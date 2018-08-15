Wait for it …

Historic City News readers who reside in St Johns County are invited to take advantage of the traditionally slower tourist month of September with free and discounted admission to some of the area’s most entertaining attractions.
Be prepared to show photo identification as proof of residency and be prepared to become a “tourist” in your own backyard while the city takes a well-deserved breather after our peak summer season.
Deals for St. Johns County Residents in September (must show ID):
- Free admission on Old Town Trolley Tours
- Free admission St. Augustine History Museum
- Free admission Authentic Old Jail
- Free admission Potter’s Wax Museum
- Free admission Oldest Store Museum Experience
- Free admission to Oldest Wooden Schoolhouse
- Free admission to the TPC Clubhouse Tour
- Free admission to the Flagler College Legacy Tour
- Free admission to the Ximenez-Fatio House Museum
- Free admission to the Oldest House Museum
- Free admission at Fort Matanzas including the Ferry ride
- Free admission to the Pena Peck House
- Free tours of the San Sebastian Winery
- Free tours of the St. Augustine Distillery
- Free tours aboard Florida Water Tours (September 17 – 30)
- Free admission Sing Out Loud Music Festival (four weekends September 1 – 23)
- 50% off admission at Bayfont Mini Golf
- 50% off admission at Ripley’s Red Train Tours
- 50% off admission at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum
- 50% off admission at Ghost Train Adventure
