE 116 BARTRAM OAKS WALK #10 Call Back – Complied 6/27 NAMASTE 2180 US1 SOUTH Inspection Completed – No Further 5/31 NAPOLI’S PASTARIA 3787 PALM VALLEY RD Administrative complaint recommen 6/19 NAPOLI’S PASTARIA 3787 PALM VALLEY RD Call Back – Complied 6/20 O C WHITES 118 AVENIDA MENENDEZ Administrative complaint recommen 5/14 O C WHITES 118 AVENIDA MENENDEZ Call Back – Complied 5/16 OLD CITY SUBS 3501 N PONCE DE LEON BLVD Warning Issued 6/26 OLD CITY SUBS 3501 N PONCE DE LEON BLVD Call Back – Complied 6/28 PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA 10440 US 1 N #122 Warning Issued 6/14 SOUTH BEACH GRILL 45 CUBBEDGE RD Administrative complaint recommen 6/13 SOUTH BEACH GRILL 45 CUBBEDGE RD Call Back – Admin. complaint reco 6/15 SOUTH BEACH GRILL 45 CUBBEDGE RD Call Back – Complied 6/18 STEAK N SHAKE 361 1760 US HWY 1 S Warning Issued 6/13 STEAK N SHAKE 361 1760 US HWY 1 S Call Back – Complied 6/15 TANK’S SUSHI BISTRO 46 TUSCAN WAY STE 303 Inspection Completed – No Further 6/13 TANK’S SUSHI BISTRO 46 TUSCAN WAY STE 303 Inspection Completed – No Further 6/19 TEDI’S OLD TYME ICE CREAM 65 ST GEORGE ST Emergency Order Callback Time Ext 6/1 TEDI’S OLD TYME ICE CREAM 65 ST GEORGE ST Emergency order recommended 6/1 TROPICAL SMOOTHIE CAFE 2245 CR 210 W STE 114 Warning Issued 6/27 WENDYS #67 2040 A1A SOUTH Warning Issued 6/27 NEW LICENSE INSPECTION NAME ADDRESS RESULT DATE 904 FOOD COMPANY 39 MASTERS DR Inspection Completed – No Further 6/7 AMENITY FOOD & BEVERAGE 90 LANIER STREET Call Back – Extension given, pend 4/18 AMENITY FOOD & BEVERAGE 90 LANIER STREET Call Back – Complied 4/25 BAYOU A PO BOY 5960 RICHARD ST Inspection Completed – No Further 6/25 CHILLED FLAVORS 10930 US HWY 1 N STE B Inspection Completed – No Further 4/6 CHINA KING 7458 US 1 N #107 Inspection Completed – No Further 6/19 CINO’S PIZZA 425 W TOWN PLACE STE 114 Inspection Completed – No Further 5/2 CJ’S SWEET INDULGENCE 31 SAN MARCO AVE. Inspection Completed – No Further 5/1 CREEKSIDE CAFE 350 PLANTATION CLUB PKWY Inspection Completed – No Further 4/18 CROSBY’S CAFE INC MM 303 I 95 SOUTHBOUND Inspection Completed – No Further 6/13 FRIED CHICKEN KITCHEN 1524 SAN RAFAEL WAY Inspection Completed – No Further 4/20 KOKOMO’S AT PALENCIA 625 PALENCIA CLUB DR Inspection Completed – No Further 6/1 LA HERENCIA 2 GO 50 S DIXIE HWY STE 4 Inspection Completed – No Further 5/11 LUNA CAFE 525 SR 16 STE 130 Inspection Completed – No Further 6/20 LUVIN’ O-VAN 333 S PONCE DE LEON Inspection Completed – No Further 4/24 MAYDAY ICE CREAM 1835 US 1 S #127 Inspection Completed – No Further 5/30 MOULTRIE CREEK DINER 4010 US HWY 1 S UNIT 116 Inspection Completed – No Further 6/19 O’STEENS RESTAURANT 205 ANASTASIA BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further 5/22 PELICAN PUB 2085 A1A S UNIT 101 Inspection Completed – No Further 5/10 S.O.S DINER 3020 GREEN ACRES RD Inspection Completed – No Further 5/4 TREYLOR PARK 158 MARKETSIDE AVE #10 Inspection Completed – No Further 6/25 TWISTED COMPASS 585 STATE ROAD 13, STE 10 Inspection Completed – No Further 5/16 WINDWARD RANCH 115 COCO POINT Inspection Completed – No Further 6/7 YUMMY’S BY D AND D 2726 ELSIE RD Inspection Completed – No Further 5/24 ROUTINE INSPECTION NAME ADDRESS RESULT DATE @CORNER SUSHI 2443 S US HWY 1 Inspection Completed – No Further 6/12 180 VILANO GRILL 180 VILANO RD Call Back – Admin. complaint reco 4/16 2 CREEKS BAR & GRILL 74 CAPULET DR STE 201 Warning Issued 5/25 2 CREEKS BAR & GRILL 74 CAPULET DR STE 201 Call Back – Extension given, pend 6/4 2 CREEKS BAR & GRILL 74 CAPULET DR STE 201 Call Back – Admin. complaint reco 6/12 2 CREEKS BAR & GRILL 74 CAPULET DR STE 201 Call Back – Admin. complaint reco 6/14 2 CREEKS BAR & GRILL 74 CAPULET DR STE 201 Call Back – Complied 6/20 A1A CRAB HOUSE 667 W KING ST UNIT-B Warning Issued 4/3 A1A CRAB HOUSE 667 W KING ST UNIT-B Call Back – Complied 4/5 ADVENTURE LANDING 2780 STATE ROAD 16 Inspection Completed – No Further 4/9 AL’S PIZZA 1 SAINT GEORGE ST Inspection Completed – No Further 4/23 AMICI ITALIAN RESTAURANT 1915 S A1A STE B Emergency order recommended 6/5 