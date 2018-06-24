Winner, winner.  Chicken dinner.

Historic City News editor Michael Gold says that the best strategy to win any election is to run unopposed. Although it is rare to see a county commissioner run for re-election without drawing some opposition, and common to see a judicial candidate returned to the bench, we saw both in the 2018 qualifying period that closed Friday at noon.

Republican County Commissioner for District 2, Jeb Smith, will return for four more years; a testament to his fair and honest service during his last term. We find that Smith is not afraid to ask questions of presenters before the commission, especially in matters related to integrity and public trust. That ruffles the feathers of some who have received carte blanche treatment when appearing before past commissions. We say he is acting in the public interest and we could use four more just like him. Our Editorial Board would have gladly given him our endorsement, and we are pleased that so many others see it our way.

Likewise, there was no reason not to return County Judge Alexander R. Christine Jr. to the Group 1 seat. County judges are the worker bees in the Seventh Judicial Circuit; handling infractions, minor criminal matters, and civil disputes over smaller amounts of money. However, they are also responsible for arraignments and first hearings of major criminal cases that are bound over for circuit court.

Without the need for balloting, the following additional 32-officeholders were elected or re-elected without a contest:

Aberdeen CDD – Seat 5 Gary Davis Airport Authority Group 1 Suzanne W. Green Brandy Creek CDD – Seat 1 Gary Williams Brandy Creek CDD – Seat 5 Meredith Payne City of St. Aug. Beach Comm. – Seat 4 Margaret England Durbin Crossing CDD – Seat 1 Peter E. Pollicino Durbin Crossing CDD – Seat 5 Jason S. Harrah Glen St. Johns CDD – Seat 4 Brian Reese Glen St. Johns CDD – Seat 5 Darren Romero Heritage Park CDD – Seat 1 Mark J. Masley Heritage Park CDD – Seat 3 Robert Curran Heritage Park CDD – Seat 5 Thomas V. Ferry Julington Creek Plantation CDD-Seat 3 Tom Chambers Julington Creek Plantation CDD-Seat 4 Kevin P. Gavin Marshall Creek CDD – Seat 2 Kathleen J. Moss Marshall Creek CDD – Seat 1 Howard Entman Marshall Creek CDD – Seat 3 Howard Hoffman Ponte Vedra MSD – Seat 3 Mack McCuller Ponte Vedra MSD – Seat 5 Alva A. Hollon, Jr. Port Waterway and Beach – Group 5 Tom Rivers Sampson Creek CDD – Seat 1 William Hohmann Sampson Creek CDD – Seat 3 Tom Hudson School Board – Dist 1 Beverly Slough School Board – Dist 3 Bill Mignon Soil & Water Conservation Dist. 1 Chaddon Levrini Soil & Water Conservation Dist. 2 Erica Connor Soil & Water Conservation Dist. 5 David M. Rogers St. Johns Forest CDD – Seat 3 Carly Weddle Turnbull Creek CDD – Seat 5 Chuck Labanowski World Commerce CDD – Seat 3 Karen L. McNairn