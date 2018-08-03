Winner of Promenade the Alcazar art contest announced

Out of approximately 50 entries, Lightner Museum staff tell Historic City News local reporters that they were tasked with the tough decision of an art contest winner. Artwork mediums ranged from photography, stained glass, paper, line art, collage, mixed media, paintings, digital art and more.

It wasn’t just the artwork mediums that were diverse, participants ranged from a 4th grade artist, high school artists, college artists to seasoned professional artists. All the artists want to help celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Lightner Museum and the 130th anniversary of the former Alcazar Hotel, the building the museum is housed in.

“The Lightner Museum is pleased to announce the winner of the Promenade the Alcazar Art Contest is Patrick Golden for his digital art piece entitled: Peacock,” Lightner spokesperson Jennifer Jordan said. “Celebrating a milestone anniversary is more fun with fresh artwork.”

It turns out the choice was unanimous amongst the staff who all agreed “Peacock” best symbolized the anniversary event for both the Lightner Museum and the Alcazar Hotel. Golden’s digital art piece features items from the museum’s collection as well as a photograph of his mother.

In judging the 50 submissions, the museum staff did not know the heart-warming story behind the artist and his artwork. Not until Mr. Golden was announced as the winner and presented with a $1,000 award at July’s Lightner After Hours event, did he share his personal story.

“As a child, my mother would take me to the Lightner Museum. I used her photograph in the design. She’s passed away now”, Golden said through teary eyes. “Peacock will represent the upcoming anniversary event and pays tribute to my mother and the memories I hold dear of his time with her at the museum.”

Golden is a St. Augustine resident and executive creative director at Burdette Ketchum, a marketing firm in Jacksonville, FL. Promenade the Alcazar will be held on October 19, 2018, and tickets went on sale August 1. Visit lightnermuseum.org/anniversary for more.

The Lightner Museum is a non-profit cultural institution sustained by the generous support of individuals, businesses, and sponsors. Donations are appreciated. Promenade the Alcazar is funded in part by the Tourist Development Council of St. Johns County, WJCT, Visit Florida, and Sight & Sound Productions.