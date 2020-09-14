Outdoor permits denied for Biketoberfest in Daytona Beach

A safety plan created by the Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau for Biketoberfest 2020 was shot down by the City of Daytona Beach Commission in a 6-1 vote not to approve the measure. The plan would have required staff to undergo temperature checks and to add pedestrian walking areas to promote social distancing.

Essentially, the city said the decision means there won’t be outdoor entertainment, vendors or music allowed. The event itself is still scheduled to take place and licensed indoor businesses can remain open. However, outdoor permits will not be issued for the event.

“Even if bikers show up regardless, approving the safety plan would come off as the commission approving the event,” Mayor Derrick Henry said during the meeting. “This year’s event might not look like typical years; I hope anyone traveling stays safe during their visit.”

Biketoberfest is the smaller of the two biker events traditionally held in Daytona Beach each year. Bike Week held during Spring Break is the larger spring celebration of everything to do with motorcycles.

