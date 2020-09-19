Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at 87-year-old

Just days before her death, as her strength waned, Ginsburg dictated this statement to her granddaughter Clara Spera: “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.” Her death sets in motion what promises to be a nasty political battle over who will succeed her at the Supreme Court.

She knew what was to come. Ginsburg’s death will have profound consequences for the court and the country. Inside the court, not only is the leader of the liberal wing gone, but with the court about to open a new term, Chief Justice John Roberts no longer holds the controlling vote in contested cases.

In 2016, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell refused to allow any consideration of President Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Merrick Garland. McConnell’s justification was the upcoming presidential election, which he said would allow voters a chance to weigh in on what kind of Supreme Court justice they wanted. But now, with the tables turned, McConnell has made clear he will not follow the same course.

In a statement Friday, McConnell said President Trump’s nominee to fill the vacancy left by Ginsburg’s death would receive a vote on the Senate floor.

Though Chief Justice Roberts has a consistently conservative record in most cases, he has split from fellow conservatives in a few important cases, casting his vote with liberals for instance,

to uphold a major abortion precedent

to uphold bans on large church gatherings during the pandemic.

to at least temporarily protect the so-called dreamers from deportation by the Trump Administration

But with Ginsburg gone, there is no clear court majority for those outcomes.

