January 1, 2017
  • Government

    City of St Augustine announces upcoming meetings

    Due to ongoing repairs, meetings regularly scheduled to be held in the Alcazar Room at City Hall have been relocated.  Live viewing of meetings is temporarily unavailable; however, meetings held in alternate locations will be [...]
  • Public Safety

    Two weeks to complete Anastasia Blvd online survey

    The City of St. Augustine is using an online survey through mid-January to collect additional comments and feedback from the community regarding the Anastasia Entry Corridor Guidelines, now under review and revision.
  • Public Safety

    FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

    Debbie Delgado reported the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations to Historic City News where the Florida Department of Transportation will be conducting roadwork that is expected to have an impact on driving, [...]
  • Public Safety

    Jeremy Banks and Sheriff Shoar’s actions questioned

    Add People Magazine to the list of national media questioning whether the shooting death of 24-year-old Michelle O’Connell on September 2, 2010, was “Suicide or Homicide” in today’s issue on newsstands now. Historic City News [...]

Two weeks to complete Anastasia Blvd online survey

December 30, 2016

The City of St. Augustine is using an online survey through mid-January to collect additional comments and feedback from the community regarding the Anastasia Entry Corridor Guidelines, now under review and revision.

Public Safety

