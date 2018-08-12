“The #WalkAway Campaign is a true grassroots movement,” founder Brandon Starka tells Historic City News. “It is a video campaign movement, dedicated to sharing the stories of people who can no longer accept the current ideology of liberalism and what the Democratic Party has become.”

Editorially, Historic City News has remained true to our conservative principles, our Republican party affiliation and Libertarian values. Through the end of this year’s election cycle, we are putting our values to work.

“Some left long ago. Many of us have recently been red-pilled”, Starka said. “Some here have wanted to leave for a while but have feared the consequences they might suffer from friends or family if they walk away.”

The liberal “Blue Wave” sociology and the misrepresentation of its danger to our next generation of leaders has to stop. As responsible media partners, we have to stand for something; and, I think we’ll stand for America. We’ll pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and we will never forget that we are one nation, under God. There is a reason that we are faithful, freethinkers — and it has nothing to do with “right” or “left”. It is instead a matter of “right” or “wrong”.