AMICI ITALIAN RESTAURANT 1915 S A1A STE B Emergency Order Callback Not Comp 6/6 AMICI ITALIAN RESTAURANT 1915 S A1A STE B Emergency Order Callback Time Ext 6/7 AMICI ITALIAN RESTAURANT 1915 S A1A STE B Emergency Order Callback Time Ext 6/12 AMICI ITALIAN RESTAURANT 1915 S A1A STE B Emergency Order Callback Complied 6/20 AMICI ITALIAN RESTAURANT 1915 S A1A STE B Inspection Completed – No Further 6/21 ANASTASIA BILLIARD ROOM 1957 A1A SOUTH Inspection Completed – No Further 4/2 ANASTASIA LANES SR 3 Call Back – Complied 4/13 ANTONIOS NY PIZZA 378 A1A BEACH BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further 4/25 ARBY’S #7513 708 E GEOFFREY ST Inspection Completed – No Further 5/22 ATHENA RESTAURANT 14 CATHEDRAL PL Call Back – Complied 4/3 AUGIES DOGS 860 A1A BEACH BLVD Emergency order recommended 5/17 BACK 40 A1A 6101 A1A S Inspection Completed – No Further 6/20 BAI TONG THAI SUSHI 3915 A1A S STE 101 Call Back – Extension given, pend 4/17 BAI TONG THAI SUSHI 3915 A1A S STE 101 Call Back – Complied 5/1 BAI TONG THAI SUSHI 3915 A1A S STE 101 Warning Issued 6/26 BARB & WALLY’S DOWN SOUTH BBQ 830 A1A N STE-16 Warning Issued 4/23 BARB & WALLY’S DOWN SOUTH BBQ 830 A1A N STE-16 Call Back – Complied 4/24 BAREFOOT BILL’S ISLAND GRILL 61 TREASURY ST Inspection Completed – No Further 6/25 BAREFOOT BISTRO 607 POINT VEDRA BLVD Warning Issued 5/14 BAREFOOT BISTRO 607 POINT VEDRA BLVD Call Back – Complied 5/16 BARNACLE BILLS SEAFOOD HOUSE 14 W CASTILLO DR Warning Issued 6/25 BARNACLE BILLS SEAFOOD HOUSE 14 W CASTILLO DR Call Back – Admin. complaint reco 6/27 BARNONE SALOON 312 ANASTASIA BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further 5/17 BAYFRONT MARIN HOUSE 142 AVENIDA MENENDEZ Inspection Completed – No Further 5/17 BAYFRONT MARIN HOUSE 142 AVENIDA MENENDEZ Inspection Completed – No Further 5/17 BAYFRONT WESTCOTT HOUSE 146 AVENIDA MENENDEZ Inspection Completed – No Further 6/26 BEACHCOMBER RESTAURANT 2 A ST Inspection Completed – No Further 4/25 BEST WESTERN SPANISH QUARTER 6 WEST CASTILLO Inspection Completed – No Further 5/17 BEST WESTERN SPANISH QUARTER 6 WEST CASTILLO Inspection Completed – No Further 5/17 BIG KAHUNA KAFE 80 VILANO RD Warning Issued 4/24 BIG KAHUNA KAFE 80 VILANO RD Call Back – Extension given, pend 4/25 BIG KAHUNA KAFE 80 VILANO RD Call Back – Complied 6/27 BLACKFLY THE RESTAURANT 108 ANASTASIA BLVD Warning Issued 5/2 BLACKFLY THE RESTAURANT 108 ANASTASIA BLVD Call Back – Complied 5/10 BLACKFLY THE RESTAURANT 108 ANASTASIA BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further 6/25 BRITISH PUB 213 ANASTASIA BLVD Warning Issued 5/31 BRUSTER’S 3501-G PONCE DE LEON BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further 5/23 BUFFALO WILD WINGS 515 318 SR 312 Inspection Completed – No Further 4/5 BULL & CROWN PUBLICK HOUSE 53 ST GEORGE ST Warning Issued 6/11 BY DESIGN CATERING 900F ANASTASIA BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further 5/2 BY DESIGN CATERING 900F ANASTASIA BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further 6/18 CAFE ALCAZAR 25 GRANADA STREET Warning Issued 6/28 CAFFE ANDIAMO 500 SAWGRASS VILLAGE Call Back – Complied 4/10 CANDLELIGHT SOUTH RESTAURANT 1 ANASTASIA BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further 4/30 CANES BEACH GRILL 2700 SR 16 STE 206 Call Back – Complied 4/24 CANTINA LOUIE 1900 US 1 SOUTH Call Back – Complied 4/3 CARRERA WINE CELLAR 35 SAN MARCO AVE, STE 4&5 Inspection Completed – No Further 5/16 CASA MARIA 2 1001 A1A BEACH BLVD, ANAS Inspection Completed – No Further 4/19 CASA MAYA 22 HYPOLITA ST Warning Issued 6/11 CASA MAYA 22 HYPOLITA ST Call Back – Admin. complaint reco 6/14 CASA MAYA 22 HYPOLITA ST Call Back – Complied 6/15 CASTILLO ICE CREAM 20 S. CASTILLO DR Inspection Completed – No Further 5/16 CATCH 27 RESTAURANT 40 CHARLOTTE ST Inspection Completed – No Further 6/22 CELLAR 6 6 AVILES ST Call Back – Extension given, pend 4/18 CELLAR 6 6 AVILES ST Call Back – Complied 5/21 CHEEZEES GRILL 926 SANTA MARIA BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further 6/12 CHINA ONE 2750 RACE TRACK RD #307 Administrative