What will happen when print newspapers start to disappear

Leaving print is the ultimate cost-cutting measure; a huge share of a newspaper’s cost structure is tied up in building-sized printing presses, Canadian forests of paper, and ink by the barrel. But when that day comes — even if it helps a newspaper’s bottom line — its audience isn’t likely to follow along. And that means accepting a dramatic decline in reach, influence, and impact.

From “What will happen when newspapers kill print and go online-only?” in an article by Joshua Benton that was published by the Nieman Foundation at Harvard.