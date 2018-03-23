Stratton Road solid waste transfer station closed

The St. Johns County Solid Waste Management Division reported to Historic City News today that the waste transfer station at 250 Stratton Road North, will be closed from March 28th through 31st for repairs and refurbishing.

Readers need to be aware that during the repair period, solid waste typically received at this facility, including household garbage, tires, pressure treated wood, hazardous waste and commercial waste, will not be accepted.

St. Johns County residential and commercial customers should deliver their household garbage, tires, pressure treated wood, hazardous waste and commercial waste to the Tillman Ridge transfer station located at 3005 Allen Nease Road.

The Tillman Ridge Transfer Station is open to the public from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Construction debris, demolition debris, and yard waste are not accepted at either location.

