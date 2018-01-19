St Johns County wins bid for PGA Global Tour Headquarters

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan confirmed to local Historic City News reporters that St Johns County will be the beneficiary of construction of a new 187,000 square-foot global headquarters, consolidating area staff under one roof in Ponte Vedra Beach.

The new campus will be located on a portion of the Tour’s existing property on CR-210 and is expected to be completed in 2020. It is surrounded by a freshwater lake, like the iconic Island Green 17th hole from The Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.

“I am proud to announce the PGA Tour has chosen Ponte Vedra Beach for their new global headquarters and the creation of 300 new jobs,” Florida Governor Rick Scott told reporters in a press conference yesterday. “While this global company could have invested in any other state, they ultimately decided that Florida was the best location to grow their business and create new opportunities for our families.”

The state-of-the-art building will house the more than 750 employees who currently occupy 17 buildings throughout the area, with the capacity to accommodate several hundred more.

“We are excited for the opportunity to continue to grow in St. Johns County and believe the PGA Tour’s new home will be a sense of pride for the entire area and state of Florida, while allowing us to become more efficient in the way we communicate, collaborate and operate as an organization,” Monahan said.

The PGA Tour moved to Ponte Vedra Beach from Washington, D.C., in the late 1970s with three employees who occupied a house in the Players Club development in Sawgrass.

As the Tour grew, it built the West Building, then the East Building – located at the entrance to TPC Sawgrass – that have served as the TOUR’s primary offices for more than 30 years. Continued growth has forced expansion to multiple buildings throughout Ponte Vedra Beach and St. Augustine.

