St Johns County restaurant inspections

Public Safety reporters for Historic City News periodically obtain the results of physical inspections of public food service establishments from the records of the Florida Division of Hotels and Restaurants located in Tallahassee. These items recorded 7/1/2018-9/31/2018.

The Division of Hotels and Restaurants conduct regular, unannounced inspections of both seating and non-seating establishments; as well as caterers, mobile food dispensing vehicles, hot dog carts, theme park food carts and vending machines to assure the public that each establishment adheres to all state sanitation and safety laws.

Agents of the Division conduct routine inspections, new licensing inspections, and full inspections after a complaint unannounced been received.

NEW LICENSING INSPECTIONS Name Address Result Date AT JOURNEYS END BED AND BR 89 CEDAR ST INSPECTION COMPLETED 9/10/2018 AUGGIES DRAFT ROOM 3 SAINT GEORGE ST WARNING ISSUED 9/28/2018 BOJANGLES 2095 STATE RD 16 INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/14/2018 CAFE DEL HIDALGO 35 HYPOLITA ST STE 101 INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/22/2018 CALIDOGS 9 ST GEORGE ST INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/15/2018 CANTINA LOUIE 10870 US HWY 1 N STE INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/20/2018 CASA DE SOLANA 21 AVILES ST INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/1/2018 CASA DE VINO 57 57 TREASURY ST INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/9/2018 CHILLED FLAVORS 10930 US HWY 1 N INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/7/2018 CHILLED FLAVORS 10930 US HWY 1 STE B INSPECTION COMPLETED 9/19/2018 CHRISTYS DREAM ICE CREAM 389 PASEO REYES DRIVE, INSPECTION COMPLETED 9/24/2018 COMFORT INN AND SUITE ST A 2367 SR 16 INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/15/2018 DUNKIN DONUTS 890 SANTA MARIA BLVD INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/17/2018 EBB TIDE POOLSIDE BAR AND 4225 A1A S INSPECTION COMPLETED 7/6/2018 GREEN PAPAYA THAI SUSHI CU 841 S PONCE DE LEON BL INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/23/2018 ISLAND CHICKEN HUT 855 ANASTASIA BLVD INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/23/2018 KING WOK 445 SR 13 STE 7 WARNING ISSUED 9/20/2018 KING WOK 445 SR 13 STE 7 CALL BACKCOMPLIED 9/24/2018 LATE RISERS 442 OCEAN VISTA AVENUE INSPECTION COMPLETED 9/21/2018 MCDONALDS 31642 101 NATURE WALK PKWY INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/1/2018 MCDONALDS 11155 2431 US HWY 1 S INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/1/2018 MCDONALDS 19831 1625 CR-210 W INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/1/2018 MCDONALDS 26414 490 SR 13 N INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/1/2018 MCDONALDS 33505 37 EPIC BLVD INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/1/2018 NORMA DS KITCHEN 224 N MAIN ST INSPECTION COMPLETED 10/5/2018 OBIS FILLIN STATION 590 A1A BEACH BLVD INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/7/2018 PIERRES EATERY 500 OUTLET MALL BLVD S CALL BACKEXTENSION G 8/15/2018 PIERRES EATERY 500 OUTLET MALL BLVD S WARNING ISSUED 8/14/2018 PIERRES EATERY 500 OUTLET MALL BLVD S CALL BACKCOMPLIED 10/4/2018 PRIMO PIZZA 10870 US HWY 1 STE 11 INSPECTION COMPLETED 10/9/2018 SAN MARCO PIZZA 140 SAN MARCO AVE INSPECTION COMPLETED 7/31/2018 SARBEZ LLC 115 ANASTASIA BLVD CALL BACKEXTENSION G 10/12/2018 SARBEZ LLC 115 ANASTASIA BLVD WARNING ISSUED 10/9/2018 SAWGRASS MARRIOTT GOLF RES 1000 PGA TOUR BLVD INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/14/2018 SEAFOOD KITCHEN 4255 AIA S STE 1 INSPECTION COMPLETED 10/3/2018 ST AUGIES PIZZA 113 1/2 KING ST INSPECTION COMPLETED 7/6/2018 SUSHI HOUSE 3787 PALM VALLEY RD ST INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/31/2018 CHOP SHOP 600 ANASTASIA BLVD INSPECTION COMPLETED 9/6/2018 VIOLAS PIZZA PASTA AND SEA 6149 A1A S INSPECTION COMPLETED 7/26/2018

FULL INSPECTION AFTER COMPLAINT Name Address Result Date 2 CREEKS BAR AND GRILL 74 CAPULET DR STE 201 CALL BACKCOMPLIED 7/31/2018 2 CREEKS BAR AND GRILL 74 CAPULET DR STE 201 ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLAIN 7/30/2018 AUNT KATES 612 EUCLID AVENUE EMERGENCY ORDER RECOMME 9/7/2018 AUNT KATES 612 EUCLID AVENUE EMERGENCY ORDER CALLBAC 9/8/2018 BURGER KING 304 PASEO VEREDA DR CALL BACKCOMPLIED 7/20/2018 BURGER KING 304 PASEO VEREDA DR WARNING ISSUED 7/19/2018 BURGER KING 2455 SR 207 INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/31/2018 BURGER KING 9 2131 1725 US HWY 1 S INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/7/2018 CASA MAYA 22 HYPOLITA ST INSPECTION COMPLETED 9/8/2018 CASABLANCA ON THE BAY 24 AVENIDA MENENDEZ CALL BACKEXTENSION G 7/16/2018 CASABLANCA ON THE BAY 24 AVENIDA MENENDEZ ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLAIN 7/13/2018 CASABLANCA ON THE BAY 24 AVENIDA MENENDEZ CALL BACKCOMPLIED 7/23/2018 CELLAR 6 6 AVILES ST INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/22/2018 COLUMBIA RESTAURANT OF ST 98 ST GEORGE ST CALL BACKCOMPLIED 9/8/2018 COLUMBIA RESTAURANT OF ST 98 ST