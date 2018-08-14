Tree trimming scheduled for West Augustine

St Augustine’s Streets and Grounds Manager, Charlene Putz, announced the upcoming schedule for tree trimming along streets in West Augustine. K & S Tree Service, a city contractor, will be trimming trees in the rights of way.

Historic City News readers who live or work in the affected areas are asked for their cooperation. So that work may be completed safely and on-time, do not use on-street parking before and during the times of trimming. On-street parking may resume where work has been completed.

Work will be completed from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily from Monday, August 20th, through Friday, August 31st in the following areas:

South Whitney St., from W. King St. to Anderson St.

Davis St., Leonardi St., Mackey Ln., and Pellicer Ln.

Arenta St., Everett St., and Daniels St.

Eastman St. and Newcomb St.

Sidney St., from Christopher St. to Anderson St.

Hopkins St. and Isabel St.

Christopher St. and John St., from South Whitney to Sidney St.

Anderson St., Madeore St., and Phillips St., from South Whitney to South Dixie Hwy

Ferry Pl., Marion St., Aviles Dr., River Rd., Anderson St., and Spencer St.

Rio Vista Dr., Carey St., and Aiken St., between South Dixie Hwy and US-1

South Dixie Hwy.

This project provides tree maintenance to comply with the city’s ordinance requiring overhead clearance of 14-ft above city streets. It does not include trimming around utilities including electric, phone and cable providers. Residents with trees on private property that have limbs hanging over the city’s right-of-way are encouraged to trim trees and to trim other vegetation to comply with the city’s landscape ordinance (Section 25-54).

No street closures are anticipated. All local traffic to residences and businesses will have access to their properties. However, at isolated work areas, vehicular traffic will be narrowed to one lane with personnel stationed to assist with traffic.