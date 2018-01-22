Two arrests in Saturday homicide

As the investigation continues into the Saturday homicide of 20-year-old Kahlil R. Cooke of Mandarin, two arrests have been made and a missing truck and its driver, of interest in this case, have been located by authorities.

The Black 4-door Chevrolet pickup truck was captured by a surveillance video camera system and investigators believe it was driven by the shooter as he fled the undeveloped area connected to Hickory Forrest Road, near Stratton Boulevard where the shooting occurred.

Arrested overnight were 23-year-old Dalton James Faulkner and 17-year-old Sarah Mounir Itani, both of Jacksonville. Each is charged with murder, but the sheriff’s office reported to Historic City News that although they were involved in the activities that led to the shooting, they were not the actual shooters.

Faulkner was also charged with robbery with a weapon and tampering with evidence. Itani was also charged with robbery.

