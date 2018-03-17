When it comes to storm drains, its only rain down the drain

The City of St Augustine issued a public service announcement to remind Historic City News readers about the need to keep illicit discharge hazards, like leaves and yard debris, out of the city’s storm drains to properly maintain the storm water system.

“As harmless as leaves may seem, they are considered an illicit discharge,” Martha Graham, the city’s Director of Public Works told local reporters this week. “Such discharges, when allowed to enter the storm water system, do not allow the sophisticated treatment system to function properly.”

Of course, leaves and grass clippings are not the only materials that should never be allowed into the system.

To see a list of such items and learn more about illicit discharge, the city invites you to visit their storm water webpage or watch this short video.

