Watch for increased congestion during Spring festivals

Historic City News readers have become accustomed to increased traffic congestion during the Spring festival season. The following popular events may necessitate road closures and detours in the city’s downtown area.

Residents traveling during these events may wish to plan their trip accordingly and check on-line maps that offer traffic monitoring information.

The following is a list of special events during March and April that are expected to increase traffic congestion:

Festival of Chariots, March 24

Location: Plaza de la Constitucíón and several downtown streets.

Expect traffic interruptions along parade route (Cathedral Pl., Cordova St., Orange St., Avenida Menendez) from 10:30am until 12:00pm. Free satellite parking and shuttle service available on Saturday from 11:00am-11:00pm.

Old Town Art & Craft Show, March 24-25

Location: Francis Field, W. Castillo Dr.

Expect some traffic congestion in the vicinity of Francis Field including Ponce de Leon Blvd. (U.S. 1) and San Marco Ave. during the event’s hours. Free satellite parking and shuttle service available on Saturday from 11:00am-11:00pm.

The Blessing of the Fleet, Sunday, March 25

Location: St. Augustine Municipal Marina

Very brief traffic halt at approximately 12:30pm at intersections of Avenida Menendez with Cathedral Pl. and King St. with extended opening of the Bridge of Lions expected at the event’s conclusion at approximately 3:00pm.

St. Augustine Easter Parade, April 1

Location: San Marco Ave., Avenida Menendez, Cathedral Pl. Cordova St.

Road closures and detours are in effect from before the parade’s 3:00pm start until its conclusion at approximately 5:00pm.

St. Augustine Race Week, April 5-8

Location: Offshore, Matanzas Bay, Tolomato River

Expect increased pedestrian traffic along the Bayfront during some events and longer than normal openings of the Bridge of Lions on Friday, Saturday and Sunday (April 7-8) at 8:30am, 9:00am and 9:30am.

Rhythm & Ribs, April 6-8

Location: Francis Field, W. Castillo Dr.

Expect heavy traffic in the vicinity of Francis Field including Ponce de Leon Boulevard (US-1) and San Marco Avenue. Free satellite parking and shuttle service available on Saturday from 11:00am-11:00pm