GEORGE ST WARNING ISSUED 9/6/2018 CONCH HOUSE MARINA RESORT 57 COMARES AVE CALL BACKCOMPLIED 9/28/2018 CONCH HOUSE MARINA RESORT 57 COMARES AVE WARNING ISSUED 8/14/2018 DENNYS 8003 2455 SR 16 WARNING ISSUED 7/24/2018 DENNYS 8003 2455 SR 16 CALL BACKCOMPLIED 7/25/2018 DENNYS 8003 2455 SR 16 EMERGENCY ORDER RECOMME 8/29/2018 DENNYS 8003 2455 SR 16 EMERGENCY ORDER CALLBAC 8/29/2018 DONOVANS IRISH PUB 7440 US 1 N STE 108 CALL BACKCOMPLIED 8/16/2018 DONOVANS IRISH PUB 7440 US 1 N STE 108 WARNING ISSUED 8/15/2018 FIONN MACCOOLS IRISH PUB A 145 HILDEN RD STE 111 CALL BACKCOMPLIED 9/11/2018 FIONN MACCOOLS IRISH PUB A 145 HILDEN RD STE 111 CALL BACKEXTENSION G 7/12/2018 FIONN MACCOOLS IRISH PUB A 145 HILDEN RD STE 111 WARNING ISSUED 7/11/2018 FIREHOUSE SUBS 2245 W CR 210 SUITE #1 CALL BACKCOMPLIED 7/6/2018 GATOR BOBS CRACKER TRADING 167 SAN MARCO AVE CALL BACKCOMPLIED 7/31/2018 GATORS DOCKSIDE AT MURABEL 105 MURABELLA PKWY 14 WARNING ISSUED 8/27/2018 GATORS DOCKSIDE AT MURABEL 105 MURABELLA PKWY 14 CALL BACKCOMPLIED 8/28/2018 GOURMET HUT 17 CUNA ST ADMIN. COMPLAINT CALLBA 8/31/2018 GYPSY CAB CO 828 ANASTASIA BLVD CALL BACKCOMPLIED 8/13/2018 GYPSY CAB CO 828 ANASTASIA BLVD CALL BACKEXTENSION G 8/10/2018 GYPSY CAB CO 828 ANASTASIA BLVD ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLAIN 8/6/2018 ICHIBAN BUFFET 2185 US HWY 1 S CALL BACKCOMPLIED 10/4/2018 ICHIBAN BUFFET 2185 US HWY 1 S WARNING ISSUED 9/25/2018 KAZU SUSHI BURRITO 1000 S PONCE DE LEON B CALL BACKADMIN. COMP 7/6/2018 KAZU SUSHI BURRITO 1000 S PONCE DE LEON B CALL BACKCOMPLIED 7/9/2018 KAZU SUSHI BURRITO 1000 S PONCE DE LEON B CALL BACKCOMPLIED 7/9/2018 KAZU SUSHI BURRITO 1000 S PONCE DE LEON B WARNING ISSUED 7/6/2018 LE PAVILLION 45 SAN MARCO AVE INSPECTION COMPLETED 7/6/2018 LOOP PIZZA GRILL 450 SR 13 STE# 101 WARNING ISSUED 9/18/2018 LOOP PIZZA GRILL 450 SR 13 STE# 101 CALL BACKCOMPLIED 9/21/2018 LOOP PIZZA GRILL 101 MARKETSIDE AVENUE, WARNING ISSUED 10/9/2018 LOS PORTALES MEXICAN GRILL 2245 CR 210 W #109 ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLAIN 7/6/2018 LOS PORTALES MEXICAN GRILL 2245 CR 210 W #109 CALL BACKADMIN. COMP 7/12/2018 LOS PORTALES MEXICAN GRILL 2245 CR 210 W #109 CALL BACKCOMPLIED 7/13/2018 MANGO MANGOS BEACHSIDE BAR 700 A1A BEACH BLVD CALL BACKCOMPLIED 8/13/2018 MANGO MANGOS BEACHSIDE BAR 700 A1A BEACH BLVD CALL BACKADMIN. COMP 8/10/2018 MANGO MANGOS BEACHSIDE BAR 700 A1A BEACH BLVD WARNING ISSUED 8/6/2018 MCDONALDS 11155 2431 US HWY 1 S INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/23/2018 MCDONALDS 12869 100 PONTE VEDRA POINTE INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/14/2018 MCDONALDS 26414 490 SR 13 N WARNING ISSUED 8/10/2018 MCDONALDS 26414 490 SR 13 N CALL BACKCOMPLIED 8/13/2018 METRO DINER 1000 S PONCE DELEON BL CALL BACKEXTENSION G 10/5/2018 METRO DINER 1000 S PONCE DELEON BL WARNING ISSUED 10/4/2018 METRO DINER 1000 S PONCE DELEON BL CALL BACKCOMPLIED 10/8/2018 ORIGINAL CAFE ELEVEN 501 A1A BEACH BLVD CALL BACKCOMPLIED 8/2/2018 ORIGINAL CAFE ELEVEN 501 A1A BEACH BLVD WARNING ISSUED 7/26/2018 PALENCIA CLUB 600 PALENCIA CLUB DR CALL BACKEXTENSION G 8/28/2018 PALENCIA CLUB 600 PALENCIA CLUB DR WARNING ISSUED 8/24/2018 PAPA JOHNS PIZZA 10440 US 1 N #122 CALL BACKADMIN. COMP 8/14/2018 RUTHS CHRIS STEAK HOUSE 814 N A1A INSPECTION COMPLETED 10/1/2018 RUTHS CHRIS STEAK HOUSE 814 N A1A WARNING ISSUED 8/16/2018 SCARLETTS ST AUGGY AND DOS 70 HYPOLITA ST CALL BACKCOMPLIED 7/23/2018 SCARLETTS ST AUGGY AND DOS 70 HYPOLITA ST WARNING ISSUED 7/19/2018 SOUTH BEACH GRILL 45 CUBBEDGE RD ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLAIN 8/1/2018 SOUTH BEACH GRILL 45 CUBBEDGE RD CALL BACKCOMPLIED 8/6/2018 STEAK N SHAKE 361 1760 US HWY 1 S WARNING ISSUED 8/9/2018 STEAK N SHAKE 361 1760 US HWY 1 S CALL BACKCOMPLIED 8/16/2018 STEAK N SHAKE 361 1760 US HWY 1 S INSPECTION COMPLETED 7/27/2018 STONERS PIZZA JOINT AT ST 3915 A1A S STE 105 WARNING ISSUED 7/23/2018 SUBWAY SANDWICHES 2195 SR 16 CALL BACKCOMPLIED 7/24/2018 SUBWAY SANDWICHES 2195 SR 16 WARNING ISSUED 7/23/2018 SUMO SUSHI 107 NATURE WALK PKWY S CALL BACKADMIN. COMP 8/13/2018 SUMO SUSHI 107 NATURE WALK PKWY S CALL BACKCOMPLIED 8/15/2018 SUMO SUSHI 107 NATURE WALK PKWY S WARNING ISSUED 8/7/2018 TEDIS OLD TYME ICE CREAM 65 ST GEORGE ST ADMIN. COMPLAINT CALLBA 7/12/2018 TEDIS OLD TYME ICE CREAM 65 ST GEORGE ST WARNING ISSUED 7/12/2018 TEDIS OLD TYME ICE CREAM 65 ST GEORGE ST CALL BACKCOMPLIED 7/16/2018 TIDES OYSTER CO AND GRILL 641 A1A BEACH BLVD WARNING ISSUED 9/12/2018 TIDES OYSTER CO AND GRILL 641 A1A BEACH BLVD CALL BACKCOMPLIED 9/13/2018 TROPICAL SMOOTHIE CAFE 2245 CR 210 W STE 114 CALL BACKCOMPLIED 7/12/2018 TUPTIM THAI RESTAURANT 242 SOLANA RD CALL BACKCOMPLIED 9/11/2018 TUPTIM THAI RESTAURANT 242 SOLANA RD WARNING ISSUED 7/11/2018 WENDYS 66 1830 US HWY 1 SOUTH WARNING ISSUED 9/12/2018 WENDYS 67 2040 A1A SOUTH CALL BACKEXTENSION G 7/2/2018 WENDYS 67 2040 A1A SOUTH CALL BACKADMIN. COMP 7/6/2018 WENDYS 67 2040 A1A SOUTH CALL BACKCOMPLIED 7/9/2018 WENDYS 67 2040 A1A SOUTH CALL BACKADMIN. COMP 7/3/2018 WORLD FAMOUS OASIS RESTAUR 4000 A1A S INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/15/2018 WORLD FAMOUS OASIS RESTAUR 4000 A1A S INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/1/2018 YUMMY ASIAN BISTRO 2245 CR 210 W STE #117 CALL BACKEXTENSION G 7/12/2018 YUMMY ASIAN BISTRO 2245 CR 210 W STE #117 CALL BACKCOMPLIED 7/26/2018 YUMMY ASIAN BISTRO 2245 CR 210 W STE #117 WARNING ISSUED 7/6/2018 ZAHARIAS RESTAURANT 3945 S HWY A1A WARNING ISSUED 10/10/2018