complaint recommen 5/10 CHINA ONE 2750 RACE TRACK RD #307 Call Back – Admin. complaint reco 5/16 CHINA ONE 2750 RACE TRACK RD #307 Call Back – Admin. complaint reco 5/24 CHINA ONE 2750 RACE TRACK RD #307 Call Back – Admin. complaint reco 5/30 CHINA ONE 2750 RACE TRACK RD #307 Call Back – Admin. complaint reco 5/31 CHINA ONE 2750 RACE TRACK RD #307 Call Back – Complied 6/4 CHINA WOK 52 TUSCAN WAY #206 Warning Issued 4/9 CHINA WOK 52 TUSCAN WAY #206 Call Back – Complied 4/10 CHINA WOK 4255 US #1 SOUTH #17 Inspection Completed – No Further 6/12 CHRISTY’S DREAM ICE CREAM BAR 41 PGA TOUR BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further 5/22 CINCO DE MAYO AUTHENTIC MEXICAN 124 CAPULET DR STE 109 Warning Issued 5/21 CINCO DE MAYO AUTHENTIC MEXICAN 124 CAPULET DR STE 109 Call Back – Complied 5/22 CITY BISTRO TEA HOUSE & COFFEE C 1280A N PONCE DE LEON Warning Issued 6/6 CITY BISTRO TEA HOUSE & COFFEE C 1280A N PONCE DE LEON Call Back – Admin. complaint reco 6/7 CITY BISTRO TEA HOUSE & COFFEE C 1280A N PONCE DE LEON Call Back – Complied 6/8 COLD CALF ICE CREAM 326 SHAMROCK RD Inspection Completed – No Further 5/22 COLD CALF ICE CREAM II 326 SHAMROCK RD Inspection Completed – No Further 5/22 COLUMBIA RESTAURANT OF ST AUG 98 ST GEORGE ST Inspection Completed – No Further 6/15 COMFORT SUITES SAINT AUGUSTINE 42 SAN MARCO AVE. Inspection Completed – No Further 4/10 CONCH HOUSE MARINA RESORT 57 COMARES AVE Warning Issued 6/12 CONCH HOUSE MARINA RESORT 57 COMARES AVE Call Back – Admin. complaint reco 6/14 CONCH HOUSE MARINA RESORT 57 COMARES AVE Call Back – Extension given, pend 6/18 CONRAD’S STEAKHOUSE 4010 US 1 SOUTH UNIT 121 Warning Issued 6/14 COSTA BRAVA 95 CORDOVA ST Warning Issued 6/28 COUNTY ROAD PROVISIONS 279 ST GEORGE ST Inspection Completed – No Further 5/4 COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT 2075 STATE RD 16 Warning Issued 4/2 COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT 2075 STATE RD 16 Call Back – Complied 6/6 COUSTEAU’S WAFFLE & MILKSHAKE BA 15 HYPOLITA ST Admin. Complaint Callback Complie 4/9 CRACKER BARREL #289 2441 SR 16 Inspection Completed – No Further 4/10 CREATIVE JUICES 846 ANASTASIA BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further 4/2 CULINARY OUTFITTERS 9 SOUTH DIXIE HWY Call Back – Complied 4/3 D’ALEO DELI 2445 S US 1 Inspection Completed – No Further 6/12 DAN MURPHY’S IRISH PUB 4320 A1A SOUTH STE 9 & 10 Warning Issued 4/19 DAN MURPHY’S IRISH PUB 4320 A1A SOUTH STE 9 & 10 Call Back – Complied 4/26 DATIL ROOSTER 204 STATE ROAD 16 Warning Issued 6/7 DATIL ROOSTER 204 STATE ROAD 16 Call Back – Complied 6/26 DENNY’S #7047 1300 N PONCE DE LEON BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further 6/25 DENNY’S #8570 950 SR 206 W Warning Issued 6/13 DENNY’S #8570 950 SR 206 W Call Back – Extension given, pend 6/14 DENNY’S #8570 950 SR 206 W Call Back – Complied 6/22 DESSERT FIRST BISTRO 121 YACHT CLUB DRIVE Warning Issued 4/24 DESSERT FIRST BISTRO 121 YACHT CLUB DRIVE Call Back – Complied 4/25 DICKS WINGS & GRILL 965 S.R.16 #110 Administrative complaint recommen 5/21 DICKS WINGS & GRILL 965 S.R.16 #110 Call Back – Extension given, pend 5/22 DICKS WINGS & GRILL 965 S.R.16 #110 Call Back – Complied 5/22 DOLCE CAFE 210 ST GEORGE ST STE C3 Call Back – Complied 4/3 DOMINO’S #3843 236 SOLANA RD Call Back – Complied 5/1 DOMINO’S #5105 3570 US 1 S Warning Issued 5/22 DRAKES DELI 138 SAN MARCO Warning Issued 6/6 DRAKES DELI 138 SAN MARCO Call Back – Complied 6/8 DUNKIN DONUTS 641 CROSSWATER PKWY STE A Inspection Completed – No Further 4/6 DUNKIN DONUTS 1115 A1A BEACH BLVD Emergency order recommended 5/17 DUNKIN DONUTS 1115 A1A BEACH BLVD Emergency Order Callback Time Ext 5/17 DUNKIN DONUTS 1115 A1A BEACH BLVD Emergency Order Callback Complied 5/18 EDGEWATER INN 2 ST AUGUSTINE BLVD Warning Issued 4/2 EDGEWATER INN 2 ST AUGUSTINE BLVD Call Back – Complied 6/4 FALAFEL QUEENS 1080 PONCE DE LEON Warning Issued 4/5 FALAFEL QUEENS 1080 PONCE DE LEON Call Back – Complied 4/10 FIELDS CADILLAC ST AUGUSTINE 375 OUTLET MALL BLVD Warning Issued 6/20 FIELDS CADILLAC ST AUGUSTINE 375 