Teachers can begin applying for Blue School grants

Beginning today through September 7, 2018, up to $20,000 in grants for education projects that enhance student knowledge of Florida’s water resources through hands-on learning are up for grabs.

The St. Johns River Water Management District reported to Historic City News that they are entering the third year of their “Blue School” grant program.

“Last year, with a Blue School grant, students from Creekside High School visited locations along the St. Johns River to test water quality and become more familiar with local community features they have been learning about in class,” District Executive Director Dr. Ann Shortelle told reporters. “This early opening announcement gives teachers all summer to prepare their project proposals for the 2018–2019 grants.”

Up to $2,000 per teacher per school will be awarded to middle and high school teachers to enhance student knowledge of Florida’s water resources. Public and charter school teachers within the district’s boundaries are eligible to apply.

“Blue School Grants are a great way for the district to partner with our local schools and support student development in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields,” Dr. Shortelle said. “We have funded nearly 20 education projects in the last two funding cycles, and I’m excited to see what the next round of applications will bring.”

Grants may be awarded in four areas: water quality field studies, water conservation garden projects, water conservation community/school awareness campaigns or freshwater resources educational programs.

Examples of successful grant applications include:

Water quality comparison of storm-water ponds on campus

Micro-irrigation installation in school garden

Field trip to organic and conventional farms

Seagrass restoration project

Water conservation awareness posters and video

Teachers receiving grants will be notified after Oct. 1, 2018.

Information about criteria and deadlines and the online application can be found at www.sjrwmd.com/education/blueschool.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing our articles with your friends and family on Facebook. Thank you. Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments