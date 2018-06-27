Williamson included on board of Municipal Communicators Association

Paul K Williamson, Public Affairs Director for the City of St Augustine, was recently selected to serve on the Florida Municipal Communicators Association’s founding Board of Directors, according to a statement received by Historic City News from Melissa Wissel in the Public Affairs Department.

The Association is a new professional network of individuals providing communications leadership and support in Florida’s cities, towns and villages. The only association of its kind, the Association offers communication professionals opportunities to learn, share and develop innovative solutions for the municipalities they serve.

“It is a real honor to be included in this group of professionals who are committed to serving the public information needs of Florida’s municipalities,” said Williamson. “Without a doubt they fill a need for these professionals from across Florida to learn from each other and thus better serve those who depend on clear, accurate and helpful information from their city governments.”

Williamson, who was named the city’s Public Affairs Director in August 2000, oversees the Public Affairs Department’s two areas of responsibility: event management and public information. A 1977 graduate of Flagler College, he worked with the Florida House of Representatives while a graduate student in Florida State University’s Creative Writing Program, returning to St. Augustine in 1983 to teach writing at his alma mater.

Before being named Public Affairs Director, Williamson was Director of Tourism for the St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce having served as the Executive Director of the St. Augustine Amphitheatre during the transition of the facility’s management from a non-profit corporation to the St. Johns County’s Cultural Events Division. For over a decade, he worked with the American Culinary Federation, first as editor and manager of the association’s monthly magazine and later as Director of Event Management producing the organization’s regional and national conventions.

The Association will be administered by the Florida League of Cities, a long-standing association that currently provides contractual support services to seven other local government associations.