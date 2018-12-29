A Family Blast on New Year’s Eve

The City of St Augustine Beach has invited all Historic City News readers to kick-off 2019 in seaside style at this year’s special “Beach Blast Off” event; voted the No. 1 Family New Year’s Event in Florida.





Free admission, free satellite parking, and free transportation shuttles. You’ll have a blast with numerous food and beverage options, live music, a Kids’ Zone, a beer and wine tent benefitting the Vietnam Veterans of America, and a spectacular firework show.

There are three bus routes with numerous lots available for guests who wish to park and ride the free shuttle. The ORANGE route includes Anastasia Baptist Church, RB Hunt Elementary, and The St Augustine Amphitheatre; the YELLOW route includes Anastasia State Park and is handicapped accessible; and the PINK route includes Amici’s Shopping Center. Busses will run from 3:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

A change in traffic pattern can be expected around 4:30 p.m. Drivers will not be able to travel East onto SR-A1A from SR-312. Only northbound traffic will be allowed on SR-A1A Beach Boulevard past Pope Road and around the bend to Old Beach Road. That traffic will be directed to utilize the northbound A1A Beach Boulevard lane. The southbound lane and the center lane will be closed from about 4:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. for bus dropoff and to accommodate pedestrians.

Beach Blast Off runs from 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. on Monday, December 31st, with the fireworks show taking place at 8:30 p.m. See you at the beach, 350 A1A Beach Boulevard, St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080.

For more information, please visit www.sabevents.com For traffic updates, please follow the St. Augustine Beach Police @SABeachPolice

