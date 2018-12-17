Tremendous inter-agency cooperation displayed at fire

Historic City News reporters received word from motorists and businesses along Ponce de Leon Boulevard Wednesday morning that heavy black smoke was rising from an apparent structure fire across the San Sebastian River.

By 11:00 a.m., we learned that units from both the St Augustine Fire Department and St Johns County Fire Rescue had been dispatched to a reported residential fire at a home located off Palmer Street in St Augustine.

In under 5-minutes, fire apparatus and emergency personnel from both agencies were on the scene. Firefighters reported that they were facing a fully involved structure fire as well as heavy smoke conditions upon arrival.

On the ground, a joint evacuation plan was underway. A family dog was recovered from the home. The dog sustained injuries; however, details of its condition were not available. No human injuries were reported. The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Through joint training exercises, firefighters were able to act quickly, in a coordinated way, thereby protecting lives and property. According to the report, the fire was brought under control in 20-minutes.

The American Red Cross is helping those affected by the fire.