ROUTINE INSPECTIONS Name Address Result Date 180 VILANO GRILL 180 VILANO RD CALL BACKCOMPLIED 10/10/2018 180 VILANO GRILL 180 VILANO RD ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLAIN 9/7/2018 2 DUDES PLAYERS 262 SOLANA RD WARNING ISSUED 7/16/2018 2 DUDES PLAYERS 262 SOLANA RD CALL BACKCOMPLIED 7/17/2018 3 PLAMS GRILLE 254 ALTA MAR DR INSPECTION COMPLETED 10/10/2018 44 SPANISH STREET INN 44 SPANISH ST INSPECTION COMPLETED 10/8/2018 A TWISTED SPOON 4265 A1A S STE A15 ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLAIN 8/22/2018 A1A ALE WORKS 1 KING ST WARNING ISSUED 7/17/2018 A1A ALE WORKS 1 KING ST CALL BACKEXTENSION G 7/19/2018 A1A ALE WORKS 1 KING ST CALL BACKEXTENSION G 7/30/2018 A1A ALE WORKS 1 KING ST CALL BACKCOMPLIED 9/11/2018 A1A BURRITOWORK TACO SHOP 671 A1A BEACH BLVD INSPECTION COMPLETED 10/10/2018 A1A CRAB HOUSE 667 W KING ST WARNING ISSUED 8/13/2018 A1A CRAB HOUSE 667 W KING ST CALL BACKCOMPLIED 8/14/2018 AGUSTIN INN 29 CUNA ST INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/13/2018 ALS PIZZA 635 A1A NORTH CALL BACKCOMPLIED 7/16/2018 ALS PIZZA 635 A1A NORTH CALL BACKEXTENSION G 7/9/2018 ALS PIZZA 635 A1A NORTH WARNING ISSUED 7/2/2018 ALS PIZZA 1 SAINT GEORGE ST WARNING ISSUED 8/13/2018 AMICI ITALIAN RESTAURANT 1915 S A1A STE B ADMIN. COMPLAINT CALLBA 8/28/2018 ANTONIOS NEW YORK STYLE PI 934 SANTA MARIA BLVD INSPECTION COMPLETED 10/9/2018 ANTONIOS NY PIZZA 378 A1A BEACH BLVD INSPECTION COMPLETED 10/10/2018 APPLEBEES 225 STATE RD 312 INSPECTION COMPLETED 7/31/2018 ASIAN DELI 1935 A1A S INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/27/2018 ATHENA RESTAURANT 14 CATHEDRAL PL INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/6/2018 AUNT KATES 612 EUCLID AVENUE INSPECTION COMPLETED 9/24/2018 BACK 40 A1A 6101 A1A S INSPECTION COMPLETED 10/3/2018 BAI TONG THAI SUSHI 3915 A1A S STE 101 ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLAIN 7/12/2018 BAI TONG THAI SUSHI 3915 A1A S STE 101 EMERGENCY ORDER RECOMME 7/3/2018 BAI TONG THAI SUSHI 3915 A1A S STE 101 EMERGENCY ORDER CALLBAC 7/3/2018 BAI TONG THAI SUSHI 3915 A1A S STE 101 ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLAIN 7/11/2018 BAI TONG THAI SUSHI 3915 A1A S STE 101 CALL BACKADMIN. COMP 7/11/2018 BAI TONG THAI SUSHI 3915 A1A S STE 101 CALL BACKCOMPLIED 7/31/2018 BAI TONG THAI SUSHI 3915 A1A S STE 101 CALL BACKADMIN. COMP 7/9/2018 BAI TONG THAI SUSHI 3915 A1A S STE 101 CALL BACKADMIN. COMP 7/3/2018 BAI TONG THAI SUSHI 3915 A1A S STE 101 CALL BACKEXTENSION G 7/26/2018 BAI TONG THAI SUSHI 3915 A1A S STE 101 EMERGENCY ORDER CALLBAC 7/9/2018 BAI TONG THAI SUSHI 3915 A1A S STE 101 ADMIN. COMPLAINT CALLBA 9/21/2018 BARB AND WALLYS DOWN SOUTH 830 A1A N STE-16 INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/31/2018 BARLEY REPUBLIC PUBLIC HOU 48 SPANISH ST ADMIN. COMPLAINT CALLBA 7/30/2018 BARNACLE BILLS SEAFOOD HOU 14 W CASTILLO DR CALL BACKCOMPLIED 7/6/2018 BAYFRONT INN 138 AVENIDA MENENDEZ CALL BACKCOMPLIED 10/4/2018 BAYFRONT INN 138 AVENIDA MENENDEZ WARNING ISSUED 9/24/2018 BEACH DINER 880 A1A NORTH WARNING ISSUED 7/9/2018 BEACH DINER 880 A1A NORTH CALL BACKCOMPLIED 7/11/2018 BEACH HOUSE CAFE AND GRILL 10 VILANO RD INSPECTION COMPLETED 9/10/2018 BEACHCOMBER RESTAURANT 2 A ST INSPECTION COMPLETED 10/10/2018 BEACHES AT VILANO BEACH 254 VILANO RD CALL BACKCOMPLIED 9/10/2018 BEACHES AT VILANO BEACH 254 VILANO RD WARNING ISSUED 9/7/2018 BEIJING CAFE 2851 COUNTY RD 210 W S CALL BACKCOMPLIED 7/23/2018 BEIJING CAFE 2851 COUNTY RD 210 W S WARNING ISSUED 7/19/2018 BELGIAN SWEET HOUSE 445 SR 13 #5 INSPECTION COMPLETED 9/4/2018 BELLINIS CUCINA ITALIANA 105 NATURE WALK PKWY S CALL BACKCOMPLIED 8/6/2018 BELLINIS CUCINA ITALIANA 105 NATURE WALK PKWY S WARNING ISSUED 8/2/2018 BENITOS ITALIAN CAFE AND P 155 HAMPTON POINT DR CALL BACKADMIN. COMP 7/13/2018 BENITOS ITALIAN CAFE AND P 155 HAMPTON POINT DR CALL BACKCOMPLIED 7/17/2018 BENITOS ITALIAN CAFE AND P 155 HAMPTON POINT DR WARNING ISSUED 7/12/2018 BITE A BAGEL 105 NATURE WALK PKWY # INSPECTION COMPLETED 7/25/2018 BLACKSTONE GRILL 112 BARTRAM OAKS WALK INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/22/2018 BLONDIS OASIS DINER 2639 SR 16 WARNING ISSUED 9/17/2018 BLONDIS OASIS DINER 2639 SR 16 CALL BACKCOMPLIED 9/19/2018 BONOS BAR B Q 100 BARTRAM OAKS WALK CALL BACKCOMPLIED 7/19/2018 BONOS BAR B Q 100 BARTRAM OAKS WALK WARNING ISSUED 7/17/2018 BREWZ N DAWGZ 1974 US1 SOUTH INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/2/2018 BRISKYS BBQ 3009 N PONCE DE LEON B INSPECTION COMPLETED 9/18/2018 BRITISH PUB 213 ANASTASIA BLVD CALL BACKCOMPLIED 8/2/2018 BRUCCIS PIZZA 74 CAPULET DR SUITE 20 CALL BACKCOMPLIED 7/31/2018 BRUCCIS PIZZA 74 CAPULET DR SUITE 20 WARNING ISSUED 7/30/2018 BRUCCIS PIZZERIA 880 A1A NORTH, SUITE # INSPECTION COMPLETED 7/17/2018 BRUCCIS PIZZERIA 540 SR 13 INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/6/2018 BUFFALO WILD WINGS 515 318 SR 312 WARNING ISSUED 8/2/2018 BUFFALO WILD WINGS 515 318 SR 312 CALL BACKCOMPLIED 8/3/2018 BULL AND CROWN PUBLICK HOU 53 ST GEORGE ST CALL BACKCOMPLIED 8/27/2018 BULL AND CROWN PUBLICK HOU 53 ST GEORGE ST ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLAIN 8/10/2018 BULL AND CROWN PUBLICK HOU 53 ST GEORGE ST CALL BACKADMIN. COMP 8/10/2018 BULL AND CROWN PUBLICK HOU 53 ST GEORGE ST CALL BACKEXTENSION G 8/20/2018 BULL AND CROWN PUBLICK HOU 53 ST GEORGE ST CALL BACKEXTENSION G 8/13/2018 BURGER BUCKETS 3 CORDOVA ST INSPECTION COMPLETED 7/16/2018 BURGER KING 3025 INTERNATIONAL GOL INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/24/2018 BURGER KING 12 12350 495 SR 13 INSPECTION COMPLETED 7/17/2018 CAFE ALCAZAR 25 GRANADA STREET CALL BACKCOMPLIED 7/12/2018 CAFE GENOVESE 1515 COUNTY RD 210 W S WARNING ISSUED 10/11/2018 CANDLELIGHT SOUTH RESTAURA 1 ANASTASIA BLVD WARNING ISSUED 8/23/2018 CANDLELIGHT SOUTH RESTAURA 1 ANASTASIA BLVD CALL BACKCOMPLIED 8/27/2018 CANES BEACH GRILL 2700 SR 16 STE 206 INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/29/2018 CAPS ON THE WATER 4325 MYRTLE ST CALL BACKCOMPLIED 9/20/2018 CAPS ON THE WATER 4325 MYRTLE ST WARNING ISSUED 9/18/2018 CARRABBAS ITALIAN GRILL 60 155 SR 312 W CALL BACKEXTENSION G 8/21/2018 CARRABBAS ITALIAN GRILL 60 155 SR 312 W WARNING ISSUED 8/20/2018 CARRIAGE WAY BED AND BREAK 70 CUNA ST INSPECTION COMPLETED 7/16/2018 CASA MARIA 2 1001 A1A BEACH BLVD, A WARNING ISSUED 9/13/2018 CEDAR HOUSE INN 79 CEDAR ST INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/20/2018 CENTENNIAL HOUSE BED AND B 26 CORDOVA ST INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/21/2018 CHAMPIONS CLUB AT JULINGTO 1111 DURBIN CREEK BLVD INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/17/2018 CHICK FIL A 1752 US 1 S INSPECTION COMPLETED 7/26/2018 CHILLED FLAVORS 10930 US HWY 1 N STE B WARNING ISSUED 8/7/2018 CHILLED FLAVORS 10930 US HWY 1 N STE B CALL BACKCOMPLIED 10/5/2018 CHINA CAFE 165 BLACKFORD WAY STE INSPECTION COMPLETED 7/27/2018 CHINA ONE CHINESE RESTAURA 2473 US HWY 1 S INSPECTION COMPLETED 7/30/2018 CHINA WOK 4255 US #1 SOUTH #17 CALL BACKEXTENSION G 10/10/2018 CHINA WOK 4255 US #1 SOUTH #17 WARNING ISSUED 10/9/2018 CHINA WOK 2220 COUNTY ROAD 210 W CALL BACKCOMPLIED 7/25/2018 CHINA WOK 2220 COUNTY ROAD 210 W WARNING ISSUED 7/17/2018 CIMARRONE GOLF CLUB 2800 CIMARRONE BLVD WARNING ISSUED 7/25/2018 CIMARRONE GOLF CLUB 2800 CIMARRONE BLVD CALL BACKCOMPLIED 8/2/2018 CINCO DE MAYO AUTHENTIC ME 124 CAPULET DR STE 109 CALL BACKCOMPLIED 10/1/2018 CINCO DE MAYO AUTHENTIC ME 124 CAPULET DR STE 109 WARNING ISSUED 9/11/2018 CINOS PIZZA 425 W TOWN PLACE STE 1 WARNING ISSUED 8/30/2018 COMFORT SUITES SAINT AUGUS 42 SAN MARCO AVE. INSPECTION COMPLETED 9/13/2018 CONCH HOUSE MARINA RESORT 57 COMARES AVE CALL BACKEXTENSION G 9/13/2018 CONCH HOUSE MARINA RESORT 57 COMARES AVE CALL BACKCOMPLIED 9/28/2018 CONCH HOUSE MARINA RESORT 57 COMARES AVE CALL BACKEXTENSION G 8/14/2018 CONE HEADS ICE CREAM 570 A1A BEACH BLVD WARNING ISSUED 9/25/2018 CONRADS STEAKHOUSE 4010 US 1 SOUTH UNIT 1 CALL BACKCOMPLIED 8/30/2018 COSTA BRAVA 95 CORDOVA ST CALL BACKCOMPLIED 7/12/2018 COSTA BRAVA 95 CORDOVA ST CALL BACKADMIN. COMP 7/9/2018 COUNTY ROAD PROVISIONS 279 ST GEORGE ST INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/1/2018 COURTHOUSE CAFE 4030 LEWIS SPEEDWAY INSPECTION COMPLETED 9/19/2018 COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT ST A 605 A1A BEACH BLVD CALL BACKCOMPLIED 9/21/2018 COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT ST A 605 A1A BEACH BLVD WARNING ISSUED 9/13/2018 COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT ST A 605 A1A BEACH BLVD CALL BACKEXTENSION G 9/20/2018 CRACKER BARREL 289 2441 SR 16 INSPECTION COMPLETED 7/27/2018 CRAVE 813 N GARDEN LAKE DR INSPECTION COMPLETED 7/17/2018 CRAVE 813 N GARDEN LAKE DR INSPECTION COMPLETED 7/18/2018 CREATIVE JUICES 846 ANASTASIA BLVD INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/23/2018 CREATIVE JUICES NATURAL CA 846 ANASTASIA BLVD INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/23/2018 CRISPERS 200 CBL DR STE# 101 INSPECTION COMPLETED 7/25/2018 CUCINA GIOVANNI 2730 SR 16 UNIT 101 INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/22/2018 CULINARY OUTFITTERS 9 SOUTH DIXIE HWY INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/16/2018 DAIRY QUEEN 2375 SR 16 INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/27/2018 DAN MURPHYS IRISH PUB 4320 A1A SOUTH STE 9 & INSPECTION COMPLETED 9/11/2018 DAN MURPHYS IRISH PUB 4320 A1A SOUTH STE 9 & EMERGENCY ORDER CALLBAC 8/24/2018 DAN MURPHYS IRISH PUB 4320 A1A SOUTH STE 9 & EMERGENCY ORDER CALLBAC 8/24/2018 DAN MURPHYS IRISH PUB 4320 A1A SOUTH STE 9 & EMERGENCY ORDER RECOMME 8/23/2018 DANGELO PIZZERIA ITALIANA 4255 US1 SOUTH STE 8 WARNING ISSUED 10/9/2018 DESSERT FIRST BISTRO 121 YACHT CLUB DRIVE CALL BACKCOMPLIED 8/23/2018 DESSERT FIRST BISTRO 121 YACHT CLUB DRIVE WARNING ISSUED 8/22/2018 DICKS WINGS AND GRILL 4010 US