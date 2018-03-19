Woman’s Exchange announces spring luncheons

This weekend, Judy Riggle announced to local Historic City News reporters that the Woman’s Exchange of St. Augustine’s forthcoming luncheon series will begin on April 3rd.

The Woman’s Exchange of St. Augustine, is located in the historic Pena-Peck House at the intersection of St George Street and Treasury Street. Tours of the Peña-Peck House will be available after lunch for an additional donation.

“Come have lunch and a glass of wine in the beautiful garden with friends,” Riggle said in her invitation. “You can also use your $5.00 coupon to shop in Miss Anna’s Boutique which features our unique hand-crafted merchandise.”

Menu details are available upon request and include dessert, coffee or tea. We provide wine glasses for the wine that you provide. We also provide a vegetarian option for our guests.

Reservations are now open and available for the popular garden-style culinary gatherings scheduled for April 3, 6, 10, 13, 17, and 20.

Payment of $31.95 (includes taxes and your $5.00 shopping coupon) is required at the time of reservation. For reservations, please call 829-5064 between the hours of 10:30am to 5:00pm Monday through Saturday and Sunday, 12:30pm to 5:00pm.

The Woman’s Exchange is a non-profit organization that is celebrating our 125th year. Our profits go toward maintaining the Peña-Peck House museum and providing scholarships to women over 30 years old who are returning to college. For information regarding The Woman’s Exchange, 143 St. George St., call the gift shop at 829-5064, email info@penapeckhouse.com or go to penapeckhouse.com. The Facebook page is facebook.com/PenaPeckHouse.

