Teens crash into stopped vehicle causing crash into school bus

About 8:52 a.m. this morning, Historic City News was informed that a 2012 school bus, driven by 69-year-old Richard Paproski of St Johns, was stopped northbound in the right travel lane on US-1, north of Pine Island Road, with its safety lights activated.
A 2007 Subaru Forester, driven by 16-year-old Hannah Algee of St Johns, carrying one passenger, 16-year-old Abbey Kleist of St Johns, was at a complete stop behind the school bus.
A 2016 Chevrolet Colorado, driven by 16-year-old Nicole Williams of St Johns, carrying one passenger, 15-year-old Haley Ferris of St Johns, was approaching the two stopped vehicles while traveling too fast for conditions.
Williams did not stop and rear-ended Algee, causing the Forester to spin in a clockwise direction and forcing the bumper to collide with the school bus.
There were no injuries reported on scene or report of charges filed.