HWY 1 S #101 INSPECTION COMPLETED 7/17/2018 DICKS WINGS AND GRILL 965 S.R.16 #110 WARNING ISSUED 9/20/2018 DICKS WINGS AND GRILL NOCA 100 MARKETSIDE AVE STE ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLAIN 10/9/2018 DOMINOS 3140 2220 CR 210 W #103 WARNING ISSUED 8/7/2018 DOMINOS 3140 2220 CR 210 W #103 CALL BACKCOMPLIED 8/10/2018 DOMINOS 4902 2085 SR 3 #106 INSPECTION COMPLETED 9/27/2018 DOMINOS 5105 3570 US 1 S CALL BACKCOMPLIED 7/27/2018 DRAKES DELI 138 SAN MARCO WARNING ISSUED 8/3/2018 DRAKES DELI 138 SAN MARCO CALL BACKCOMPLIED 8/15/2018 DRAKES DELI 138 SAN MARCO CALL BACKEXTENSION G 8/7/2018 DREAM BOAT COFFEE 100 ST GEORGE ST STE A INSPECTION COMPLETED 7/23/2018 DUNKIN DONUTS 2274 SR 16 INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/14/2018 DUNKIN DONUTS 1115 A1A BEACH BLVD ADMIN. COMPLAINT CALLBA 7/11/2018 DUNKIN DONUTS 226 SOLANA RD #8 CALL BACKCOMPLIED 7/3/2018 DUNKIN DONUTS 226 SOLANA RD #8 WARNING ISSUED 7/2/2018 DUNKIN DONUTS 2435 SR 207 INSPECTION COMPLETED 10/5/2018 DUNKIN DONUTS 641 CROSSWATER PKWY ST INSPECTION COMPLETED 9/14/2018 DUNKIN DONUTS 7440 US HWY 1 NORTH SU CALL BACKCOMPLIED 8/28/2018 DUNKIN DONUTS 7440 US HWY 1 NORTH SU WARNING ISSUED 8/20/2018 DUNKIN DONUTS 7440 US HWY 1 NORTH SU CALL BACKEXTENSION G 8/21/2018 EL AGAVE AZUL 2700 STATE ROAD 16 CALL BACKADMIN. COMP 10/8/2018 EL AGAVE AZUL 2700 STATE ROAD 16 CALL BACKEXTENSION G 8/7/2018 EL AGAVE AZUL 2700 STATE ROAD 16 WARNING ISSUED 7/30/2018 FALAFEL QUEENS 1080 PONCE DE LEON INSPECTION COMPLETED 9/12/2018 FIESTA FALLS MINI GOLF 818 A1A BEACH BLVD INSPECTION COMPLETED 9/27/2018 FLAVORS EATERY 125 KING ST UNIT- C INSPECTION COMPLETED 10/10/2018 GARDEN CAFE 500 BELZ OUTLET BLVD, INSPECTION COMPLETED 9/19/2018 GCH WEN 52012 2710 SR 16 WARNING ISSUED 7/27/2018 GCH WEN 52012 2710 SR 16 CALL BACKCOMPLIED 7/30/2018 GEORGIES DINER 100 MALAGA ST CALL BACKCOMPLIED 7/19/2018 GEORGIES DINER 100 MALAGA ST ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLAIN 7/18/2018 GOLF CLUB AT SOUTH HAMPTON 315 S HAMPTON CLUB WAY CALL BACKCOMPLIED 8/7/2018 GOLF CLUB AT SOUTH HAMPTON 315 S HAMPTON CLUB WAY CALL BACKADMIN. COMP 8/2/2018 GOLF CLUB AT SOUTH HAMPTON 315 S HAMPTON CLUB WAY WARNING ISSUED 7/26/2018 GOURMET HUT 17 CUNA ST WARNING ISSUED 8/31/2018 GREAT AMERICAN BAGEL CO (T 176 STATE RD 312 INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/2/2018 GREAT WALL CHINESE RESTAUR 965 SR 16 #111 CALL BACKCOMPLIED 9/24/2018 GREAT WALL CHINESE RESTAUR 965 SR 16 #111 WARNING ISSUED 9/20/2018 GRILLE AND GROG 860 S A1A BEACH BLVD CALL BACKCOMPLIED 8/24/2018 GRILLE AND GROG 860 S A1A BEACH BLVD WARNING ISSUED 8/24/2018 GRILLE AND GROG 860 S A1A BEACH BLVD CALL BACKCOMPLIED 8/27/2018 HAMPTON INN 2050 N PONCE DE LEON B INSPECTION COMPLETED 9/18/2018 HAMPTON INN AND SUITES ST 95 VILANO RD CALL BACKCOMPLIED 7/19/2018 HAMPTON INN AND SUITES ST 95 VILANO RD WARNING ISSUED 7/13/2018 HAMPTON INN ST AUGUSTINE B 430 A1A BEACH BLVD WARNING ISSUED 7/3/2018 HAMPTON INN ST AUGUSTINE B 430 A1A BEACH BLVD CALL BACKCOMPLIED 10/12/2018 HAMPTON INN ST AUGUSTINE B 430 A1A BEACH BLVD CALL BACKEXTENSION G 7/5/2018 HAMPTON INN ST AUGUSTINE B 430 A1A BEACH BLVD CALL BACKEXTENSION G 9/11/2018 HARBOR VIEW CAFE 16 AVENIDA MENENDEZ #A ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLAIN 8/3/2018 HARBOR VIEW CAFE 16 AVENIDA MENENDEZ #A CALL BACKCOMPLIED 8/7/2018 HARRYS SEAFOOD BAR AND GRI 46 AVENIDA MENENDEZ CALL BACKCOMPLIED 9/6/2018 HARRYS SEAFOOD BAR AND GRI 46 AVENIDA MENENDEZ WARNING ISSUED 9/4/2018 HASZARDS OPEN PIT BEEF AT 5633 A1A S INSPECTION COMPLETED 9/26/2018 HILTON GARDEN INN 401 A1A BEACH BLVD INSPECTION COMPLETED 9/17/2018 HISTORIC SEVILLA HOUSE 14 SEVILLA ST WARNING ISSUED 9/4/2018 HISTORIC SEVILLA HOUSE 14 SEVILLA ST CALL BACKCOMPLIED 9/6/2018 HOLIDAY INN AND SUITES 1302 N PONCE DE LEON B CALL BACKCOMPLIED 9/24/2018 HOLIDAY INN AND SUITES 1302 N PONCE DE LEON B CALL BACKEXTENSION G 8/23/2018 HOLIDAY INN AND SUITES 1302 N PONCE DE LEON B WARNING ISSUED 8/22/2018 HURRICANE PATTYS RESTAURAN 69 LEWIS BLVD CALL BACKCOMPLIED 9/12/2018 HURRICANE PATTYS RESTAURAN 69 LEWIS BLVD WARNING ISSUED 9/11/2018 ICE PLANT BAR AND BOTTLE S 110 RIBERIA ST INSPECTION COMPLETED 7/18/2018 ICHIBAN BUFFET 2185 US HWY 1 S INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/23/2018 IGGYS GRILL AND BAR 104 BARTRAM OAKS WALK WARNING ISSUED 8/17/2018 IGGYS GRILL AND BAR 104 BARTRAM OAKS WALK CALL BACKADMIN. COMP 8/21/2018 IGGYS GRILL AND BAR 104 BARTRAM OAKS WALK CALL BACKCOMPLIED 8/22/2018 IHOP 36 179 2560 SR 16 INSPECTION COMPLETED 10/4/2018 ISLAND ICE CRÈME 6975 A1A S STE 8 INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/2/2018 JAYBIRDS INN 2700 NORTH PONCE DE LE WARNING ISSUED 10/5/2018 JIMMYS PIZZA 100 CENTER CREEK RD UN CALL BACKCOMPLIED 7/24/2018 JUNIPER MARKET 73 SAN MARCO AVENUE WARNING ISSUED 9/13/2018 KEKES BREAKFAST CAFE 135 JENKINS ST INSPECTION COMPLETED 7/25/2018 KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN 1805 S US 1 INSPECTION COMPLETED 7/27/2018 KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN 2515 CR 208 WARNING ISSUED 7/23/2018 KING WOK 425 WEST TOWN PLACE # CALL