St Johns County updates

PAUL WALDRON

St Johns County Commissioner Paul Waldron updated Historic City News readers in District 3 today on current projects and events as well as timely information about St. Johns County programs, services, and initiatives as reported in his monthly newsletter.

Two-way Beach Driving on Crescent Beach Extended

Two-way beach driving on Crescent Beach has been extended again and now includes 3.5 miles of drivable beach. Since the Fort Matanzas ramp remains closed, a turnaround is available adjacent to the Summerhouse North walkover. For daily updates on beach driving conditions, please download the Reach the Beach mobile app or follow St. Johns County Beaches on Facebook or Twitter. For additional information, please call 904.209.0331.

St. Johns County Legislative Action Plan and Delegation

The St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners adopted the 2019 Legislative Action Plan on Tuesday, September 18. The plan and the County’s legislative priorities will be presented to the Legislative Delegation on Friday, December 7. Several local agencies will also address the Delegation. To view the adopted 2019 Legislative Action Plan, please visit

www.sjcfl.us/media/LegislativeActionPlan.pdf.

Volunteer Opportunities with St. Johns County Boards and Committees

The St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners provides residents who have an interest in participating in their local government with a variety of board and commission opportunities. Depending on the board or commission, the volunteer positions consider and make recommendations regarding a myriad of topics including planning and zoning issues, development projects, the library, parks and recreation facilities and programs, and arts, culture, and tourism matters. Please visit the Boards and Commission Webpage to view an updated list of board and commission vacancies and download an application, or contact the Board of County Commissioners office at 904.209.0300 or mlundquist@sjcfl.us for more information.

St. Johns County hosts Informational Floodplain Meeting

St. Johns County is hosting a public information meeting regarding updated FEMA floodplain maps, flood risk and mitigation strategies, protection of natural resources, and hurricane preparedness from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, November 13 at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre Night Market, 1340C A1A South. County staff will be available to assist residents with reviewing the updated FEMA floodplain maps to determine their flood zone and the value of flood insurance and provide mitigation options. For more information, please call 904.209.0667 or email pdoty@sjcfl.us.

St. Johns County Boat Ramp Workshop

St. Johns County is hosting a public workshop regarding boat ramps at 5:30 p.m. on October 23 at the Health and Human Services Building, 200 San Sebastian View. Staff will provide a brief presentation on the status of County boat ramps, and participants will have an opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback. For more information, please call 904.209.0333.

Ponte Vedra Beach Branch Library Renovation Closure

The Ponte Vedra Beach Branch Library will be closed November 3 through March 2019 due to a renovation project. The project will include the replacement of the fire suppression system throughout the building. The library will remain an Early Voting site October 24 through November 3 and will be an Election Day polling site on November 6. During the closure, patrons can request, check out, and drop off items at a temporary storefront located at the Tax Collector’s Annex, 5430 Palm Valley Road, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. For more information and additional announcements regarding the closure, please visit www.sjcpls.org/closure.

St. Johns County hosts International Observe the Moon Night Event

The St. Johns County Public Library System, in partnership with NASA @ My Library, is hosting a free International Observe the Moon Night event from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, October 20 at the Sykes Family Farms Crop Maze, 5995 Brough Road, Elkton. Participants can view the moon, sun, and other visible planets through high-powered binoculars and moon-viewing kits. Representatives from the Ancient City Astronomy Club and a NASA Solar System Ambassador will be available to answer questions, recognize constellations, and inspire participants in their own observations of the night sky. For more information, please call 904.827.6944.

Saltwater Fishing 101 Clinics

St. Johns County is hosting a series of free Saltwater Fishing 101 clinics at the Usina Boat Ramp, 603 Euclid Avenue, to demonstrate the various tips and tricks needed to make the most of saltwater fishing. Those interested may participate in as many clinics as they wish from 9 to 11 a.m. on the following dates:

Wednesday, October 17 – Casting

Wednesday, October 24 – How to Assemble a Fishing Rig

Wednesday, October 31 – How to Pick a Good Fishing Spot

Wednesday, November 7 – Traps and Nets

Wednesday, November 14 – Cooking Your Catch

All participants must have a Saltwater Shoreline License from the Fish and Wildlife Commission. For more information, please call 904.209.0335.

Turkey Bowl Golf Tournament at St. Johns Golf Club

The St. Johns Golf Club is hosting the Turkey Bowl Golf Tournament beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 3. Two-player teams are invited to participate in this Captain’s Choice event, and the cost is $30 per player for Golf Club members an and $40 for non-members. For more information or to register by November 2, please contact the St. Johns Golf Club at 904.209.0350 or cwest@sjcfl.us.

St. Johns County Holiday Hours



Veterans Day – November 12

All departments of the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners, St. Johns County Administrative offices, St. Johns County libraries, and the Pet Center will be closed Monday, November 12 in observance of Veterans Day. All offices will resume standard business hours on Tuesday, November 13. Garbage, recycling, and yard debris will be collected on your normal scheduled day. The Tillman Ridge and Stratton Road solid waste scale houses will remain open during standard business hours.

Thanksgiving – November 22 and 23

All departments of the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners, St. Johns County Administrative offices, and the Pet Center will Thursday, November 22 and Friday, November 23 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. St. Johns County libraries and bookmobiles will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 21. All library branches, the Pet Center, and Animal Control will resume standard business hours on Saturday, November 24. All other offices will an standard business hours on Monday, November 26. Garbage, recycling, and yard debris will not be collected on Thursday, November 22, and the Tillman Ridge and Stratton Road solid waste scale houses will be closed. Beginning November 23, collections will be delayed one day with all routes being completed by Saturday, November 24. Scale houses will resume standard business hours on Friday, November 23.

Christmas – December 24 and 25

All departments of the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners, St. Johns County Administrative offices, St. Johns County libraries, and the Pet Center will be closed Monday, December 24 and Tuesday, December 25 in observance of the Christmas holiday. All offices will resume standard business hours on Wednesday, December 26. Garbage , recycling, and yard debris will not be collected on Tuesday, December 25, and the Tillman Ridge and Stratton Road solid waste scale houses will be closed. Beginning December 26, collections will be delayed one day with all routes being completed by Saturday, December 29. Scale houses will resume standard business hours on Wednesday, December 26.

Upcoming Meetings

OCTOBER

10/15 – Tourist Development Council

10/16 – Board of County Commissioners

10/18 – Planning and Zoning Agency

NOVEMBER

11/1 – Planning and Zoning Agency

11/5 – Ponte Vedra Zoning and Adjustment Board

11/6 – Board of County Commissioners

11/15 – Planning and Zoning Agency

11/19 – Tourist Development Council

11/20 – Board of County Commissioners

DECEMBER

12/3 – Ponte Vedra Zoning and Adjustment Board

12/4 – Board of County Commissioners

12/6 – Planning and Zoning Agency

12/17 – Tourist Development Council

12/18 – Board of County Commissioners

12/20 – Planning and Zoning Agency

Residents can reach Commissioner Waldron at his office by calling 904.209.0303, or, by e-mail to bcc3pwaldron@sjcfl.us If your call is urgent, try his mobile phone by calling 904.436.3973. All meeting dates are subject to change. Please visit www.sjcfl.us for current meeting information. St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners, 500 San Sebastian View, St. Augustine, FL 32084