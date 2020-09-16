St Johns County Airport Authority earns distinction for 10-years of self sustainability

The Northeast Florida Regional Airport Strategic Partnerships Manager, Carol Saviak, reported to Historic City News that for the 10th year running, the St Augustine and St Johns County Airport Authority has voted not to assess ad valorem taxes.

The Airport Authority adopted its Fiscal Year 2020-21 Budget during its final Public Hearing on the Budget, held at the Airport Conference Center Monday. The final balanced budget for upcoming Fiscal Year 2020-21 is $10,892,399. Since 2006, the Northeast Florida Regional Airport has been awarded over $40 million in federal and state grants for aviation projects and infrastructure improvements substantially funded by grants from the Federal Aviation Administration and the Florida Department of Transportation.

“The Airport is always seeking to leverage limited local resources and to bring state and federal funding back to our community,” Airport Executive Director Edward R. Wuellner told local Historic City News editor, Michael Gold. “The Aviation Trust Fund is an essential funding component of airport capital projects throughout the nation. We are grateful to the FAA and FDOT, as well as to Representative John Rutherford (R), Senator Rick Scott (R) and Senator Marco Rubio (R) for their continued support of the airport as a vital community and economic asset.”

Included in the Authority’s FY 2020-21 budget are several planned capital projects to improve the infrastructure at the Northeast Florida Regional Airport, including planning and rehabilitation of airport taxiways.

“This year marks the 10th year that the Airport Authority has operated without ad valorem taxes,” said Suzanne Green, Chairman of the St Augustine, and St Johns County Airport Authority. “We are fully committed to remaining off the tax rolls and have been since Fiscal Year 2010-11.”

As determined by a 2019 update to the Florida Statewide Aviation Economic Impact Study, the Northeast Florida Regional Airport’s total economic impact in the region is estimated to exceed $1.4 billion.

“Airports play an essential role in our economy,” Green added. “Our facility continues to serve as a regional transportation asset within Northeast Florida.”

The members of the St Augustine and St Johns County Airport Authority are elected by the citizens of St Johns County and serve without remuneration. The Airport Authority is chartered by the Florida Legislature for the purpose of operating and developing the Northeast Florida Regional Airport on behalf of the citizens of St Johns County.