OUTLET MALL BLVD Call Back – Complied 6/26 FIESTA JACK’S MEXICAN GRILL 100 ST GEORGE ST STE J Warning Issued 4/23 FIESTA JACK’S MEXICAN GRILL 100 ST GEORGE ST STE J Call Back – Extension given, pend 4/24 FIESTA JACK’S MEXICAN GRILL 100 ST GEORGE ST STE J Call Back – Complied 6/22 FIRE WOK 85 AVA WAY STE #104 Inspection Completed – No Further 4/4 FIREHOUSE SUBS 200 CBL DR, SUITE #106 Inspection Completed – No Further 5/22 FLAVORS EATERY 125 KING ST UNIT- C Inspection Completed – No Further 5/29 FLORIDA CRACKER CAFE 81 ST GEORGE ST Inspection Completed – No Further 4/9 GAS FULL SERVICE RESTAURANT 9-C ANASTASIA BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further 5/31 GATOR BOBS CRACKER TRADING POST 167 SAN MARCO AVE Inspection Completed – No Further 4/9 GATORS DOCKSIDE OF ST JOHNS 485-1 SR 13 N Warning Issued 5/31 GATORS DOCKSIDE OF ST JOHNS 485-1 SR 13 N Call Back – Admin. complaint reco 6/4 GATORS DOCKSIDE OF ST JOHNS 485-1 SR 13 N Call Back – Complied 6/7 GAUFRE’S & GOODS 9 AVILES ST STE A Inspection Completed – No Further 6/11 GEORGIE’S DINER 100 MALAGA ST Warning Issued 4/23 GEORGIE’S DINER 100 MALAGA ST Call Back – Complied 4/24 GIGGLING GATOR PUB (THE) 121 KING ST Inspection Completed – No Further 5/18 GREAT AMERICAN BAGEL CO (THE) 176 STATE RD 312 Warning Issued 4/13 GREAT AMERICAN BAGEL CO (THE) 176 STATE RD 312 Call Back – Complied 4/24 GREAT WALL CHINESE RESTAURANT 965 SR 16 #111 Inspection Completed – No Further 5/3 GRILLE & GROG 860 S A1A BEACH BLVD Call Back – Admin. complaint reco 4/25 GRILLE & GROG 860 S A1A BEACH BLVD Warning Issued 6/25 GRILLE & GROG 860 S A1A BEACH BLVD Admin. Complaint Callback Complie 6/25 GYPSY CAB CO 828 ANASTASIA BLVD Warning Issued 6/11 GYPSY CAB CO 828 ANASTASIA BLVD Call Back – Complied 6/14 HARDIN LAURENT INC I95 N 33 302 REST AREA Inspection Completed – No Further 5/17 HEMINGWAY HOUSE BED AND BREAKFAS 54 CHARLOTTE STREET Inspection Completed – No Further 6/26 HILTON HISTORIC BAYFRONT 32 AVENIDA MENENDEZ Warning Issued 6/27 HILTON HISTORIC BAYFRONT 32 AVENIDA MENENDEZ Call Back – Complied 6/28 HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS & SUITES ST 2300 SR 16 Inspection Completed – No Further 5/2 HOPTINGER ST. AUGUSTINE 200 ANASTASIA BLVD. Inspection Completed – No Further 6/25 HOWARD JOHNSON INN 137 SAN MARCO AVE Inspection Completed – No Further 5/18 HURRICANE GRILL AND WINGS 4255 A1A SOUTH STE 13 & 1 Inspection Completed – No Further 4/25 IHOP 36-179 2560 SR 16 Inspection Completed – No Further 4/9 JACKS BAR B QUE 691 A1A BEACH BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further 4/30 JAYBIRD’S RESTAURANT 2600 PONCE DE LEON BLVD Call Back – Extension given, pend 4/2 JAYBIRD’S RESTAURANT 2600 PONCE DE LEON BLVD Call Back – Complied 6/4 JIMMY’S PIZZA 100 CENTER CREEK RD UNIT Warning Issued 5/23 JIM’S PLACE 4915 SR 207 Inspection Completed – No Further 4/26 JONI’ S PIZZA ITALIAN RESTAURANT 145 HILDEN ROAD Administrative complaint recommen 6/6 JONI’ S PIZZA ITALIAN RESTAURANT 145 HILDEN ROAD Call Back – Extension given, pend 6/7 JONI’ S PIZZA ITALIAN RESTAURANT 145 HILDEN ROAD Call Back – Complied 6/14 JUNIPER MARKET 73 SAN MARCO AVENUE Inspection Completed – No Further 6/20 KEHE DISTRIBUTORS 4055 DEERPARK BLVD. Inspection Completed – No Further 4/26 KILWINS 6 ST GEORGE ST Inspection Completed – No Further 5/16 KILWINS CHOCOLATES 140 ST GEORGE ST Call Back – Complied 4/3 KREKOR INC 195 S MILER MARKER 331 Inspection Completed – No Further 4/25 KRYSTAL JFL-03 2490 S US HWY 1 Inspection Completed – No Further 6/13 LA HERENCIA 4 AVILES ST Warning Issued 5/11 LA HERENCIA 4 AVILES ST Call Back – Complied 5/16 LA TAZA COFFEE SHOP 3915 A1A S, STE 103 Inspection Completed – No Further 5/4 LASTRADA ITALIAN RESTAURANT 4075 A1A SOUTH STE 103 Call Back – Extension given, pend 4/2 LASTRADA ITALIAN RESTAURANT 4075 A1A SOUTH STE 103 Call Back – Complied 4/10 LEMONGRASS ASIAN BISTRO 2730 SR 16 #118 Inspection Completed – No Further 4/9 LIL WOK 302 SOLANO RD #102 Call Back – Complied 4/2 LILLYS LINKS 246 PONCE DE LEON Inspection Completed – No Further 5/18 LITTLE MARGIE’S FA CAFE 