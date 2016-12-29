Due to ongoing repairs, meetings regularly scheduled to be held in the Alcazar Room at City Hall have been relocated. Live viewing of meetings is temporarily unavailable; however, meetings held in alternate locations will be [...]
Representative Cyndi Stevenson reported to Historic City News that she has filed legislation that will benefit Florida craft distilleries, like St. Augustine Distillery LLC, by reducing what she calls “outdated regulations”.
The City of St. Augustine is using an online survey through mid-January to collect additional comments and feedback from the community regarding the Anastasia Entry Corridor Guidelines, now under review and revision.
Debbie Delgado reported the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations to Historic City News where the Florida Department of Transportation will be conducting roadwork that is expected to have an impact on driving, [...]
Add People Magazine to the list of national media questioning whether the shooting death of 24-year-old Michelle O’Connell on September 2, 2010, was “Suicide or Homicide” in today’s issue on newsstands now. Historic City News [...]
Due to ongoing repairs, meetings regularly scheduled to be held in the Alcazar Room at City Hall have been relocated. Live viewing of meetings is temporarily unavailable; however, meetings held in alternate locations will be […]
Representative Cyndi Stevenson reported to Historic City News that she has filed legislation that will benefit Florida craft distilleries, like St. Augustine Distillery LLC, by reducing what she calls “outdated regulations”.
The City of St. Augustine is using an online survey through mid-January to collect additional comments and feedback from the community regarding the Anastasia Entry Corridor Guidelines, now under review and revision.
Due to ongoing repairs, meetings regularly scheduled to be held in the Alcazar Room at City Hall have been relocated. Live viewing of meetings is temporarily unavailable; however, meetings held in alternate locations will be […]
Representative Cyndi Stevenson reported to Historic City News that she has filed legislation that will benefit Florida craft distilleries, like St. Augustine Distillery LLC, by reducing what she calls “outdated regulations”.
Representative Cyndi Stevenson reported to Historic City News that she has filed legislation that will benefit Florida craft distilleries, like St. Augustine Distillery LLC, by reducing what she calls “outdated regulations”.
The City of St. Augustine is using an online survey through mid-January to collect additional comments and feedback from the community regarding the Anastasia Entry Corridor Guidelines, now under review and revision.
The City of St. Augustine is using an online survey through mid-January to collect additional comments and feedback from the community regarding the Anastasia Entry Corridor Guidelines, now under review and revision.