Stock up on supplies before disaster strikes

Historic City News readers will want to take advantage of the 2018 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday beginning Friday, June 1, 2018 and extending through Thursday, June 7, 2018. Qualifying items related to disaster preparedness are exempt from sales tax during this period.

This sales tax holiday was passed by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by Governor Rick Scott, but there are a few exceptions. The sales tax holiday does not apply to sales in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport, nor does it apply to the rental or repair of any of the qualifying items.

For more information and a list of qualifying items, please see the Department of Revenue’s Taxpayer Information Publication on the 2018 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday.

For your convenience, the Department has provided digital downloads and social media posts for individuals and businesses interested in sharing information about the sales tax holiday. The free promotional materials are available at www.floridarevenue.com/disasterprep

Share a link to this Historic City News article Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print



Comments

comments