303 A1A BEACH BLVD Warning Issued 5/2 LITTLE MARGIE’S FA CAFE 303 A1A BEACH BLVD Call Back – Extension given, pend 5/4 LITTLE MARGIE’S FA CAFE 303 A1A BEACH BLVD Call Back – Extension given, pend 6/5 LLAMA RESTAURANT 415 ANASTASIA BLVD Warning Issued 4/30 LLAMA RESTAURANT 415 ANASTASIA BLVD Call Back – Complied 5/10 LLAMA RESTAURANT 415 ANASTASIA BLVD Warning Issued 6/27 LODGE AT PONTE VEDRA BEACH RESTA 607 PONTE VEDRA BLVD Warning Issued 5/14 LODGE AT PONTE VEDRA BEACH RESTA 607 PONTE VEDRA BLVD Call Back – Complied 5/16 LODGE AT PONTE VEDRA OASIS SNACK 607 PONTE VEDRA BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further 5/14 LOW TIDE FOOD COMAPNY 1968 US HWY 1 SOUTH Inspection Completed – No Further 6/20 LUCKY GARDEN 1079 A1A BEACH BLVD Warning Issued 4/27 LUCKY GARDEN 1079 A1A BEACH BLVD Call Back – Complied 4/30 MAGNOLIA AVE EMPORIUM 31 WILLIAMS ST Inspection Completed – No Further 5/18 MAMAS FOOD 5960 RICHARD ST Warning Issued 5/8 MANGO MANGO’S BEACHSIDE BAR & GR 700 A1A BEACH BLVD Warning Issued 4/27 MANGO MANGO’S BEACHSIDE BAR & GR 700 A1A BEACH BLVD Call Back – Complied 6/26 MAPLE STREET BISCUIT COMPANY 39 & 41 CORDOVA ST Warning Issued 6/18 MAPLE STREET BISCUIT COMPANY 39 & 41 CORDOVA ST Call Back – Complied 6/18 MARCOS PIZZA 2550 RACETRACK ROAD, SUIT Call Back – Complied 5/16 MARSH CREEK COUNTRY CLUB 169 MARSHSIDE DR Warning Issued 6/25 MARSH CREEK COUNTRY CLUB 169 MARSHSIDE DR Call Back – Complied 6/27 MCDONALD’S 2340 SR 16 Inspection Completed – No Further 5/1 MCDONALD’S #12069 1870 A1A SOUTH Inspection Completed – No Further 4/30 MEEHAN’S ON MATANZAS 20 AVENIDA MENENDEZ Inspection Completed – No Further 6/19 METRO DINER 340 FRONT ST SUITE 700 Inspection Completed – No Further 6/28 MEZCAL CANTINA AUTHENTIC MEXICAN 880 A1A N STE 18B Warning Issued 4/18 MEZCAL CANTINA AUTHENTIC MEXICAN 880 A1A N STE 18B Call Back – Extension given, pend 4/23 MEZCAL CANTINA AUTHENTIC MEXICAN 880 A1A N STE 18B Call Back – Complied 4/24 MICHAEL’S TASTING ROOM 25 CUNA ST Inspection Completed – No Further 4/24 MICHAEL’S TASTING ROOM 25 CUNA ST Inspection Completed – No Further 5/16 MIKATO STEAK RESTAURANT 1092 S PONCE DE LEON BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further 6/11 MIKES PIZZA PASTA PANINI 197 BUCKFORD WAY Call Back – Extension given, pend 4/4 MILAGRO ON 12 LATIN FUSION 12 AVENIDA MENENDEZ Call Back – Complied 5/10 MOJO BBQ 5 CORDOVA ST Inspection Completed – No Further 6/26 MOJOS TACO 551 ANASTASIA BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further 5/31 MOLASSES JUNCTION COUNTRY STORE 6300 CR 214 Warning Issued 5/21 MOLASSES JUNCTION COUNTRY STORE 6300 CR 214 Call Back – Complied 5/22 MONKS VINEYARD (THE) 56 ST GEORGE ST Inspection Completed – No Further 5/18 MOON AND SUN CAFE 26 TOQUES PLACE Inspection Completed – No Further 6/21 MOON DOG PIE HOUSE 116 BARTRAM OAKS WALK #10 Warning Issued 4/25 MOON DOG PIE HOUSE 116 BARTRAM OAKS WALK #10 Call Back – Complied 5/3 MULLIGANS PUB 43 PGA TOUR BOULEVARD Warning Issued 5/3 MULLIGANS PUB 43 PGA TOUR BOULEVARD Call Back – Complied 5/4 NALU’S TROPICAL TAKE OUT I 398 TRAVINO AVENUE Inspection Completed – No Further 5/10 NED’S SOUTHSIDE KITCHEN 2450 US HWY 1 S Warning Issued 4/10 NED’S SOUTHSIDE KITCHEN 2450 US HWY 1 S Call Back – Complied 4/12 NEW YORK PIZZA COMPANY 163 PALENCIA VILLAGE DR S Inspection Completed – No Further 6/6 NONA BLUE 325 FRONT ST Warning Issued 5/4 NONA BLUE 325 FRONT ST Call Back – Complied 5/14 NORTHOP GRUMMAN 5000 US 1 N Inspection Completed – No Further 4/3 OAK ROOM RESTAURANT AND LOUNGE 116 SAN MARCO AVE Warning Issued 5/14 OAK ROOM RESTAURANT AND LOUNGE 116 SAN MARCO AVE Call Back – Complied 5/16 OCEAN AVENUE SPORTS BAR AND GRIL 123 SAN MARCO AVE Inspection Completed – No Further 6/6 OCEAN SANDS BEACH INN 3465 COASTAL HWY Call Back – Extension given, pend 4/23 OCEAN SANDS BEACH INN 3465 COASTAL HWY Call Back – Complied 5/23 OLD CITY HOUSE INN&RESTARUANT 115 CORDOVA ST Administrative complaint recommen 5/31 OLD CITY HOUSE INN&RESTARUANT 115 CORDOVA ST Call Back – Extension given, pend 6/4 OLD CITY HOUSE INN&RESTARUANT 115 CORDOVA ST