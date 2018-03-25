Thousands join students in local “March for our Lives”

Photojournalist Jorge Rivera, reporting for Historic City News in St Augustine, estimated the turnout for yesterday’s display of solidarity with the nationwide “March for our Lives” events at between 2,500-3,000 participants; with other media estimates as high as 5,000 people.

Indivisible St Johns spokesperson Mary Lawrence told editor Michael Gold that many demonstrators arrived at the event by free shuttle, Uber, Lyft and carpooling. Marchers gathered at Davis Park, on the east side of the Bridge of Lions, and lined up along the north sidewalk of the bridge to cross when the bridge was down.

Flagler College student, Paige Armstrong, and local high school student, Mia Cleary, said they began arriving about 4:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon. As more and more gathered, hundreds became thousands and the march was on.

Marchers proceeded to cross the Bridge of Lions at 5:00 p.m., Rivera reported. After crossing, they turned right, following the sidewalk along the Bayfront, then headed north to the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument for the rally.

The student organizers welcomed the participation of students from all schools in St. Johns County and elsewhere, as well as parents, grandparents, other adults, and children. Politically progressive groups were represented on pickets and t-shirts, including a group of participants from the Women’s March, according to supporter, Mary Cobb.

The large crowd walked to the Castillo de San Marcos where there was entertainment and speakers; including candidate for the Fourth Congressional District, Ges Selmont.

The St Augustine march was only one of about six thousand held in cities nationwide with Washington D.C. being the biggest.

FirstCoast.tv contributed to this report

