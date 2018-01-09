Theft of multi-tool lands repeat offender in jail under $1,000 bond

Public Information Officer Cecilia M. Aiple reported to Historic City News today that officers were called to Target, located at 1440 S. Ponce de Leon Boulevard in St Augustine, just after 9:30 p.m. on Thursday January 4, after store security officers observed a customer commit retail theft of a Gerber Multi-Plier 400.

The incident was captured on surveillance video, so the shoplifting detail was able to identify and stop 25-year-old Christopher Michael Reeves before he left the store. Officers watched as Reeves removed the tool from its original package, then he was seen placing the tool in his right front pants pocket. They recovered the stolen merchandise, valued at $40.99, on the scene.

Reeves, who resides at 12 Barcelona Avenue in St Augustine Beach, has a prior arrest history locally. He was placed into custody and charged with second-offense petit theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. He remains in the St Johns County Detention Facility today in lieu of $1,000 bond as he awaits trial.