Call Back – Complied 6/15 OLD CITY MKT 604 ANASTASIA BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further 5/2 OLOUGHLIN PUB 6975 A1A S #4 Warning Issued 6/19 OLOUGHLIN PUB 6975 A1A S #4 Call Back – Complied 6/22 ONE THIRD ASIAN HOUSE 164 EVEREST LANE # 5 Call Back – Admin. complaint reco 5/17 OSPREY TACOS 300 ANASTASIA BLVD Call Back – Complied 5/17 OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE #1034 245 SR 312 Inspection Completed – No Further 6/27 PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA 105 MURABELLA PKWY #4 Warning Issued 4/10 PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA 105 MURABELLA PKWY #4 Call Back – Extension given, pend 4/12 PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA 801 S PONCE DE LEON BLVD Warning Issued 4/13 PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA 801 S PONCE DE LEON BLVD Call Back – Complied 4/24 PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA 105 MURABELLA PKWY #4 Call Back – Complied 6/12 PAPA MURPHY’S PIZZA FL072 965 SR 16 #101 Warning Issued 5/2 PAPA MURPHY’S PIZZA FL072 965 SR 16 #101 Call Back – Extension given, pend 5/3 PEACE PIE 8 AVILES STREET Call Back – Extension given, pend 5/16 PEACE PIE 8 AVILES STREET Call Back – Extension given, pend 6/18 PEACE PIE 8 AVILES STREET Call Back – Admin. complaint reco 6/25 PEARL OF THE SEA BED AND BREAKF 7601 A1A S Warning Issued 6/22 PELE’S WOOD FIRE / PELE’S FIRE P 1204 WILD PALM CT Call Back – Extension given, pend 4/27 PELE’S WOOD FIRE / PELE’S FIRE P 1204 WILD PALM CT Call Back – Extension given, pend 5/8 PELICAN PUB 2085 A1A S UNIT 101 Warning Issued 4/2 PELICAN PUB 2085 A1A S UNIT 101 Call Back – Complied 5/10 PIZZA HUT #4283 156 SR 312 #312 Inspection Completed – No Further 4/10 PIZZA HUT #4285 52 TUSCAN WAY STE-208 Call Back – Complied 4/3 PIZZA TIME/GELATO TIME 124 ST GEORGE ST Warning Issued 5/29 PIZZA TIME/GELATO TIME 124 ST GEORGE ST Call Back – Complied 5/30 PLAYA CHAC MOOL 105 D ST Warning Issued 6/5 PLAYA CHAC MOOL 105 D ST Call Back – Complied 6/13 PONTE VEDRA CONCERT HALL 1050 A1A N Inspection Completed – No Further 5/17 POPPYS ITALIANO 832-1 A1A N Warning Issued 4/23 POPPYS ITALIANO 832-1 A1A N Call Back – Complied 4/24 PROHIBITION KITCHEN 119 ST GEORGE ST Warning Issued 6/11 PROHIBITION KITCHEN 119 ST GEORGE ST Call Back – Admin. complaint reco 6/18 PROHIBITION KITCHEN 119 ST GEORGE ST Call Back – Complied 6/19 PURPLE OLIVE 4255 A1A SOUTH UNIT 6 Warning Issued 4/20 PURPLE OLIVE 4255 A1A SOUTH UNIT 6 Call Back – Complied 4/25 PURPLE OLIVE 4255 A1A SOUTH UNIT 6 Inspection Completed – No Further 6/26 PUSSER’S CARIBBEAN GRILLE 816 HWY A1A N STE 100 Inspection Completed – No Further 4/4 RENAISSANCE RESORT COFFEE SHOP 500 S LEGACY TRL Inspection Completed – No Further 5/2 RING POWER KITCHEN 500A WORLD COMMERCE PKWY Call Back – Extension given, pend 5/9 RING POWER KITCHEN 500A WORLD COMMERCE PKWY Call Back – Complied 6/19 RINGPOWER FOOD MACHINE 500 WORLD COMMERCE PKWY Inspection Completed – No Further 5/23 ROCKYS AT SPLASH BEACHKIDS ICE C 187 NOCATEE CENTER WAY Inspection Completed – No Further 5/22 ROMANOS ON THE BEACH 4255 A1A S STE 7 Warning Issued 6/4 ROMANOS ON THE BEACH 4255 A1A S STE 7 Call Back – Extension given, pend 6/5 ROMANO’S PIZZA & GRILL 4010 S US HWY 1 UNITS 113 Warning Issued 6/14 ROMANO’S PIZZA & GRILL 4010 S US HWY 1 UNITS 113 Call Back – Complied 6/19 ROMEO’S CAFE OF ST AUGUSTINE 12 CATHEDRAL PL Call Back – Complied 4/24 RUBY TUESDAY #4443 2443 SR 16 Warning Issued 5/22 S W COWBOYS SEAFOODS 299 DONDANVILLE RD Administrative complaint recommen 6/21 S W COWBOYS SEAFOODS 299 DONDANVILLE RD Call Back – Admin. complaint reco 6/26 SAINT AUGUSTINE SEAFOOD COMPANY 33 ST GEORGET ST Inspection Completed – No Further 5/10 SAKADA JAPANESE STEAK HOUSE 120 SAN MARCO AVE Inspection Completed – No Further 6/6 SANDWICHMAN DELI 1110 – 102 A1A N Call Back – Complied 5/1 SANGRIA’S WINE AND PIANO BAR 35 HYPOLITA STREET STE 20 Inspection Completed – No Further 6/15 SCARLETT’S ST AUGGY & DOS GATOS 70 HYPOLITA ST Warning Issued 6/18 SCARLETT’S ST AUGGY & DOS GATOS 70 HYPOLITA ST Call