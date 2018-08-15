Wait for it …

Historic City News readers who reside in St Johns County are invited to take advantage of the traditionally slower tourist month of September with free and discounted admission to some of the area’s most entertaining attractions.

Be prepared to show photo identification as proof of residency and be prepared to become a “tourist” in your own backyard while the city takes a well-deserved breather after our peak summer season.

Deals for St. Johns County Residents in September (must show ID):

Free admission on Old Town Trolley Tours

Free admission St. Augustine History Museum

Free admission Authentic Old Jail

Free admission Potter’s Wax Museum

Free admission Oldest Store Museum Experience

Free admission to Oldest Wooden Schoolhouse

Free admission to the TPC Clubhouse Tour

Free admission to the Flagler College Legacy Tour

Free admission to the Ximenez-Fatio House Museum

Free admission to the Oldest House Museum

Free admission at Fort Matanzas including the Ferry ride

Free admission to the Pena Peck House

Free tours of the San Sebastian Winery

Free tours of the St. Augustine Distillery

Free tours aboard Florida Water Tours (September 17 – 30)

Free admission Sing Out Loud Music Festival (four weekends September 1 – 23)

50% off admission at Bayfont Mini Golf

50% off admission at Ripley’s Red Train Tours

50% off admission at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum

50% off admission at Ghost Train Adventure