BACKCOMPLIED 8/30/2018 KING WOK 425 WEST TOWN PLACE # WARNING ISSUED 8/28/2018 KRYSTAL JFL 03 2490 S US HWY 1 INSPECTION COMPLETED 10/9/2018 LA COCINA MEXICANA 3290 US 1 S CALL BACKADMIN. COMP 8/1/2018 LA COCINA MEXICANA 3290 US 1 S CALL BACKCOMPLIED 8/6/2018 LA COCINA MEXICANA 3290 US 1 S WARNING ISSUED 7/27/2018 LA HERENCIA 2 GO 50 S DIXIE HWY STE 4 INSPECTION COMPLETED 7/9/2018 LA NOPALERA MEXICAN RESTAU 111 BARTRAM OAKS WALKS CALL BACKADMIN. COMP 8/29/2018 LA NOPALERA MEXICAN RESTAU 111 BARTRAM OAKS WALKS CALL BACKCOMPLIED 8/30/2018 LA NOPALERA MEXICAN RESTAU 111 BARTRAM OAKS WALKS WARNING ISSUED 8/22/2018 LA NOPALERA MEXICAN RESTAU 155 HAMPTON POINT DR S CALL BACKADMIN. COMP 8/6/2018 LA NOPALERA MEXICAN RESTAU 155 HAMPTON POINT DR S CALL BACKCOMPLIED 8/7/2018 LA NOPALERA MEXICAN RESTAU 155 HAMPTON POINT DR S WARNING ISSUED 7/25/2018 LA NOPALERA MEXICAN RESTAU 155 HAMPTON POINT DR S CALL BACKEXTENSION G 7/26/2018 LA PENTOLA RESTAURANT 58 CHARLOTTE ST. INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/23/2018 LARRYS GIANT SUBS 830-6 AIA NORTH INSPECTION COMPLETED 9/7/2018 LATIN SOUL GRILLE 100 BOARDWALK DR UNIT INSPECTION COMPLETED 9/18/2018 LEROYS CAFE 2555 US 1 S CALL BACKCOMPLIED 7/31/2018 LEROYS CAFE 2555 US 1 S WARNING ISSUED 7/30/2018 LIBBYS THAI BISTRO 525 SR 16 SUITE 103 INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/14/2018 LIKIT DOLE WHIP 9 ST GEORGE STREET CALL BACKADMIN. COMP 9/19/2018 LIKIT DOLE WHIP 9 ST GEORGE STREET ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLAIN 8/15/2018 LIL WOK 302 SOLANO RD #102 CALL BACKCOMPLIED 7/11/2018 LIL WOK 302 SOLANO RD #102 WARNING ISSUED 7/9/2018 LILLYS LINKS 246 PONCE DE LEON INSPECTION COMPLETED 9/18/2018 LITTLE CAESARS 465 SR 13 WARNING ISSUED 8/30/2018 LITTLE MARGIES FA CAFE 303 A1A BEACH BLVD CALL BACKEXTENSION G 8/6/2018 LITTLE MARGIES FA CAFE 303 A1A BEACH BLVD CALL BACKEXTENSION G 7/5/2018 LITTLE MARGIES FA CAFE 303 A1A BEACH BLVD CALL BACKEXTENSION G 9/17/2018 LLAMA RESTAURANT 415 ANASTASIA BLVD CALL BACKCOMPLIED 7/9/2018 LONGHORN STEAK OF ST AUGUS 166 SR 312 INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/28/2018 LOW TIDE FOOD COMAPNY 1968 US HWY 1 SOUTH INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/2/2018 LUCKY GARDEN 1079 A1A BEACH BLVD INSPECTION COMPLETED 10/11/2018 LUNA CAFE 525 SR 16 STE 130 INSPECTION COMPLETED 9/19/2018 MACKS TENDERS 100-2 GATEWAY CIRCLE CALL BACKEXTENSION G 7/26/2018 MACKS TENDERS 100-2 GATEWAY CIRCLE CALL BACKADMIN. COMP 9/26/2018 MACKS TENDERS 100-2 GATEWAY CIRCLE WARNING ISSUED 7/25/2018 MAGNOLIA AVE EMPORIUM 31 WILLIAMS ST INSPECTION COMPLETED 9/8/2018 MAGNUSON HOTEL 1111 PONCE DE LEON BLV EMERGENCY ORDER RECOMME 8/24/2018 MAGNUSON HOTEL 1111 PONCE DE LEON BLV EMERGENCY ORDER CALLBAC 8/27/2018 MAGNUSON HOTEL 1111 PONCE DE LEON BLV CALL BACKEXTENSION G 9/24/2018 MANATEE CAFE 525 SR 16 #106 WARNING ISSUED 9/12/2018 MANATEE CAFE 525 SR 16 #106 CALL BACKCOMPLIED 9/19/2018 MAPLE STREET BISCUIT COMPA 1627 RACE TRACK ROAD INSPECTION COMPLETED 10/8/2018 MARBLE SLAB CREAMRY 1053 A1A BEACH BOULEVA INSPECTION COMPLETED 9/17/2018 MARKER 8 HOTEL AND MARINA 1 DOLPHIN DR CALL BACKEXTENSION G 10/4/2018 MARKER 8 HOTEL AND MARINA 1 DOLPHIN DR WARNING ISSUED 9/25/2018 MARKER 8 HOTEL AND MARINA 1 DOLPHIN DR CALL BACKEXTENSION G 9/27/2018 MCDONALDS 31642 101 NATURE WALK PKWY CALL BACKCOMPLIED 7/12/2018 MCDONALDS 31642 101 NATURE WALK PKWY WARNING ISSUED 7/6/2018 MEAN KUIZINES 609 W KING ST ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLAIN 9/13/2018 MEAN KUIZINES 609 W KING ST CALL BACKADMIN. COMP 9/20/2018 MEMPHIS JAX BBQ 10870 US-1 UNITS 101-1 INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/21/2018 MEZCAL CANTINA AUTHENTIC M 880 A1A N STE 18B EMERGENCY ORDER CALLBAC 8/31/2018 MEZCAL CANTINA AUTHENTIC M 880 A1A N STE 18B CALL BACKCOMPLIED 9/4/2018 MEZCAL CANTINA AUTHENTIC M 880 A1A N STE 18B EMERGENCY ORDER RECOMME 8/31/2018 MI CARNAL RESTAURANT 2471 US HWY 1 S INSPECTION COMPLETED 7/30/2018 MI CASA CAFE 69 ST GEORGE STREET INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/10/2018 MICHAELS TASTING ROOM 25 CUNA ST INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/10/2018 MIKIE AS TEX MEX DOGHOUSE 2493 SR 207 INSPECTION COMPLETED 9/8/2018 MOES SOUTHWEST GRILL 445 N SR 13, SUITE #1 WARNING ISSUED 8/17/2018 MOES SOUTHWEST GRILL 445 N SR 13, SUITE #1 CALL BACKCOMPLIED 8/24/2018 MOULTRIE CREEK DINER 4010 US HWY 1 S UNIT 1 WARNING ISSUED 8/28/2018 MOULTRIE CREEK DINER 4010 US HWY 1 S UNIT 1 CALL BACKEXTENSION G 8/30/2018 NEDS SOUTHSIDE KITCHEN 2450 US HWY 1 S INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/28/2018 NONA BLUE 325 FRONT ST CALL BACKCOMPLIED 9/7/2018 NONA BLUE 325 FRONT ST WARNING ISSUED 9/6/2018 OCEAN AVENUE SPORTS BAR AN 123 SAN MARCO AVE INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/3/2018 OLD CITY HOUSE INNANDRESTA 115 CORDOVA ST WARNING ISSUED 10/11/2018 ONE THIRD ASIAN HOUSE 164 EVEREST LANE # 5 ADMIN. COMPLAINT CALLBA 7/20/2018 ONE THIRD ASIAN HOUSE 164 EVEREST LANE # 5 INSPECTION COMPLETED 7/20/2018 ONE TWENTY THREE BURGER HO 123 KING ST CALL BACKADMIN. COMP 7/23/2018 ONE TWENTY THREE BURGER