Suspect sought in fatal shooting Saturday evening

A 29-year-old St Johns County man was killed over the weekend in a shooting that occurred near Hurst Street and Sanatorium Avenue in St Augustine around 6:00 p.m.

Historic City News was informed that St Johns County deputies were called to the West Augustine location to quiet a verbal disturbance; however, upon arrival, the officers discovered the fighting parties had separated.

Deputies left the scene and returned to the area around an hour later to find the gunshot victim with life-threatening injuries. The victim was identified as Darrell D. Jenkins who lived at 863 W 4th Street in St Augustine.

The patient was stabilized for transportation to Flagler Hospital where he died soon after arrival.

Sheriff’s detectives are continuing their investigation and asking if a reader may have been in the area of this incident or may know the whereabouts of the person(s) responsible for this crime. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward by calling your tip to Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1­888-277-8477.