Tea Party will hear from Mosquito Control commissioner

Historic City News readers are patriotically invited to attend an open meeting of the Saint Augustine Tea Party on Tuesday July 24 at 6:30 p.m., held at the Village Inn located at 900 North Ponce de Leon Boulevard, in St. Augustine.

The special guest will be Anastasia Mosquito Control Commissioner Seat 2, Jeanne Moeller, BA.

“The Anastasia Mosquito Control District is responsible for the control and prevention of mosquitoes and mosquito related diseases in St. Johns County, Florida.”

Commissioner Jeanne Moeller has served on the Board of Anastasia Mosquito Control District since 2007. She has been appointed to several State Committees, and in 2014 was elected the State Commissioners Representative. In addition, as board member of the Florida Mosquito Control Association, she received the Presidential Citation Award in recognition for her contribution and outstanding service for applied research, legislation, and educational programs.

Recently, Anastasia Mosquito Control District introduced a free app (by MGIS, Inc.) for mobile devices that allows residents to enter service requests, see fogging history and receive any alerts from the district. Commissioner Moeller will be discussing this new feature; the July purchase of a preowned helicopter; future plans for construction, genetically modified mosquitoes, and most importantly, her bid for re-election!

Question and answer session to follow. Open to the public, and No admission charge.