Back – Complied 6/19 SEA OATS CAFFE 1075 A1A BEACH BLVD Call Back – Extension given, pend 5/17 SEA OATS CAFFE 1075 A1A BEACH BLVD Call Back – Complied 6/21 SHANGHAI NOBBY’S 10 ANASTASIA BLVD Call Back – Complied 4/16 SHEILA’S CAFE 900 ANASTASIA BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further 4/19 SHUSTER RENTAL I-95 NB MILE MARKER 331 Inspection Completed – No Further 5/17 SMOKING D’ S 2 5495 1 ST Inspection Completed – No Further 6/26 SNACK SHACK 100 ST GEORGE ST STE A Call Back – Complied 5/10 SNOWY MOUNTAIN CAFÉ 3360 STATE ROAD 207 Inspection Completed – No Further 4/26 SONNY’S REAL PIT BBQ 2720 SR 16 Inspection Completed – No Further 4/9 SOUTH A PHILLY STEAKS AND HOAGIE 1 KING ST #104 Call Back – Complied 4/24 SOUTH BEACH GRILL 45 CUBBEDGE RD Warning Issued 5/4 SOUTH BEACH GRILL 45 CUBBEDGE RD Call Back – Extension given, pend 5/10 SOUTH BEACH GRILL 45 CUBBEDGE RD Call Back – Complied 6/11 SOUTHERN OAKS INN 2800 N PONCE DE LEON BLVD Warning Issued 4/16 SOUTHERN OAKS INN 2800 N PONCE DE LEON BLVD Call Back – Complied 4/17 SPANISH BAKERY & CAFE 42 1/2 GEORGE ST Inspection Completed – No Further 6/21 SPORKS 691 A1A BEACH BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further 6/14 ST AUGUSTINE PREMIUM OUTLETS FOO 2700 FL 16 Administrative complaint recommen 4/10 ST AUGUSTINE PREMIUM OUTLETS NIK 2700 FL US Administrative complaint recommen 4/10 ST AUGUSTINE PREMIUM OUTLETS RES 2700 FL 16 Administrative complaint recommen 4/10 ST GEORGE TAVERN 116 ST GEORGE ST A Warning Issued 6/22 STIR IT UP – SAB 18 A ST Inspection Completed – No Further 4/25 STONER’S PIZZA JOINT AT ST AUGUS 3915 A1A S STE 105 Call Back – Complied 5/1 STONER’S PIZZA JOINT AT ST AUGUS 3915 A1A S STE 105 Inspection Completed – No Further 5/1 SUBWAY 162 SAN MARCO AVE Inspection Completed – No Further 4/9 SUBWAY #1920 1835 US 1 SOUTH #131 Call Back – Admin. complaint reco 5/30 SUBWAY SANDWICHES 2195 SR 16 Call Back – Complied 5/2 SUPPER’S LOCAL GRILL 164 NIX BOATYARD RD Warning Issued 6/7 SUPPER’S LOCAL GRILL 164 NIX BOATYARD RD Call Back – Complied 6/12 SUSHI HOUSE 3787 PALM VALLEY RD #102 Inspection Completed – No Further 4/2 SUSHI KING 2750 RACETRACK RD #106 Inspection Completed – No Further 5/10 SUSHI ZENTO AND GRILL 1061 A1A BEACH BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further 4/30 TABLE 1 330 A1A NORTH, STE 208 Inspection Completed – No Further 5/1 TANK’S SUSHI BISTRO 46 TUSCAN WAY STE 303 Inspection Completed – No Further 5/2 TAVERNA DEL CABALLO 37 ST GEORGE ST Inspection Completed – No Further 5/10 TERRA & ACQUA 134 SEA GROVE MAIN ST Warning Issued 6/12 TERRA & ACQUA 134 SEA GROVE MAIN ST Call Back – Extension given, pend 6/15 TERRA & ACQUA 134 SEA GROVE MAIN ST Call Back – Complied 6/18 THAI HOUSE & SUSHI BAR 21 HYPOLITA ST Warning Issued 5/29 THAI HOUSE & SUSHI BAR 21 HYPOLITA ST Call Back – Extension given, pend 5/30 THAI HOUSE & SUSHI BAR 21 HYPOLITA ST Call Back – Complied 6/25 THE BLUE HEN CAFÉ 117 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR Warning Issued 5/25 THE BLUE HEN CAFÉ 117 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR Call Back – Complied 5/29 THE BULLET 50 FULLERWOOD DR Warning Issued 5/4 THE BUNNERY BAKERY & CAFE 121 ST GEORGE ST Inspection Completed – No Further 5/29 THE CHATSWORTH LLC 10 MARINE ST Inspection Completed – No Further 5/24 THE CHEESE WHEEL 223A W KING ST Administrative complaint recommen 6/22 THE CHEESE WHEEL 223A W KING ST Call Back – Admin. complaint reco 6/25 THE CHEESE WHEEL 223A W KING ST Call Back – Admin. complaint reco 6/27 THE CHICKEN KOOP 100 N MAIN ST Warning Issued 4/26 THE CHICKEN KOOP 100 N MAIN ST Call Back – Complied 5/10 THE COLLECTOR – LUXURY INN & GAR 149 CORDOVA STREET Call Back – Extension given, pend 4/3 THE COLLECTOR – LUXURY INN & GAR 149 CORDOVA STREET Call Back – Extension given, pend 5/10 THE COLLECTOR – LUXURY INN & GAR 149 CORDOVA STREET Call Back – Complied 5/31 THE COLLECTOR – LUXURY INN & GAR 244A ST GEORGE ST Call Back – Extension given, pend 4/3 THE COLLECTOR – LUXURY INN & GAR 244A ST GEORGE ST Call Back – Extension given, pend 5/10 THE COLLECTOR – LUXURY INN & GAR 244A ST GEORGE ST Call Back – Complied 5/31 THE COMMANDER’S SHELLFISH CAMP 7579 A1A S Inspection Completed – No Further 6/1 THE CORNER BAR SPORTS BAR & GRIL 830 ANASTASIA BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further 6/11 THE CUBAN CAFE AND BAKERY 100 ST GEORGE ST STE F Call Back – Complied 4/24 THE FLORIDIAN 72 SPANISH ST Warning Issued 6/18 THE FLORIDIAN 72 SPANISH ST Call Back – Complied 6/20 THE INN ON CHARLOTTE 52 CHARLOTTE STREET Inspection Completed – No Further 6/26 THE KOOKABURRA 1835 US HWY 1 S STE 133-1 Inspection Completed – No Further 6/8 THE LOOP PIZZA GRILL 450 SR 13 STE# 101 Warning Issued 4/9 THE LOOP PIZZA GRILL 450 SR 13 STE# 101 Call Back – Admin. complaint reco 4/10 THE LOOP PIZZA GRILL 450 SR 13 STE# 101 Call Back – Complied 4/16 THE LOOP PIZZA GRILL 101 MARKETSIDE AVENUE, SU Warning Issued 5/16 THE LOOP PIZZA GRILL 101 MARKETSIDE AVENUE, SU Call Back – Complied 5/17 THE METRO DINER 1000 S PONCE DELEON BLVD Call Back – Complied 4/23 THE ORIGINAL CAFE ELEVEN 501 A1A BEACH BLVD Warning Issued 6/5 THE SARAGOSSA INN 34 SARASOTA STREET Inspection Completed – No Further 5/24 THE SECRET GARDEN OF SHI-SHA 23 CUNA ST Warning Issued 6/15 THE SWEET SPOT AKA FUDGEBUCKETS 32 ST GEORGE STREET Call Back – Complied 5/10 THE TACO SHOP 114 ST GEORGE ST Warning Issued 4/23 THE TACO SHOP 114 ST GEORGE ST Call Back – Complied 4/24 THE WORLD FAMOUS OASIS RESTAURAN 4000 A1A S Warning Issued 6/11 THE WORLD FAMOUS OASIS RESTAURAN 4000 A1A S Call Back – Extension given, pend 6/14 THE WORLD FAMOUS OASIS RESTAURAN 4000 A1A S Call Back – Complied 6/18 THEO’S RESTAURANT 169 KING ST Warning Issued 4/9 THEO’S RESTAURANT 169 KING ST Call Back – Complied 6/8 TIJUANA FLATS 833 S PONCE DE LEON BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further 6/7 TONEY’S PIZZA 6975 A1A S STE 2 Call Back – Complied 4/26 TRASCA & CO EATERY 155 TOURSIDE DR Inspection Completed – No Further 4/18 TREENAS ARTISAN PANTRY 39 MASTERS DR Inspection Completed – No Further 5/30 TROPICAL SMOOTHIE CAFE 104 BARTRAM OAKS WALK #10 Call Back – Complied 4/25 VIC’S HOUSE OF CRABS 281 W KING ST Inspection Completed – No Further 5/22 VICTORIAN HOUSE BED & BREAKFAST 11 CADIZ ST Inspection Completed – No Further 5/17 VILANO MAGIC BEACH MOTEL 50 VILANO RD Warning Issued 4/23 VILANO MAGIC BEACH MOTEL 50 VILANO RD Call Back – Extension given, pend 4/24 VILANO MAGIC BEACH MOTEL 50 VILANO RD Call Back – Admin. complaint reco 6/27 VILLAGE INN #24 900 PONCE DELEON Administrative complaint recommen 6/21 VILLAGE INN #24 900 PONCE DELEON Call Back – Complied 6/22 VINCE’S SANDWICH SHOP 100 SOUTH PARK BOULEVARD Inspection Completed – No Further 4/3 VINNY’S NY STYLE PIZZA 105 YACHT CLUB DR Warning Issued 4/23 VINNY’S NY STYLE PIZZA 105 YACHT CLUB DR Call Back – Admin. complaint reco 6/26 VINO’S AT FRUIT COVE 605 SR 13 #103 Call Back – Complied 4/9 WAFFLE HOUSE #590 219 SANDY CREEK PARKWAY Inspection Completed – No Further 4/26 WENDYS 2880 RACETRACK RD Warning Issued 5/10 WENDYS 2880 RACETRACK RD Call Back – Complied 5/16 WENDYS #66 1830 US HWY 1 SOUTH Inspection Completed – No Further 6/28 WHITE LION TAVERN 20 CUNA ST Inspection Completed – No Further 4/9 WILLIE JEWELL’S OLD SCHOOL BAR-B 105 MURABELLA PARKWAY, SU Inspection Completed – No Further 5/21 WITH A TWIST 25 CUNA ST Inspection Completed – No Further 5/25 WOK N ROLL 3791 PALM VALLEY RD #203 Inspection Completed – No Further 4/2 YOBE FROZEN YOGURT 119 BARTRAM OAKS WALK #10 Administrative complaint recommen 4/10 YOBE FROZEN YOGURT 119 BARTRAM OAKS WALK #10 Call Back – Admin. complaint reco 6/13 YOUTH MOVEMENT CONCESSIONS 1470 OSCEOLA ELEM RD Inspection Completed – No Further 5/24 YOUTH MOVEMENT CONCESSIONS 2 1300 DUVAL ST Inspection Completed – No Further 5/24 YUMMY WOK ST AUGUSTINE 1050 S PONCE DE LEON BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further 4/10 ZABAS 701 A1A BEACH BLVD Call Back – Complied 4/2 ZAHARIAS RESTAURANT 3945 S HWY A1A Warning Issued 4/27 ZAHARIAS RESTAURANT 3945 S HWY A1A Call Back – Complied 6/26 ZOE’S KITCHEN 240 FL A1A Inspection Completed – No Further 6/28