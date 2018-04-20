Upcoming City Board and Committee meetings

Please note that one or more members of the St. Augustine City Commission or its appointed boards or committees may attend these meetings and participate, however they may not engage in discussion or debate amongst themselves on any issue that will likely come before their respective elected or appointed body.

City Commission

April 23, 5:00pm

The Alcazar Room, City Hall, 75 King St. The agenda is available here.

Planning & Zoning Board

May 1, 2:00pm

The Alcazar Room, City Hall, 75 King St. The agenda is available here.

Code Enforcement, Adjustments and Appeals Board

May 8, 3:00pm

The Alcazar Room, City Hall, 75 King St. When available, the agenda will be here.

Development Review Committee

Fridays @ 8:30am

Planning & Building Conference Room

75 King St.

Elevator “B,” 4th floor

Agenda is available in the Planning & Building Dept.

Historic City News readers and the public are invited to attend. In accordance with Florida Statute 286.0105 should anyone decide to appeal any decision made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at such meeting or hearing, a verbatim record of the proceedings may need to be ensured which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

In accordance with the American’s with Disabilities Act, persons needing a special accommodation to participate in this proceeding should contact the individual or agency sending notice not later than seven days prior to the proceeding at the address given on notice. Telephone: Darlene Galambos, City Clerk, Lobby B, Second Floor, City Hall (904) 209-4207; or 1-800-955-8771 (TDD) or 1-800-955-8770 (V), via Florida Relay Service.

Share a link to this Historic City News article Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Comments

comments