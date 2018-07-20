Susan Ponder-Stansel devoted to St Johns County

Community Hospice and Palliative Care reported to Historic City News this week that its President and CEO, Susan Ponder-Stansel, is continuing her tireless devotion to our community through several recent appointments.

These new appointments follow another call to service announced earlier this year when Ponder-Stansel was named chairman of the board of St. Johns County Volunteers, Inc.

Most recently, Ponder-Stansel has assumed her new role as committee chairman for the Quality and Regulatory Committee of the Florida Hospice and Palliative Care Association.

She also serves as a member of the board of the National Association for Home Care and Hospice, as well as United Way of St. Johns County.