HO 123 KING ST WARNING ISSUED 7/18/2018 ONE TWENTY THREE BURGER HO 123 KING ST CALL BACKCOMPLIED 7/26/2018 PAPA JOHNS PIZZA 100-4 GATEWAY CIR CALL BACKEXTENSION G 7/17/2018 PAPA JOHNS PIZZA 100-4 GATEWAY CIR CALL BACKCOMPLIED 7/19/2018 PAPA JOHNS PIZZA 100-4 GATEWAY CIR WARNING ISSUED 7/13/2018 PAPA MURPHYS PIZZA FL072 965 SR 16 #101 CALL BACKCOMPLIED 7/3/2018 PAPA MURPHYS TAKE N BAKE P 2849 W CR 210 #108 ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLAIN 8/6/2018 PAULAS BEACHSIDE GRILL 6896 A1A SOUTH EMERGENCY ORDER RECOMME 10/8/2018 PAULAS BEACHSIDE GRILL 6896 A1A SOUTH EMERGENCY ORDER CALLBAC 10/9/2018 PDQ RESTAURANT JACKSONVILL 194 STATE RD 13 INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/22/2018 PEACE AND PLENTY INN 87 CEDAR ST INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/20/2018 PEARL OF THE SEA BED AND B 7601 A1A S CALL BACKCOMPLIED 8/22/2018 PENNY FARTHING INN 83 CEDAR ST INSPECTION COMPLETED 9/11/2018 PIZZA HUT 4285 52 TUSCAN WAY STE-208 CALL BACKCOMPLIED 9/11/2018 PUCCINIS PIZZERIA 85 AVA WAY WARNING ISSUED 9/10/2018 PUSSERS CARIBBEAN GRILLE 816 HWY A1A N STE 100 INSPECTION COMPLETED 9/7/2018 QUALITY INN 2310 SR 16 WARNING ISSUED 9/20/2018 RED LOBSTER 0680 100 W SR 312 INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/20/2018 REESE COOKOUT 863 W KING ST WARNING ISSUED 8/24/2018 REGENCY INN AND SUITES 331 A1A BEACH BLVD INSPECTION COMPLETED 10/8/2018 RENAISSANCE RESORT COFFEE 500 S LEGACY TRL INSPECTION COMPLETED 10/10/2018 RENDEZVOUS WINE AND FOOD B 106 ST GEORGE ST INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/21/2018 ROMANOS ON THE BEACH 4255 A1A S STE 7 CALL BACKEXTENSION G 8/3/2018 ROMANOS ON THE BEACH 4255 A1A S STE 7 CALL BACKCOMPLIED 9/7/2018 ROMEOS CAFE OF ST AUGUSTIN 12 CATHEDRAL PL WARNING ISSUED 8/6/2018 ROMEOS CAFE OF ST AUGUSTIN 12 CATHEDRAL PL CALL BACKCOMPLIED 8/10/2018 ROYAL ST AUGUSTINE GOLF AN 301 ROYAL ST AUGUSTINE WARNING ISSUED 8/24/2018 ROYAL ST AUGUSTINE GOLF AN 301 ROYAL ST AUGUSTINE CALL BACKEXTENSION G 8/27/2018 RUBY TUESDAY 4443 2443 SR 16 CALL BACKCOMPLIED 7/24/2018 RUBY TUESDAY 4443 2443 SR 16 INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/27/2018 RUFINOS PIZZA 2700 SR 16 #207 EMERGENCY ORDER CALLBAC 8/29/2018 RUFINOS PIZZA 2700 SR 16 #207 EMERGENCY ORDER RECOMME 8/28/2018 RUFINOS PIZZA 2700 SR 16 #207 INSPECTION COMPLETED 9/14/2018 RYPE AND READI GOLF BISTRO 4900 CYPRESS LINKS BLV CALL BACKCOMPLIED 10/5/2018 RYPE AND READI GOLF BISTRO 4900 CYPRESS LINKS BLV WARNING ISSUED 8/6/2018 S W COWBOYS SEAFOODS 299 DONDANVILLE RD CALL BACKCOMPLIED 7/11/2018 S W COWBOYS SEAFOODS 299 DONDANVILLE RD CALL BACKADMIN. COMP 7/3/2018 S W COWBOYS SEAFOODS 299 DONDANVILLE RD CALL BACKADMIN. COMP 7/6/2018 SAIGON TO TOKYO 1835 HWY US 1 S INSPECTION COMPLETED 7/27/2018 SALT LIFE FOOD SHACK 321 A1A BEACH BLVD WARNING ISSUED 7/11/2018 SALT LIFE FOOD SHACK 321 A1A BEACH BLVD CALL BACKCOMPLIED 7/12/2018 SAUCY TACO 450 SR 13 STE 113 CALL BACKEXTENSION G 8/6/2018 SAUCY TACO 450 SR 13 STE 113 WARNING ISSUED 8/3/2018 SAUCY TACO 450 SR 13 STE 113 CALL BACKCOMPLIED 8/10/2018 SCHMAGELS BAGELS 69 HYPOLITA ST INSPECTION COMPLETED 10/11/2018 SHARKEYS SNACK BAR 619 PONTE VEDRA BLVD CALL BACKEXTENSION G 9/13/2018 SHARKEYS SNACK BAR 619 PONTE VEDRA BLVD WARNING ISSUED 8/14/2018 SHARKYS 2 FAIRFIELD BLVD STE 2 WARNING ISSUED 9/4/2018 SHARKYS 2 FAIRFIELD BLVD STE 2 CALL BACKEXTENSION G 9/6/2018 SHAUGHNESSYS SPORTS GRILL 4255 US 1 SOUTH, UNIT CALL BACKEXTENSION G 10/9/2018 SHAUGHNESSYS SPORTS GRILL 4255 US 1 SOUTH, UNIT WARNING ISSUED 10/8/2018 SMART STAY INN OF ST AUGUS 2065 SR 16 INSPECTION COMPLETED 9/17/2018 SMOKIN DS BBQ 110 SR 206 EAST INSPECTION COMPLETED 9/20/2018 SNOWY MOUNTAIN CAFÉ 3360 STATE ROAD 207 INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/6/2018 SONNYS REAL PIT BAR B Q 1720 US HWY 1 S INSPECTION COMPLETED 7/30/2018 SONNYS REAL PIT BBQ 2720 SR 16 INSPECTION COMPLETED 7/30/2018 SOUTH A PHILLY STEAKS AND 1 KING ST #104 INSPECTION COMPLETED 7/17/2018 SOUTHERN OAKS INN 2800 N PONCE DE LEON B INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/16/2018 ST AUG ALLIGATOR FARM 999 ANASTASIA BLVD WARNING ISSUED 8/27/2018 ST AUGUSTINE LIGHTHOUSE AN 81 LIGHTHOUSE AVE INSPECTION COMPLETED 7/12/2018 ST AUGUSTINE PREMIUM OUTLE 2700 FL US INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/30/2018 ST GEORGE INN 4 ST GEORGE ST #101 INSPECTION COMPLETED 10/8/2018 ST GEORGE TAVERN 116 ST GEORGE ST A CALL BACKCOMPLIED 8/27/2018 ST GEORGE TAVERN 116 ST GEORGE ST A CALL BACKEXTENSION G 8/21/2018 ST JOHNS GOLF AND COUNTRY 205 ST JOHNS GOLF DR WARNING ISSUED 7/19/2018 ST JOHNS GOLF AND COUNTRY 205 ST JOHNS GOLF DR CALL BACKCOMPLIED 7/26/2018 ST MARYS SEAFOOD AND MORE 705 HORTON’S TRACE INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/23/2018 ST AUGUSTINE ISLAND INN 894 AIA BEACH BLVD INSPECTION COMPLETED 9/20/2018 STIR IT UP SAB 18 A ST WARNING ISSUED 10/10/2018 SUBWAY 1920 1835 US 1 SOUTH #131 ADMIN. COMPLAINT CALLBA 8/2/2018 SUBWAY 32116 8804 W CHURCH ST INSPECTION COMPLETED 9/20/2018 SUBWAY 35448 1050 SR 206 E SUITE C WARNING ISSUED 8/13/2018 SUBWAY 35448 1050 SR 206 E SUITE C CALL