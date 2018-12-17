This week on Florida’s Historic Coast

Through February 3

Nights of Lights

During Nights of Lights, St. Augustine glows with holiday magic – from the ground to the rooftops. Known as one of the best holiday lighting displays in the world, St. Augustine’s Nights of Lights tiny white lights blanket the city create a magical atmosphere. Tracing its origins to the Spanish tradition of displaying a white candle in the window during the Christmas holidays, the spectacular lighting reflects the city’s history and illuminates the beautiful setting for lasting holiday memories. For a complete list of special Nights of Lights tours, hotel deals and more, visit www.NightsofLights.com.

Monday- Sunday, December 3-9

Art Galleries and Special Museum Tours and Exhibits

Art and culture can be found on every corner of Florida’s Historic Coast. For a complete list of special museum exhibits and art galleries shows, please visit www.HistoricCoastCulture.com

Monday – Friday, December 3-7

Sip & Shop at the Holiday Market

Shop and enjoy a free happy hour at the Ponte Vedra Cultural Center during the annual Artisan Market exhibitions. Visit Monday-Friday from 2-4 p.m. and enjoy a free glass of wine while you shop. Admission is free. 50 Executive Way, Ponte Vedra Beach 904-280-0614 www.ccpvb.org

Wednesday, December 5

A Historical Look into the Old Spanish Quarries

Experience a new perspective of the Old Spanish Quarries at Anastasia State Park in relation to the famous Castillo de San Marcos and the survival of St. Augustine. The program is from 10-11 a.m. and is free with regular park admission, which ranges from $8-$2. Meet in the quarry parking area by the front entrance gate. 300 Anastasia Park Rd., St. Augustine 904-461-2033 www.floridastateparks.org/anastasia

Luminary Night

Visit the St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum for a family friendly tradition during Nights of Lights from 6-9 p.m. with holiday crafts, visits with Santa, yuletide refreshments and live music. Admission is free. There is a suggested donation of a non-perishable food item. 81 Lighthouse Ave., St. Augustine 904-829-0745 www.staugustinelighthouse.org

Everyone Can Conserve: Right Whales and Dolphins

Join GTM Research Reserve and St. Johns County Parks and Recreation for this family friendly lecture about right whales and dolphins from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Solomon Calhoun Center. Admission is free. Visit the website to register. 1300 Duval St., St. Augustine 904-823-4500 www.gtmnerr.org

St. Augustine Historical Society Speaker Series

Join the St. Augustine Historical Society for this speaker series where Ken Smith will give a talk at 7 p.m. in Flagler College’s Flagler Room. Admission is free. 74 King St., St. Augustine 904-824-2872 www.saintaugustinehistoricalsociety.org

Thursday, December 6

Free Speaker Series: 500 Years of Maritime Florida

Listen to Brendan Burke as he shares his talk titled Shrimping in St. Augustine as part of the St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum’s free speaker series at 7 p.m. at the museum. 81 Lighthouse Ave., St. Augustine 904-829-0745 www.staugustinelighthouse.org

Thursday – Sunday, December 6-9

Foxfire at the Limelight Theatre

Visit the Limelight Theatre for this drama/comedy with music that shares a glimpse into the lives of a family in Southern Appalachia. Performance times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $26 general admission, $24 seniors and $20 students and military. Showing through December 23. 11 Old Mission Ave., St. Augustine 904-825-1164 www.limelight-theatre.org

Friday, December 7

First Friday Art Walk

From 5-9 p.m. on the first Friday of every month, the Art Galleries of St. Augustine features new exhibits, refreshments and live music at more than 20 galleries. The event is held rain or shine inside the member galleries and is a free, self-guided walking tour. Tour maps are available at participating galleries or on the website. 832-779-2781 www.artgalleriesofstaugustine.org

Holiday on Anastasia Blvd. First Friday Art Walk

Visit five art galleries on Anastasia Blvd. between the Bridge of Lions and the St. Augustine Lighthouse for refreshments, new art and great gifts from 5-9 p.m. The galleries include High Tide Gallery, Simple Gestures Gallery, Wendy Tatter Gallery, The Gallery Group and the Art Studio at the Pier. Admission is free. 904-315-6690 www.facebook.com/holidayontheblvd

First Friday Art Walk Recital

Visit the Cathedral Basilica of St. Augustine for its First Friday Art Walk Recital with Florida Brass Quintet Cliff Newton at 7 p.m. There will be a free-will offering. 38 Cathedral Place, St. Augustine 904-824-2806 www.thefirstparish.org

Friday & Saturday December 7-8

Tree Lighting Under the Sea at the St. Augustine Aquarium

Join the St. Augustine Aquarium for its tree lighting under the sea in the Florida reef event every Friday and Saturday in December from 5-8 p.m. Visit the website for admission information. 2045 S.R. 16, St. Augustine 904-429-9777 www.saaquarium.com

Santa and Mrs. Claus in the City Gate Plaza

Visit Santa and Mrs. Claus every Friday and Saturday until Christmas from 6-8 p.m. in the plaza near the City Gate, 246 St. George St. On Saturdays, there will be carolers. The event continues from 8-9 p.m. in the courtyard at 19 1/2 St. George St. Admission is free. binningers@bellsouth.net

Friday – Sunday, December 7-9

The Light of Christmas

Join Turning Point at Calvary for its yearly Light of Christmas event by driving through the Christmas light display and then taking a stroll through the nativity tent and winter wonderland. This is a free, family friendly event from 6-9 p.m. 3500 S.R. 16, St. Augustine 904-829-9795 www.tpcalvary.com

Saturday, December 8

Santa Suits on the Loose 5K

Join this walk/jog/run starting and ending at the St. Johns County Pier along a flat 3.1-mile course through St. Augustine Beach neighborhoods. The race begins at 8 a.m. Registration ranges from $35-$20. 350 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach 904-829-1770 www.sayskids.org/events/santa

Hastings Hometown Christmas Parade

Experience this holiday parade at 10 a.m. that will take place down Main Street in Hastings starting at the W.E. Harris Community Center. 400 E. Harris St., Hastings 904-827-6970 www.sjcpls.org

First Coast Arts and Crafts Show

See many unique items available for purchase at the First Coast Arts and Crafts event from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Mark Lance National Guard Armory. Admission is free. 190 San Marco Ave., St. Augustine 904-669-5950 www.firstcoastcrafts.com

Firefighter Chili Cook Off

Sample many types of chili made by firefighters from throughout Florida at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre from 2-6 p.m. Admission is free, and chili sample tickets are available for a small fee. 1340 A1A South, St. Augustine 904-209-0367 www.staugamphitheatre.com

Holiday Regatta of Lights

Experience this annual holiday parade, hosted by the St. Augustine Yacht Club, of motorized vessels and many other vessels decorated with brilliant lighted displays beginning at 6 p.m. The boats will light up St. Augustine’s Matanzas Bay between the Bridge of Lions and Castillo de San Marcos. 904-824-9725 www.staugustineyachtclub.com

Castillo Holiday Open House

Visit the Castillo de San Marcos for this fee-free event to informally explore the Castillo by lantern light, interacting with staff and volunteers dressed to represent the more than 300 years of Castillo history from 6-8 p.m. Cannon firings will take place every hour. 1 S. Castillo Dr., St. Augustine 904-829-6506 ext. 239 www.nps.gov/casa

Iris DeMent at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show is at 8 p.m. Admission ranges from $49.50-$29.50. 1050 A1A North, Ponte Vedra Beach 904-209-0367 www.pvconcerthall.com

Saturday & Sunday, December 8-9

St. Augustine Winter Spectacular Presented by The Dance Company

Experience this performance by The Dance Company about a young girl’s journey home for the holidays. Performances are 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Lewis Auditorium at Flagler College. Tickets range from $30-$15. 14 Granada St., St. Augustine 904-471-4946 www.staugustinewinterspectacular.com

Saturday – Monday, December 8-10

St. Augustine Historic Inns Bed & Breakfast Holiday Tour

Explore more than 20 bed and breakfast locations throughout downtown St. Augustine on this self-guided walking tour on Saturday and Sunday. There will be a cultural/heritage partner tour on Monday. The tours are from 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and noon-4 p.m. Monday. Tickets range from $45-$40. sahistoricinns@yahoo.com www.staugustinebandbtour.com

Sunday, December 9

St. Augustine Makers Fest™ at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Visit with more than 40 regional artists and artisans offering handmade items for sale and enjoy a wide variety of fun, hands-on activities from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre. Admission is $5. 1340 A1A South, St. Augustine 904-342-5350 www.staugustinemakersfest.org