BACKEXTENSION G 10/12/2018 SUBWAY 66330 124 CAPULET DR. INSPECTION COMPLETED 9/11/2018 SUBWAY 10528 254 SOLANA ROAD INSPECTION COMPLETED 7/11/2018 SUBWAY SANDWICHES AND SALA 1077 A1A BEACH BLVD CALL BACKCOMPLIED 8/3/2018 SUBWAY SANDWICHES AND SALA 1077 A1A BEACH BLVD WARNING ISSUED 8/1/2018 SUBWAY SANDWICHES AND SALA 1077 A1A BEACH BLVD CALL BACKEXTENSION G 8/2/2018 SUNSET GRILLE 421 A1A BEACH BLVD INSPECTION COMPLETED 9/25/2018 SUPER 8 311 A1A BEACH BLVD CALL BACKADMIN. COMP 10/8/2018 SUPER 8 311 A1A BEACH BLVD ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLAIN 9/28/2018 SUPER 8 311 A1A BEACH BLVD CALL BACKADMIN. COMP 10/4/2018 SUPER 8 MOTEL 2550 SR 16 INSPECTION COMPLETED 7/12/2018 SUSHI ZENTO AND GRILL 1061 A1A BEACH BLVD INSPECTION COMPLETED 10/3/2018 SUSHI ZENTO AND GRILL 1061 A1A BEACH BLVD EMERGENCY ORDER CALLBAC 9/17/2018 SUSHI ZENTO AND GRILL 1061 A1A BEACH BLVD EMERGENCY ORDER RECOMME 9/17/2018 SWEET AND SMOKEYS 312 N MAIN STREET, P. WARNING ISSUED 10/5/2018 TACO BELL 26464 2453 SR 16 INSPECTION COMPLETED 7/13/2018 TAMMYS COMFORT FOOD 415 S PONCE DE LEON BL WARNING ISSUED 7/31/2018 TAMMYS COMFORT FOOD 415 S PONCE DE LEON BL CALL BACKCOMPLIED 8/1/2018 TAPS BAR AND GRILL 2220 CR 210 W #314 CALL BACKCOMPLIED 7/25/2018 TAPS BAR AND GRILL 2220 CR 210 W #314 CALL BACKADMIN. COMP 7/23/2018 TAPS BAR AND GRILL 2220 CR 210 W #314 WARNING ISSUED 7/19/2018 BLACK MOLLY GRILL 504 W GEOFFERY ST INSPECTION COMPLETED 7/25/2018 BLUE HEN CAFÉ 117 MARTIN LUTHER KING ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLAIN 8/3/2018 BLUE HEN CAFÉ 117 MARTIN LUTHER KING CALL BACKCOMPLIED 8/7/2018 BULLET 50 FULLERWOOD DR CALL BACKEXTENSION G 7/5/2018 BULLET 50 FULLERWOOD DR CALL BACKCOMPLIED 8/14/2018 CHEESE WHEEL 223A W KING ST CALL BACKCOMPLIED 7/9/2018 CHEESE WHEEL 223A W KING ST ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLAIN 8/21/2018 CHEESE WHEEL 223A W KING ST CALL BACKCOMPLIED 8/24/2018 CHEESE WHEEL 223A W KING ST CALL BACKADMIN. COMP 7/6/2018 CHICKEN KOOP 100 N MAIN ST WARNING ISSUED 9/17/2018 CHICKEN KOOP 100 N MAIN ST CALL BACKCOMPLIED 9/20/2018 COLLECTOR LUXURY INN AND G 149 CORDOVA STREET CALL BACKCOMPLIED 10/11/2018 COLLECTOR LUXURY INN AND G 149 CORDOVA STREET WARNING ISSUED 10/10/2018 COLLECTOR LUXURY INN AND G 244A ST GEORGE ST INSPECTION COMPLETED 10/10/2018 COMMANDERS SHELLFISH CAMP 7579 A1A S INSPECTION COMPLETED 9/27/2018 HYPPO CAFE 1765 TREE BLVD UNIT 5 INSPECTION COMPLETED 7/26/2018 KOOKABURRA 647 A1A BEACH BLVD INSPECTION COMPLETED 10/11/2018 ORIGINAL CAFE ELEVEN 501 A1A BEACH BLVD CALL BACKCOMPLIED 8/6/2018 PRESS 525 STATE ROAD 16 #101 WARNING ISSUED 9/12/2018 PRINCE OF WALES 54 CUNA ST CALL BACKCOMPLIED 7/23/2018 PRINCE OF WALES 54 CUNA ST WARNING ISSUED 7/16/2018 RED FROG AND MCTOADS GRUB 5545 A1A S #106 WARNING ISSUED 9/26/2018 RED FROG AND MCTOADS GRUB 5545 A1A S #106 CALL BACKCOMPLIED 10/3/2018 SECRET GARDEN OF SHI SHA 23 CUNA ST CALL BACKCOMPLIED 8/31/2018 SECRET GARDEN OF SHI SHA 23 CUNA ST WARNING ISSUED 8/31/2018 SPOT CAFE 4508 US 1 N INSPECTION COMPLETED 10/3/2018 TACO SHOP 114 ST GEORGE ST INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/21/2018 TOKYO RAMEN AND BURRITO 450 STATE RD 13 N STE CALL BACKCOMPLIED 8/22/2018 TOKYO RAMEN AND BURRITO 450 STATE RD 13 N STE ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLAIN 8/17/2018 TROPICAL SMOOTHIE CAFE 112 SEA GROVE MAIN ST INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/27/2018 TROPICAL SMOOTHIE CAFE 830 N A1A STE 1 INSPECTION COMPLETED 7/3/2018 TROPI CALI FOOD TRUCK 606 N PONCE DE LEON BL WARNING ISSUED 9/18/2018 TROPI CALI FOOD TRUCK 606 N PONCE DE LEON BL CALL BACKCOMPLIED 9/24/2018 TWISTED COMPASS 585 STATE ROAD 13, STE CALL BACKCOMPLIED 10/5/2018 TWISTED COMPASS 585 STATE ROAD 13, STE WARNING ISSUED 8/6/2018 VILANO MAGIC BEACH MOTEL 50 VILANO RD INSPECTION COMPLETED 9/6/2018 VILANO MAGIC BEACH MOTEL 50 VILANO RD ADMIN. COMPLAINT CALLBA 9/6/2018 VILLAGE INN 24 900 PONCE DELEON INSPECTION COMPLETED 10/11/2018 VINNYS NY STYLE PIZZA 105 YACHT CLUB DR ADMIN. COMPLAINT CALLBA 8/22/2018 WAKAME JAPANESE RESTAURANT 104 BARTRAM OAKS WALK WARNING ISSUED 8/3/2018 WAKAME JAPANESE RESTAURANT 104 BARTRAM OAKS WALK CALL BACKADMIN. COMP 8/6/2018 WAKAME JAPANESE RESTAURANT 104 BARTRAM OAKS WALK CALL BACKCOMPLIED 8/10/2018 WENDYS 68 3531 N PONCE DELEON BL WARNING ISSUED 9/24/2018 WENDYS 68 3531 N PONCE DELEON BL CALL BACKCOMPLIED 10/4/2018 WILLIE JEWELLS OLD SCHOOL 105 MURABELLA PARKWAY, INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/27/2018 WINGATE BY WYNDHAM 2465 SR 16 INSPECTION COMPLETED 7/13/2018 WOK N ROLL 3791 PALM VALLEY RD #2 WARNING ISSUED 8/31/2018 WOODYS BAR B Q 226 SOLANA RD SUITE 1 WARNING ISSUED 9/13/2018 WOODYS BAR B Q 226 SOLANA RD SUITE 1 CALL BACKCOMPLIED 9/14/2018 WORLD GOLF VILLAGE RENAISS 500 S LEGACY TRL WARNING ISSUED 10/10/2018 WORLD GOLF VILLAGE RENAISS 500 S LEGACY TRL INSPECTION COMPLETED 10/10/2018 YUMMYS BY D AND D 2726 ELSIE RD INSPECTION COMPLETED 8/17/2018 ZABAS 701 A1A BEACH BLVD INSPECTION COMPLETED 9/28/2018 ZAXBYS 1107 NORTH PONCE DE LE WARNING ISSUED 9/4/2018 ZAXBYS 1107 NORTH PONCE DE LE CALL BACKCOMPLIED 9/6/2018